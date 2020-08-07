Gold was looking down at the $2000 level at the end of last week. Silver has more than doubled since its March low. The falling dollar and unprecedented level of government and central bank stimulus have been bullish fuels for the two precious metals. Meanwhile, gold and silver are telling us that inflationary pressures are mounting. Inflation is the best friend of the commodities asset class, and it may not be long before raw material prices blast off on the upside.

Copper and crude oil have made significant recoveries from their lows during the risk-off period on the back of the global pandemic earlier this year. Meanwhile, the red metal has rallied to the $2.90 level and crude oil to above the $40 per barrel, which is impressive considering where the nonferrous metal and energy commodities were in March and April. However, both of the bellwether commodities have been in a consolidation phase over the past weeks. The price action has been comatose.

Gold and silver, the dollar, and the record level of liquidity are screaming that when copper and oil decide to finally move to a new price level, it will be higher. The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF product (PICK) and the Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (VDE) are likely to follow copper and oil prices higher over the coming weeks and months.

Copper made a significant move and stopped

In 2008, as the global financial crisis hit markets with a tidal wave of risk-off selling, the price of nearby COMEX copper futures fell from a record high of $4.2160 in May to a low of $1.2475 in December. By 2011, the price recovered and made a new all-time peak at $4.6495 per pound. Copper is a bellwether industrial commodity that often is a barometer for the global economy's health and wellbeing. At the same time, it is an indicator of economic growth or contraction in China, as the nation is the world's leading consumer of the red metal.

The 2020 global pandemic took the copper market appreciably lower.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of the active month September COMEX copper futures contract highlights the decline from a high of $2.90 per pound in mid-January 2020 to a low of $1.99 in mid-March. The price turned higher, reaching its latest peak at $2.9930 on July 13 and was trading at over the $2.90 level on August 6. Since early July, copper has traded in a range between $2.80 and $3.00 per pound as the price has been consolidating and digesting the recovery to the pre-pandemic level.

Copper is the leader of the nonferrous metals that trade on the London Metals Exchange. The other base metals, including aluminum, nickel, lead, zinc, and tin, tend to follow copper's lead. The metals are the building blocks of infrastructure in China and around the globe. They tend to be excellent economic indicators.

Crude oil's comeback took the price to $40 per barrel

Crude oil's price action in 2020 has been nothing short of a wild ride.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, the high for 2020 came in January at $65.65 on the nearby NYMEX crude oil futures contract. On April 20, the energy commodity dropped to the lowest level in history at negative $40.32 per barrel. The over $105 price swing was enough to make traders' heads spin. Fortunes were made and lost in the oil arena over the first four months of 2020, but the price recovered back to over the $40 per barrel level by June. Since early July, NYMEX crude oil futures traded in a narrow range between $38.54 and $43.52 per barrel, a far cry from the price action from January through late April. Like copper, crude oil experienced significant price volatility between 2008 and 2011. The price of NYMEX futures fell from a record high of $147.27 in July 2008 to a low of $32.48 per barrel in December 2008, a decline of almost $115 per barrel. By 2011, the price moved back to nearly the $115 level on the nearby NYMEX contract.

Watching paint dry in the metal and energy commodities

On the continuous COMEX copper futures contract, the price range since mid-July has been from $2.8310 to $2.9815. NYMEX crude oil's trading band has been between $38.72 and $43.52. The massive swings in the metal and energy commodity ended, and both have entered into a period of price consolidation.

Volatility creates lots of opportunities for nimble traders and investors with their fingers on the pulse of markets. Opportunities decline as price ranges narrow. In copper and oil futures markets, the price action has been like watching paint dry over the past month. However, both commodities are sitting close to the recent highs, and some compelling factors tell us that the next move in the metal and energy product will be to the upside.

Three reasons why the next move is higher in the red metal and oil markets

The move from highs to lows in 2008 and recoveries in the copper and crude oil futures markets that took them to highs in 2011 could be a model for the price action in the coming years and months. Central bank and government stimulus that lifted commodity prices following the 2008 financial crisis was at a far lower level than in 2020. From July through September 2008, the US Treasury borrowed a record $530 billion. In May, they borrowed $3 trillion. As politicians negotiate another stimulus package, the Treasury borrowing will increase. As the US deficit rises to the $10 trillion level or higher, and monetary and fiscal stimulus bombards the financial system with liquidity, inflationary pressures are rising. Inflation causes raw material prices to rise. The first reason for higher copper and oil prices is the increasing levels of inflation over the coming months and years. The price tag for the global pandemic is massive in the US and worldwide.

The second reason is the trend in the US dollar. The dollar is the world's reserve currency and the pricing benchmark for most commodities. A falling dollar tends to be highly supportive of raw material prices.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart of the dollar index shows the decline from a high of 103.96 in March when flight to quality buying took the index to its highest level since 2002. Since then, the interest rate differential between the US dollar and the euro and other world foreign exchange instruments evaporated, putting pressure on the dollar. At the same time, the inflationary impact of the tidal wave of stimulus eats away at the purchasing power of the dollar and all global currencies. From a technical perspective, the next target for the dollar index is at the February 2018 low of 88.15. A falling dollar tends to be a bullish factor for commodity prices, and copper and oil are no exception.

Finally, when it comes to inflation, the price action in the gold and silver markets is flashing a signal that higher commodity prices are on the horizon. Gold is at a record level with the latest peak coming on August 6 at $2081.80 per ounce. Silver traded below $12 per ounce in mid-March. The precious metal hit its latest high at $28.54 on August 6. Runaway bull markets in gold and silver are compelling signs of inflationary pressures. The path of least resistance of the prices of copper and crude oil is likely to be higher in the current environment.

PICK and VDE for commodity bulls

I am bullish on the prospects for both copper and crude oil over the coming months. The most direct route for a risk position in the metal and energy product is via the futures and futures options that trade on the COMEX and NYMEX divisions of the CME. Meanwhile, the share prices of companies that produce the commodities are likely to move higher as the markets appreciate in an inflationary environment.

On May 27, in an article for Seeking Alpha, I recommended the iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF product. On that day, PICK settled at $23.38 per share. PICK holds shares in some of the top mining companies in the world, including an over 21% exposure to BHP and RIO.

Source: Barchart

PICK was trading at just over the $28 per share level on August 6, nearly 20% higher than the level at the end of May. I remain very bullish on the prospects for the ETF that holds the mining companies.

I last wrote about the Vanguard Index Fund ETF Shares on Seeking Alpha on May 3. At that time, VDE was trading at $47.68 per share. VDE holds shares in many of the leading oil companies, including:

Source: Yahoo Finance

VDE has not moved much since early May, which I view as a compelling opportunity.

Source: Barchart

As the chart illustrates, VDE was just below the $50 per share level on August 6.

PICK, and VDE are two ETF products that are likely to move a lot higher, given the rising inflationary pressures. I view both products as long-term holds in the current environment.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.