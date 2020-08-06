SBUX's valuation was aggressive even before the pandemic occurred. Its share price is 27 times its earnings per share for F2019.

Even if the pandemic subsides in early 2021, layoffs by corporations and governments could trigger a recession, and SBUX's sales are highly correlated to employment.

Pretend COVID-19 never happened. Instead, Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) is on pace to achieve its initial GAAP earnings per share (EPS) guidance for F2020 of $2.84 to $2.89. Even the top of that range still translates into a lofty price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 27.

When you consider the following issues will plague SBUX over the short term and medium term, SBUX's valuation shifts from aggressive to absurd.

Restrictions on activities to stem the spread of COVID-19 are expected to result in a double-digit decline in same-store sales (SSS) for F2020.

Elevated unemployment from COVID-19 has increased the likelihood of a recession.

A myriad of issues that will apply pressure on SBUX's costs.

SSS Plunges 40% in F3Q20

Nobody was surprised when SBUX reported SSS declined 40% in 2Q20 compared with 2Q19. Only 44% of stores in the U.S. were open at the beginning of the quarter. That proportion rose to 96% by the end of the quarter. Almost all stores outside the U.S. were open for at least pick up orders by the end of the quarter.

While reopening the stores is a step in the right direction, SBUX is a long way from fully restoring its strong pre-pandemic SSS growth. Despite being mostly open for business, SSS still declined 19% during June 2020 compared with June 2019. Two questions will determine the trajectory for SSS in the medium term.

How long will the pandemic influence consumer behavior? What will consumer sentiment and spending be like when the pandemic is contained?

SSS Growth/(Deterioration)

*Reflects management's guidance in 8-K published on July 28, 2020

Source: SEC.gov

Specter of a Global Recession through 2021

In its June economic report, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) lowered its expectations for global GDP in 2020 to -4.9% compared with an April forecast for -3.0%. However, the real question is whether GDP will still grow 5.4% in 2021. The answer likely depends on whether normal economic activity resumes before organizations start taking actions that have more permanent implications than temporary furloughs that are largely offset by expanded unemployment insurance benefits.

After several weeks of relatively good news, continuing claims for unemployment insurance benefits increased for the week ending July 18. The increase could reflect several states re-instituting restrictions on economic activity or restaurant managers determining they need fewer employees to reopen than they initially expected. However, some trends are forming that will have a negative impact on employment beyond 2020.

The below graph illustrates the obvious impact of a recession on SBUX. People buy fewer $6 lattes when they are concerned about losing their jobs. The decline in SSS in 2008 and 2009 had a powerful impact on SBUX's earnings. Diluted EPS decreased 51% in F2008 to $0.43. Earnings remained depressed at $0.52 in F2009 before rebounding to $1.24 in F2010 when the country began creating jobs.

SBUX SSS Growth and Change in U.S. Nonfarm Payrolls

Source: SEC.gov and Bureau of Labor and Statistics

Restoring SSS growth in F2021 will be as much about allaying "office" workers' fears about layoffs as it is arranging store operations in a way that safely optimizes sales. If corporations continue to announce a steady stream of mass layoffs in an effort to offset the impact of COVID-19 on profit margins, SBUX's SSS will almost certainly be negative in F2021. Bank of America Merrill Lynch's July 31, 2020, weekly U.S. economic update projects unemployment of 8.3% for 2021. Sustained, elevated unemployment would be very bad for SBUX.

Downward Pressure on Profit Margins

SBUX's operating expenses were 118% of its revenue in F3Q20 compared with 85% in F3Q19. The deterioration was expected given the 38% decline in revenue. What analysts and investors may not have expected was CEO Kevin Johnson's comment that 20% of the deterioration was due to support for store licensees and additional pay for workers partially offset by government subsidies. CEO Johnson did not specify the Incremental costs for cleaning, but he gave the impression it was material.

Below chart illustrates how SBUX's pre-tax operating profit margin could decline from 15% in F3Q19 to a post-pandemic level of 10%. The significant deterioration in profit margin reflects the following assumptions:

Product and distribution costs as a percentage of revenue returns to its level in F3Q19.

Store operating costs reflect 20% of the increase between F3Q19 and F3Q20 consistent with CEO Johnson's comments.

All other costs are assumed to be flat on a dollar basis, but higher as a percentage of revenue due to an assumed 10% decline in revenue.

Operating Costs as Percentage of Revenue

Source: SEC.gov

Potential for Higher Tax Rate

Implementing Joe Biden's proposal to increase the corporate tax rate to 28% from 21% would reduce SBUX's U.S. taxable corporate profits by 9% assuming the proposal does not create a different U.S. taxable income. Chart below shows that SBUX has benefited from the Tax and Jobs Act's reduction in the corporate tax rate to 21% from 35%. The impact of a change in the corporate tax rate on SBUX's net income would be less than 9% because SBUX generates approximately 20% of its taxable earnings outside the U.S.

Re-electing President Trump wouldn't necessarily make SBUX immune to a tax increase. The federal budget deficit was $585 billion in the Government's 2016 fiscal year, and it has increased each year to $2.7 trillion for just the first nine months of fiscal 2020. Budgetary pressures could lead to an increase in the U.S. corporate income tax rate. U.S. states, local governments, and foreign countries represented 61% of SBUX's income tax expense in F2019. As mentioned above, municipalities are facing serious budget issues.

SBUX Effective Income Tax Rate

Source: SEC.gov

Conclusion

SBUX's valuation seems aggressive even under the most optimistic scenarios. The shares are within 3% of their price at the end of February when SBUX reporting SSS growth of -40% seemed unimaginable. Analysts expect SBUX to largely shrug off the effects of the pandemic and report EPS of $3.23 for F2021 compared with $2.83 in F2019. Even if the analysts' fairy tale comes true, SBUX is trading at a lofty 23 times forward earnings.

There is a tremendous downside risk for SBUX investors and minimal upside. Analysts' expectations seem very optimistic. The company is unlikely to report EPS for F2021 that 14% higher than its pre-pandemic EPS if three major issues are resolved favorably. This outcome seems very unlikely.

Pandemic subsides enough that it does not significantly impact consumer behavior in F2021. Management successfully realigns SBUX's operations so that the firm more than offsets sales lost to social distancing measures and incremental costs of operating in a post-pandemic world. U.S. and other countries that make material contributions to SBUX's revenue report strong improvement in employment and consumer discretionary spending in 2021.

Trading Strategies

Many retail investors may not be able to short SBUX by selling shares they do not own in their brokerage accounts. However, most retail investors can get approval to buy puts. A put gives the investor the right to sell shares in a stock at a specified strike price before the maturity of the put. For example, one January 15, 2021, SBUX $75 put gives the investor the right to sell 100 SBUX shares for $75 on or before January 15, 2021. Below equation is the dollar return on a put assuming the purchaser holds the put until maturity. Most puts can be sold before maturity.

Return on Put = Max(0, Stock Price - Strike Price) - Put Price

Below chart shows the sensitivity of return on four potential SBUX put purchase transactions to SBUX's stock price. The four put transactions represent combinations of two strike prices ($75 and $100) and two expiration dates (January 15, 2021, and July 16, 2021). The lower strike price offers the potential for lucrative returns if SBUX declines significantly; however, it is extremely risky because it results in a total loss if the put purchaser holds the put to maturity and SBUX's price does not decline.

The returns for July 16, 2021, are moderately lower than the returns for January 15, 2021, because the July 16, 2021, puts cost more. The higher cost reflects the additional time which creates more opportunity for SBUX's share price to decline below the put's strike price. Bottom line, an investor who is very certain SBUX will report unfavorable results for F4Q20 in late October that will trigger a sharp drop in share price should purchase the January 15, 2021, put with a strike price of $75. On the other hand, an investor who believes SBUX is overvalued but unsure when the market will correct the overvaluation should purchase the July 16, 2021, put with a strike price of $100.

Return for Trading Strategies

Antithesis

Betting against CEO Johnson and his team should not be taken lightly especially since most equity analysts believe they will achieve a miracle in F2021. In the past two decades, SBUX has generated SSS growth of at least 2% in the U.S. with the understandable exception of 2008 and 2009. Management also successfully expanded its operations outside of the U.S.

Management's success can be attributed to solid execution on three fronts.

Maintaining a product line that periodically introduces fresh options without losing focus on the quality of stalwart offerings Creating a portfolio of stores that optimize SSS growth and gross margin Establishing best in class rewards program and mobile ordering

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.