By establishing strict diversification and position limit parameters, we can engage during a downturn without over-exposing ourselves to any specific stock.

Arbor was likely one of the best buys in the crisis near its March lows, and that's out of many, many spectacular opportunities.

Arbor Realty (ABR) is a small, internally-managed mortgage REIT ("mREIT") that used to be one of the most respected on Seeking Alpha.

WER and I have written about Arbor Realty many times in the past. See my May 19, 2020, article here and my September 2019 article here.

We became very bullish on Arbor at the onset of the stock market sell-off at the end of Q1-20. WER purchased shares aggressively and has an average price of $7. He has not sold any shares to date.

The market flip flopped on Arbor essentially overnight and the stock chart demonstrates the stark shift in sentiment.

We did not expect Arbor to fall nearly 75% from its all-time highs to $4.00 per share in mid March. We found it very difficult to underwrite any feasible situation in which Arbor was worth less than $7.50 per share. Unsurprisingly, the stock only stayed at these incredibly distressed prices for about 60 days and it now trades above $10 per share.

Arbor was likely one of the best buys in the crisis near its March lows, and that's out of many, many spectacular opportunities. Talk is cheap, and that’s why WER’s lead portfolio manager picked up a considerable number of shares. All transactions were shared in real time with subscribers.

Despite the market volatility, our combined confidence in Arbor was unwavering though we always maintain a cautious stance from a portfolio construction and risk management perspective. By establishing strict diversification and position limit parameters, we can engage during a downturn without over exposing ourselves to any specific stock.

Arbor's compelling Q2 results warranted a greater in-depth review and can tell us much about the health of the broader mortgage REIT sector.

The Heart of Darkness

That's an appropriate title for Q2 of 2020 for mortgage REITs and several other sectors. One of our firm's tenets is maintaining the right perspective.

This chart shows Arbor in dark blue against the VanEck mortgage REIT ETF (MORT) in teal. Arbor completely outclassed the broader mortgage REIT sector gaining over 125% since 2016 (excluding dividends mind you) through February of 2020 while the ETF rose approximately 20%. This was driven by excellent operational performance, portfolio growth, and a sound business model.

Here's where things get interesting. Zooming in to year-to-date 2020, we see that Arbor declined greater on a percentage basis than the broader mortgage REIT market. It continued to underperform modestly through early April before Q1 results finally changed sentiment, albeit marginally. Arbor just recently outperformed MORT more substantially and is down less than 25% year-to-date while the ETF is still down over 42%.

Let's review what Arbor is and what makes this REIT unique.

The Reality With Arbor Realty

Arbor Realty Trust is a nationwide real estate investment trust and direct lender, providing loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare and other diverse commercial real estate assets. Headquartered in Uniondale, New York, Arbor manages a multi billion-dollar servicing portfolio, specializing in Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and other government-sponsored enterprises, as well as CMBS, bridge, mezzanine and preferred equity lending. Rated by Standard & Poor’s and Fitch Ratings, Arbor is committed to building on its reputation for service, quality and flexibility and dedicated to providing our clients excellence over the entire life of a loan.

That paragraph sums up Arbor well. The firm isn't your typical mortgage REIT and provides customized financing and faster transaction execution.

Source: Arbor Q1 Fact Sheet

Arbor hasn't provided updated allocations for Q2, but based on what's available, there have not been major changes to what's shown above as of March 31. Several of the major drivers of our bullish thesis are depicted here including the 82% concentration to multi family.

Arbor has effectively zero exposure to the hardest hit areas of retail and entertainment. The properties are well diversified nationally and only the 14% exposure to New York gives us pause. Lastly for this section, Arbor has a large agency loan servicing portfolio backed by FNMA, FHA, and Freddie.

If someone were to review this data for the first time (we've discussed it with subscribers several times as previously noted), they'd likely be confused by the massive drop in Arbor's share price in March and think "what am I missing?"

The Market Is Human, Not Machine

This is a profound truth and one that's difficult to discover without being in the trenches during "war time."

WER's lead portfolio manager started his career in financial services (previously he worked in the energy industry) at a hedge fund just prior to the financial crisis of 2008/2009.

He traded nearly 10 million shares within the first year of employment and had a first row seat (the trenches) at the collapse of numerous "untouchable" institutions including Freddie Mac's transition into conservatorship in September of 2008 (the war).

With state of the art software, data feeds directly from Goldman Sachs, and an experienced team of traders and portfolio managers, the firm had a record year of returns and profitability while the rest of the financial markets collapsed. They were the smart money as the saying goes.

Among the many lessons learned, there are a couple of things related to today's topic and environment:

While every crisis is unique, they also are all the same. The characters and settings are malleable, but the plot and emotions are fixed. Given the market is directly or indirectly controlled by human decision making, it's limited by human mental processing capacity. Computers cannot solve this problem and may exacerbate it. Humans have a linear thought pattern. This results in reactionary decisions at a high level with individual firm analyses taking place later. Therefore weak firms in strong sectors (and vice versa) tend to trade "irrationally" until investors have the capacity to make individual company level decisions.

What we witnessed with Arbor was a glaringly example of this phenomenon.

As we all tried to digest the repercussions of lockdowns, fluctuating government policy, and conflicting data surrounding coronavirus infection and mortality rates, the decision was made: Mortgage REITs are bad. Sell.

The small degree of initial nuance was to sell smaller mREITs and those lacking investment grade credit ratings even harder. Initially, little to no attention was paid to sector exposures (e.g. multi-family versus hotels), true leverage ratios, and other factors that really determine a firm's financial durability in a crisis.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Here we have Arbor (once again in dark blue) up against Starwood (STWD) and Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) plus MORT as the ETF benchmark. This chart encompasses March 1 through April 30. This is the period of maximum uncertainty and pain in the U.S. equity markets.

Arbor was the worst performer of the bunch although all four stocks fell by at least 50%. BXMT, our large mREIT pick going back to our service's inception, quickly outperformed and rebounded before news and economic data soured, bringing all of them back toward new lows. BXMT was again the first to recover and was down "only" 36% as of April 30 while Starwood was down 41% and Arbor 43%. Notably, all three outperformed the mREIT ETF.

Source: Yahoo Finance

We are not short-term traders, however, and our objective is to invest in the most favorable risk-adjusted opportunities in the medium and long term. As the above two-year chart demonstrates, Arbor has crushed its larger peers and completely outclassed the VanEck mortgage ETF. Including dividends and despite an incredible 70%-plus sell-off in March, Arbor is up approximately 45% since it was added to the Institutional Income Plus portfolio a little less than two years ago.

Arbor had to essentially slap the market across the face in both Q1 and Q2 to gain the respect it deserves, but sometimes that's what it takes. We expect Arbor to continue to rally not only on an absolute basis but significantly outperform its peer group. Patient, long-term oriented investors with a deep and confident understanding of Arbor's business model are being rewarded.

Key Aspects of Q2's Earnings Release

Let's get a better grasp on Arbor's Q2 performance and how that translated into an increase in its distribution rate by 7% compared to Q2 of 2019. Arbor generated GAAP net income of $0.40 per share and core earnings of $0.46 per share.

We've discussed what these terms mean in greater detail in the past, but suffice to say core earnings represent a rough estimate of cash flow for the period. Arbor's second quarter performance results in GAAP net income and core earnings payout ratios of 77.5% and 67.4%, respectively. No other mortgage REIT we cover can match Arbor's potential for continued distribution growth.

Despite its small size, Arbor ended July with approximately $450 million in liquidity. That's more than sufficient to handle in future bumps in the road.

Most companies have pulled back financing, loan origination, and other business activities due to the crisis. Arbor grew its servicing portfolio to $21.58 billion or a 7% increase from Q1 of 2020 and double-digit (11%) growth from Q2 2019. Loan origination increased by 9% compared to the same period last year. The agency business generated an impressive $21.4 million in segment income.

Source: Arbor

Arbor doubled volumes of Fannie Mae loans and all but eliminated exposure to private label loans in Q2. The agency business saw huge growth in revenues from $59.6 million in Q2 to $81.1 million in Q2. Gain on loan sales rose by over 50% from Q1 2020 to $26.4 million in Q2 though margins declined modestly to 1.32% to 1.49% over the first half of 2020.

The firm completed its first private label multifamily securitization totaling $727.2 million and comprised of fixed rate, 10-year first lien mortgage loans. While Arbor sells the vast majority of exposure, they are required to keep a percentage, in this case $63.6 million, to satisfy credit risk retention requirements. As an added bonus and in line with Arbor's overarching model, they retain an extra income stream as the primary servicer of the loans.

If Arbor can generate this kind of profitability and business segment growth during the coronavirus crisis, what can they achieve in a normal market environment?

The structured business segment originated $300.5 million in loans representing 4% growth. Outside of lower fees on fewer loan payoffs, this segment performed well. Arbor's provision for loan losses was $10.6 million in Q2 compared to a total allowance of $152.8 million.

There were a total of six non-performing loans with a carrying value of $60.5 million. This was up from four loans with a carrying value of $8.3 million as of March 31. This is a large percentage increase but remain manageable. For context, Arbor's total loan and investment portfolio as of the end of Q2 was $4.54 billion.

Source: Arbor

This chart provides a detailed breakdown on anticipated credit losses. Undeveloped land is half of the total. Multifamily, retail, office, and hotel are approximately 21%, 9%, 6%, and 5%, respectively of the $152.8 million as of the end of Q2.

If Arbor experiences a sharp uptick in Q3 and Q4, its run back to 52-week highs will be cut short. The firm stated it was in compliance with all financial covenants as of June 30 and July 31, when applicable.

In terms of financing activity, the firm managed to issue $70.8 billion in 8.00% unsecured notes due 2023 via two private placements. The desperate hunt for yield by high net worth investors has opened up the market for private capital raises such as this. Arbor would prefer something with a 6% handle and 2024+ maturity date on its unsecured notes, but that simply isn't possible in this environment.

Conclusion and Valuation

Arbor has not only withstood the recent crisis but outperformed its peer group and increased its distribution rate, cash flow, and portfolio. Not only that, it did so without diluting shareholders by issuing equity as many equity and mortgage REITs have done.

Interest income grew in Q2 as interest expense declined. Provisions for credit losses and the related CECL reserve grew significantly in Q2 but not to the extent it overwhelmed areas of strength in the business. The relatively high cost of the recent issuance of 8.00% notes also is a consideration but the fact it was able to raise capital in this environment without issuing equity at depressed prices is equally important.

Arbor's conservative payout ratios by GAAP net income and core earnings are among the best in the sector and point toward continued distribution growth. We think the $0.46 in core earnings will grow slowly in 2020 as loan loss provisions eat into financial results throughout the year. As the cost of capital goes down and markets normalize, Arbor will be positioned for major growth in 2021 and beyond.

Source: iREIT

Arbor has been a key contributor to the Cash is King’s portfolio’s outperformance. Though we believe Arbor is relatively early into it’s long-term ascent, the position is already up well over 50% since added to the portfolio.

The stock currently trades at a 5.9x core earnings multiple compared to a normal metric close to 10x. On top of that, in these types of circumstances, we believe a minimum investment horizon of two to three years is prudent.

At the end of that period, we expect Arbor will generate core earnings of at least $0.60 per share and potentially $0.75. That represents growth rates that are below what it has achieved in the past.

The corresponding target exit price for Arbor is $19.20 on the low end ($0.60 quarterly core earnings and an 8x multiple) and $30 on the high end ($0.75 quarterly core earnings and a 10x multiple). Those are a double and a triple from today’s share price of $10-$11.

As a reminder, this is a 24-36 month projection, and while a share price resembling Q1 2020's highs during 2020 is a possibility, we'd consider it more of a gift.

And I save the best for last, Arbor recently boosting its quarterly dividend by 3.0% to $.31 per share from the prior dividend of $.30 per share. And as the title to my article suggests, "the safest dividend is the one that's just been raised."

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABR, BXMT, LADR, KREF, BXMT, STWD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.