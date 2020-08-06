DCP Midstream's (DCP) CEO Van Kampen on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Q2 2020 Earnings Conference Call August 6, 2020 10:00 AM ET

Good morning and welcome to the DCP Midstream's second quarter 2020 earnings call.

Before we begin, I'd like to point out that our discussion today includes forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ due to certain risk factors that affect our business. Please review the second slide of the deck that describes our use of forward-looking statements. And for a complete listing of the risk factors, please refer to the partnership's latest SEC filings. We will also use various non-GAAP measures, which are reconciled to the nearest GAAP measure in schedules in the appendix section of the slide.

Dr. Van Kampen, CEO and Sean O'Brien, CFO will be our speakers today and after their remarks, we'll take your questions.

Thank you, Sarah. And hood morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining us and hope you are all safe and well. In today’s call we will discuss our strong Q2 and first half results, our guidance and outlook for the remainder of the year, and new developments in the DJ Basin.

I want to first say thank you to team DCP and incredible credit goes to every employee for delivering some of our best safety, reliability, and financial results in what has been an exceptionally challenging environment. Our team and our diversified asset base, is strong. Our strategy remains consistent and effective. The earnings power of the DCP business model is evidenced by our outstanding financial results.

We generated $220 million of distributable cash flow in the second quarter and $440 million year-to-date, representing our strongest performance since the company was combined with DCP Midstream, LLC. As a result of our early and aggressive efforts to optimize cash we created $54 million of free cash flow quarter and our bank leverage improved from Q1 now down to a target 4.0 times.

Underpinned by our strong year-to-date performance in recent market stabilization, we have reissued our original adjusted EBITDA and DCF guidance, which Sean discuss shortly. During the quarter volumes across both segments remained stronger in a worst case scenarios as a result of fewer than anticipated shut-ins and the earlier return of curtail production.

Importantly we were also able to proactively work with our customers to optimize their net backs throughout our integrated value chain. This in short that's when shut-in decisions were made, DCP was a service provider of choice and volume stayed on our system, creating a win-win for our customers and for DCP.

On our pipes ethane recovery and opportunistic NGL marketing kept their utilization rates high and our earnings balanced. Looking to our highlights in the quarter with our liquidity now squarely secured through successful capital market execution, our primary financial focus is to utilize our growing free cash flow to delever the company.

Our supply long, capacity capital allocation strategy, DCP 2.0 transformation an integrated footprint will continue to drive efficiencies and generate significant free cash flow throughout 2020 and 2021.

Finally, several developments in the DJ Basin have completely unleashed the future potential of production. And I look forward to discussing those later in the call.

Slide 5 I’ll now outline how a combination of strategic execution and deliberate self-help measures in first half of this year has helped us overcome a year-over-year at first price impact of $125 million. And while also positioning us well for long-term sustainable success.

First, most importantly, our COVID-19 response has prioritized and protected the health and wellbeing of our workforce. Next, as the downturn took hold our fully integrated footprint began a critical asset. Approximately 65% of our Q2 adjusted EBITDA was generated by our Logistics and Marketing segment demonstrating the earnings power of our pipelines and downstream assets and highlighting the drive over commercial teams. Not only has this segment produced high quality earnings, but our ability to optimize producer customer net backs was critical to keeping volumes on our system and throughput rates high.

As a result of our efforts and increased ethane recovery, average Q2 NGL throughput remained flat compared to Q1. On top of a great portfolio of assets we are retaining nearly $900 million of cash on an annualized basis with the sole purpose of strengthening the balance sheet, which has made a critical impact, in the first six months of this year.

Our costs are down $87 million year-over-year, driven by relentless dedication to improving efficiencies in our contract services, consumables, labor, and utilities. Our sustaining capital is $23 million year-over-year due to fewer well connects, risk-based prioritization for projects and deferral, some innovation efforts.

And finally, our DCP 2.0 transformation effort allowed us to not only take cost out of the system early, it also enables us to continually optimize margin and add flexibility and speed within the organization and perform operations completely remote, including safely operating gas processing plants from employees' homes.

Our team has achieved significant success and proven our resiliency in navigating this downturn. This is demonstrated by the impressive financial and operational excellence outcomes of the past six months, including an 11% increase in DCF and a 5% increase in adjusted EBITDA compared to the first half of 2019.

Now to talk through the details of our Q2 results, guidance, outlook, and financial position, I'll turn it over to Sean.

Thanks Van and good morning. On Slide 6, you will find the key drivers to our strong second quarter financial results. In Q2, we generated adjusted EBITDA of $311 million and DCF of $220 million representing a 27% increase in DCF year-over-year, and driving an improved leverage metric of four times despite one of the most challenging quarters our industry has ever seen.

Our results were driven by our early and proactive execution on costs and sustaining capital reductions and strong L&M performance. In Q2 we achieved the lowest quarterly cost in the history of the company and set our lowest first half trend ever. Our L&M segment adjusted EBITDA increased 18% year-over-year, driven by solid Gulf Coast Express and NGL marketing results and strong volumes from our NGL logistics assets supported by ethane recovery, all partially offset by lower Guadalupe earnings.

We continue to effectively manage our sustaining capital reducing our year-over-year spend by $13 million, while still ensuring safe, reliable operations. In total, these efforts more than compensated for an unfavorable year commodity price impact of $39 million net of hedges due to NGL and crude price declines of 37% and 53% respectively over the same period of time.

Finally, G&P margins were down $9 million as a result of lower overall volumes in the G&P segment tied to our Eagle Ford and Mid-Continent assets, which were partially offset by increased DJ Basin and Permian volumes.

I want to close out my Q2 comments by giving a little color of what we're seeing from a volume standpoint early in Q3. July NGL volumes on Sand and Southern Hills have both increased over Q2 average throughput. And G&P volumes remain relatively flat versus our Q2 average.

With our strong first half of the year setting a solid foundation on Slide 7, you'll see that we've reissued our 2020 adjusted EBITDA in DCF guidance, originally given on our February call this year. We've also added a free cash flow measure, defined as distributable cash flow, less distributions and less expansion capital expenditures.

With our current distribution covered sitting at 2.7 times for the quarter, free cash flow has been replaced coverage as a more relevant financial target, highlighting a comprehensive measure of cash flow and indicative of our ability to delever.

Looking to our guidance, as expected, the composite of earnings has shifted from earlier this year driven by strong self-help actions, focused on preserving cash flow to offset the unprecedented impacts of COVID-19 and a dampened price environment.

With that said, we see strong DCF performance this year driving toward the midpoint of our range. With EBITDA trending toward the low-end, as many of our self-help measures were strongly focused on cash generation, which is not captured within the EBITDA. We've also updated our sensitivities due to the shift into ethane recovery.

Slide 8 gives some color around our current second half year outlook and potential upside and downside drivers. We're expecting relatively flat NGL throughput across our full portfolio pipelines with that same rejection forecast in the fourth quarter resulting in potential declines. Our residue takeaway earnings will increase beginning in Q3, driven by incremental earnings from the newly in-service Cheyenne Connector. On the G&P side of the house we expect second half overall wellhead volumes to be slightly higher than Q2 averages. We continue to maintain frequent dialogue with our customers and expect all previously shut-in volumes to be back on our system during Q3.

Finally, as you know, we have dedicated substantial effort to reducing our costs and capital this year with a year-to-date cost reduction of $87 million from 2019, we expect to see higher costs in the second half of the year, but again, we're still on target for a more than $120 million decrease your-over-year. Our sustaining capital will be more heavily weighted to the back half of the year. And our growth capital will be significantly lower for the remainder of 2020 as we spent the vast majority on projects in the first half of the year, and are now expecting our spend to trend to the high end of our $150 million to $190 million range, but still down approximately $400 million from our original guidance. Taking all this into consideration, we're projecting free cash flow to substantially grow in the second half of the year, which we will prioritize on reducing debt and strengthening our balance sheet. As the industry outlook continues to remain dynamic on the right side of the slide, we've highlighted some potential tailwinds like sustained ethane recovery, and also headwinds that could result from ongoing pandemic volatility that we will monitor for the rest of the year.

On Slide 9, I want to highlight our solid and improving financial position. Our multi-year evolution to fully integrate our footprint and increase our logistics assets coupled with our strategic hedging program have enabled us to achieve an 81% fee based and hedge ratio exceeding our goal of 80%. This de-risks our earnings and provide stable cash flows evidenced by our strong first half performance. In Q2, we significantly shored up our liquidity with strong execution of our $500 million bond transaction, bringing our Q2 liquidity to approximately $1.1 billion. With abundant liquidity now secured, our primary financial focus is to utilize our growing free cash flow to delever the company. In Q2, we produced $54 million of free cash flow, allowing us to lower our leverage to 4.0 times. We expect to be significantly free cash flow positive for the remainder of the year and throughout 2021, enhancing our liquidity and allowing for debt reduction.

To close, we are continuing our track record of meeting our financial commitments, even in extremely challenging times.

Now I'll hand it back over to Wouter.

Thank you, Sean.

On Slide 10, I want to highlight one of the premiere basins in our country. We've said for years that our producers are drilling some of the best rock with the strongest returns right here in Colorado. And we're excited to see the potential for DJ Basin now fully unleashed. Just a few weeks ago, several developments in short political and regulatory certainty in Colorado for years to come: First, plus confirmed that there will be no anti-industry statewide ballot initiatives during the 2020 elections. And following that announcement, Governor Polis reaffirmed that the oil and gas wars are over by announcing a growth coalition to support the implementation of Senate Bill 181. This included an agreement with key stakeholders, including environmental NGOs and state elected leaders to actively oppose any oil and gas ballot initiatives or any substantial legislation on oil and gas through 2022.

Colorado is open for business. We'll continue in its essential role, providing our nation with a critical energy supply we demand. To ensure that supply can get to markets, in Q2 the 600 million cubic feet a day Cheyenne Connector came online, providing residue gas take away from the DJ Basin to the Rockies Express Pipeline. Additionally, the Front Range and Texas express expansions went into service allowing for incremental NGL takeaway capacity. These projects, in addition to the recently in service Southern Hills extension have now eliminated all logistic constraints in the basin. The Latham 2 offload originally slated for a mid-2020 in service date will now be online in Q4 allowing us to meet our minimum volume commitment and ensuring we're in lockstep with our customers' production forecast. With the political risks, but in Colorado substantially minimized by the States top elected officials and our final projects coming online, the DJ Basin is ready to realize its full potential.

To wrap things up on Slide 11, as we enter 2020 we set our fast and future success comes down to driving strategy built around operational excellence and sustainability. Our solid financial execution and advancing our DCP 2.0 transformation efforts and this has absolutely held true. We have delivered our strongest first half DCF and lowest first half cost during one of the worst economic and industry crisis we have ever experienced, demonstrating our stability and our resilience. We secured our liquidity became free cash flow and improved our leverage as a result of our premier and fully integrated value chain, early on aggressive self health measures and our investments in our DCP 2.0 transformation. We expect to be significantly free cash flow positive in 2020 and beyond, funding our distribution and all capital expenditures, while prioritizing long-term de-levering and maintaining an attractive yield for our unit holders.

From a capital side, we've always been clear that we have no intention of building the last plant or the last pipeline. This disciplined supply long capacity short approach to capital allocation has ensured high utilization rates and attractive returns on our projects. Additionally, as part of our efforts to mitigate against overbuilt coming into 2020, we have executed all floats in every region of our footprint, and we're able to return volumes to our system to improve our own utilization rates during the downturn.

Finally, and most importantly, we remain steadfast in our commitment to operational excellence as evidenced by the execution of our pandemic response plan, which has ensure the safety of our workforce and reliability of our operations. In the past two years have represented our best safety outcomes in the history of the company. And we were recently honored by the GPA midstream association with the Energy Conservation Award and the award for environmental excellence. These successes are a result of dedicated with strategic execution. We will continue our proven track record of effectively managing through the cycle.

In a future of limited growth, our multi-year strategy of transforming a company has prepared us well. And we're confident in our ability to continue to harvest strong returns from a premier asset base.

Finally, I'll say thank you again to our employees for incredible accomplishments, and to our investors for their continued commitment to DCP.

And with that, look forward to taking your questions and Jamie, please kick us off.

Hey. Good morning, everyone.

Good morning, Chris.

Wouter, we've seen a lot of companies cut costs and lead to significant improvement in operating results. But I think nobody quite like you guys have, so congrats on all the progress made today on those fronts. If I could, that's kind of where I want to start. Clearly you've had overarching initiatives for a couple of years with regard to technological adoption, remote facility operation things of that nature. We did have a cost reduction associated with head count reduction earlier this year, which you announced. And so I'm just kind of getting, I guess I want to get a better flavor. Given Sean's comment about costs will rise in the back half of the year as to maybe what were the acute drivers in 2Q that might reverse, you know, you did because business conditions mandated in heightened uncertainty and COVID limits things of that nature. And, and what of it is sort of a sustainable carry forward effect into, in your mind, sort of a permanent level set for the company.

Yes. Great, Chris. And Sean and I'll tag team, appreciate your comments. Just overall to say, I think it's great when 1,900 people row in the same direction and all that hard work pays off. And that's what the employees with DCP midstream have done here over the last six months. And I think you're seeing the results of that?

To your point off cutting costs and what else can you do and what's going to sustainable kind of run rate. You heard Sean him talk about that, $120 million is what we're looking at for 40 years. So we feel very strong. You can pick that $120 million of course, going to the bank. Is there a little bit of shape to death? Yes, there absolutely is. We have $87 million gotten if you know the first half. And then in the second half, we do see some of the cost kind of comeback that were kind of temporarily.

So let me give you an example of that: DCP 2.0 transformation. We talk about remote operations and how we have running 20 plus facilities remotely from the 23rd floor here in Denver. Our goal for this year was to get another 15 or 20 facilities remotely operated. And what we decided in the first half and kind of in the March time frame that when you start kind of a double black swan crisis in the face, what you're doing is you're going to focus on liquidity and saving every penny. So we decided to defer that and move that out and say, let's see how we get to these kind of – this crisis. So we may start picking up some of those costs again in the back half of the year, investing in the business to make sure that we can continue to have great margins, lower cost in the future, so that is kind of one thing.

We did things around our workforce. I think that is tremendously sustainable. We always look at what can we do from a company? How do we make sure from an operational excellence point of view, reliability, safety, can we reliable and safely? We have some of the best reliability and safety records in the history of the company here in the last six months in the last two years. So we believe that we're prudent there. We can continue to be safe. So overall, yes, there is going to be a little bit of shape, but I think the important thing for you all to know is that $120 million that we kind of talk about of savings year-over-year. We feel very, very strong about that, and we believe that's going to take in the vast majority – can be taken into 2021.

Sean, you want to add to that.

Yes. Only a couple of things to add, Chris. We typically are mid- to back-end loaded on overhauls on turnarounds and things of that nature. So my comments earlier really also point to those types of activities that really didn't occur that in very little fashion in the first half of the year, you'll see a lot more of that in the second half of the year. And then Wouter alluded to it, one thing I do want to, in terms of sustainability of our costs, some of the actions we've taken this year, headcount reductions, various things on efficiencies, things we've learned that we can do differently via the COVID environment and utilizing all of the work that we've done to digitize the company. Will get a full year benefit of many of those things next year. And we're not getting that, we're getting a partial year this year, so that I'm really excited about that. I mean, the headcount reduction, we took that $9 million charge in Q2, but the ongoing annual savings of that, I think we're sort of, we're thinking on a loaded basis is 40 million to 50 million. So you'll see more of that next year. So at the end of the day, a lot of what we're doing is sustainable. Definitely some backend shape this year, just want to make sure you guys were aware of that, but I'm incredibly pleased with the performance on the efficiencies that the company has been able to deliver.

Chris Sighinolfi

Sean O'Brien

On sustaining capital, a couple of things to think through. I mentioned two drivers; obviously we spent some of that money on overhauls and on turnarounds. Additionally, volumes are down in some key areas, well connects are down. So you would expect product replacement to be down in the first half where we may expect to see some increases there, we'll wait and see. Some producers have given us some outlooks that could require a little more in the back half of the year. There's some environmental spend Chris, that we're looking at doing in the back end the year, which would hit sustaining capital. So that's sort of shaping it. And then I think those are the primary drivers and then Wouter mentioned, some transformation costs. We pretty much put it for the most part on hold. You'll see and those hits sustaining capital by the way. You'll see those hit more in the second half of the year as well.

Yes. Maybe Sean, quickly add on well connects, obviously not a lot of wall connection in the second quarter, but if you look at our largest customer in the DJ Basin that author our earnings yesterday, they're going to put a completion crew in here in the third quarter, they expect to grow their DJ volumes. So that will give some well-connected capital, which is great. We love that. If you look at our largest customer in Southeast New Mexico, that announced their earnings yesterday, they're talking about the drilling that they're doing in the Delaware, in Southeast New Mexico on volumes that are coming our way. So all of that will create some well connect capital. And again, I'm like, we like well connect capital especially in the DJ, especially in Permian because those are our high margin regions.

That's great. I also appreciate the color there. Final question from me, and then I'll hop back in the queue. Is, the distributions from your unconsolidated affiliates were sort of a surprise to us that the strength of that it's, its up significantly played year-on-year. You do detail that in pretty specific detail on your 10-Q but feeling a patient this morning, I just want to ask, was there one of the assets that stood out in terms of cash contribution to you, this period that you’d cite?

Sean O'Brien

Chris Sighinolfi

Sean O'Brien

Chris Sighinolfi

Thanks, Chris.

Thank you, Chris.

Jeremy Tonet

Wouter van Kampen

Sean O'Brien

Jeremy Tonet

Sean O'Brien

It was a benefiting factor for Q2. As we sit here today, you asked a little bit about the future outlook. We're still in recovery mode. I think some third parties may have pulled off, I'm not privy to their economics and why they did that, but we're still generally in recovery mode, you may have heard our comments. We expect based on future frack spread to potentially go back into rejection in Q4. If we end up not doing that and ethane stayed strong, and gas doesn’t shrink, as much as the forward said it will, that was the tailwind for the company. That would be upside potentially because the pipelines would get some additional volumes. But as we sit here right now, I think we are thinking Q3 recovery, Q4 potential to go back into rejection.

Wouter van Kempen

I'm like one thing that COVID-19 has brought us is actually a significant increase of single use plastics. And ethane is a feedstock for that. And so, one of two things is going to happen. It's either gas is coming down if ethane stays the same or ethane prices have to start running with net gas to make sure that all of us are staying in recovery. If the latter happens, that is kind of a 3x good guy for us. We benefit from higher gas prices, we benefit from higher ethane prices, and we benefit from higher volumes on our pipeline. So, that’s obviously the scenario that we're rooting for, but it's not what we have baked into our blend the second half and trying to be conservative and saying, hey, we're just looking at what the strip is telling us right now, and that's what we're putting in.

Jeremy Tonet

Wouter van Kempen

And we're not spending an enormous amount on building infrastructure that means there is significant cash leftover to delever the company. And that's really our primary focus. And we feel very good about that in 2021.

A couple of things to add, the outlook does feel pretty strong right now, but we've got some good tailwinds. You've got a full – Cheyenne Connector just came online. You've got those earnings, as you think about 2021. Wouter alluded to in his comments, the growth capital we took our – we went down 400, but still, somewhere in that high range of 190, I anticipate that to be lower next year. So you've got some benefits there. I mentioned earlier Jeremy that you are going to get a full year of headcount savings. That's not small $40 million to $50 million annually. We didn't see all that benefit this year. So we've got a lot of good things for the company going into next year that, I think, could set us up quite well. Obviously we'll give you a full detail as Van alluded to in February.

Jeremy Tonet

Wouter van Kempen

Tristan Richardson

Van Kampen

And when you do that, you have an opportunity to go back to your customer and say, you know what, I can help you here on a short term basis. I can make things a little bit more attractive for you for the next couple of months so you stay on our system and maybe, you take your volumes off midstream service provider B. And that's kind of the type of arrangements that we did with our customers, incentivize them to stay on our system meant we may have given them a discount somewhere along the value chain, but what you're doing is you're creating a win-win. Unlike your customer, who is having a difficult, difficult, time. You are helping them out. It's a win for DCP Midstream because we continue to keep the volumes on our system.

And I think it also creates a longer term win with our customer bar. But you know what when times are tough and you're there to help your customer, people kind of remember that. So that's the type of arrangements that we have done. And then we kind of go back to the normal when normal happens.

And the other thing is the margin impact is not enormous. And you'd see that a microsecond quarter margin was great, and our earnings were great and our profitability was very strong. So I just wanted to write things to do in an environment that is pretty tough.

Tristan Richardson

Wouter van Kempen

Tristan Richardson

Wouter van Kempen

Spiro Dounis

Van Kampen

We added this cash, free cash flow measure so people can see how much are we generating again, our priority is to delever with that cash flow. And I think that can happen relatively quickly and be pretty substantial over the next 18 months, 12 months, two years. And that is a primary goal of this company is to continue to use utilize that free cash flow to delever, set the company up well.

Wouter used a key word harvest, we've invested over the last half decade, a lot in our assets. We don't feel like we have to spend a lot more and we've set ourselves up quite well to continue to harvest and do those types of things. I want to be clear, we're targeting 3:5 , we're sitting at 4:0, I would really like to get the company down to 3:5 on the bank metric. I think that gives us a lot of flexibility. What space that we're in an industry that's going to have some downturns ups and downs. At 3:5, I think, that sets us up quite well. It also brings our rating agency metrics down considerably. Maybe even half to a full turn, I think, that goes a long way with that with the RA. So clearly a focus of the company over the future, we definitely are focused on delivering.

In terms of distribution, and obviously once we get to that 3:5 and I'll hand over to Wouter in a minute, but there's various things we can do. You can buy back debt, you can you can buy back shares, you can, at some point potentially reinvest in some limited growth projects that come our way. And of course you can always, at some point down the road, when we get leverage where we want to be potentially raised at distribution.

I'm going to hit the buyback real quick. We were very focused on liquidity coming into this year – or coming into this quarter, a terrific job by our treasury team to get that $500 million deal off puts us, sets us up massively well on liquidity, we will grow our liquidity. If you're looking into the future, we have a $500 million maturity in September of next year. We're going to be in phenomenal shape if we need to put that on the revolver. We'll still be a billion plus on that.

So there are opportunities right now all the debt that I've looked at is trading at a premium. So not a lot of opportunity, but nothing is off the table. I'll let Van about or talk about long-term distribution policy.

Van Kampen

And then take kind of some growth capital off the table. If I look at kind of where we are here in the next kind of, 6, 12, 18, 24 months, every model that I'm staring at and some of them are pretty bearish models. We're good from a leverage point of view, we are enough coming to any kind of close to any type of issues around, leverage. And I think what we do are significantly free cash flow positive, we're going to use that cash delever the company. And after that, and maybe if it's next year or 2022, we should have this company to that kind a 3.5x what Sean is talking about. By that time, this continues to be that cash machine still throwing off a lot of debt – cash, and we can decide what we want to do at that very moment. But right now I don't look at anything that says there's another distribution cut in the works.

Spiro Dounis

Sean O'Brien

So I think your thought process is right, more sustaining potentially, but I don't see a big kick in growth capital.

Spiro Dounis

Van Kampen

Shneur Gershuni

Van Kampen

Sean O'Brien

I want to stay focused on liquidity. We are delevering with free cash flow. I know some of these other things could help us delever and generate some cash a little more, but I want to focus on making sure we have liquidity. That September seems like forever from now, but that's September maturity, I want to make sure the company is in great shape that if we had to, hopefully we don't Shneur, put that on the revolver.

But as I said, we want to set the company up that if we had to, we'd still have over a $1 billion of liquidity, set ourselves up well, and again, it's really hard to get over that a 100% equity treatment on the bank.

Van Kampen

And you know what? Who knows where we are in three months from now, six months from now, nine months from now, things can change, things can look better. We'll obviously look at things and trying to figure out how you can arbitrage something, but liquidity continues to be king.

Shneur Gershuni

Sean O'Brien

The other thing that we saw, and I think, it's an interesting point, the diversity of our portfolio, we have these assets in the Eagle Ford, in the DJ, in the Delaware, in the SCOOP stack. What we saw is some declines that did come in at the levels we might have anticipated in areas like the Eagle Ford, the Mid Midcontinent. But because of the strong economics in the Delaware Van had talked about this earlier, the strong economics and the DJ we actually, were pleasantly surprised. We did not see the volume declines to the levels that we had anticipated. So shut-ins were, again, not as deep, not as long duration.

In terms of natural declines and the outlook there, I think, we gave you some guidance that we actually expect second half of the year G&P volumes to be slightly up versus first half. Again, that's going to vary by region. I think those two regions I mentioned there will do better than Midcontinent and Eagle Ford. But the diversity of this portfolio has helped us weather this. The ability for price to come back a little bit sooner, I mean, these prices are not, what I'd call high, but they're much stronger than, I think, people anticipated two months ago has kept the producers, kept their breakevens in line and kept our outlook a little bit better. And again, listening to their calls this week and last week, the outlook appears to be a little bit better than what we would have thought just a little while ago.

So that's kind of how we're thinking about the volume profile, and what we saw in Q2 and what we'll see the remainder the year.

Shneur Gershuni

How much of your guidance uplift is specifically about the stronger ethane recovery number, versus price like to separate out price, separate out the cost improvements that you've done? How much is specifically about a better than expected ethane recovery angle?

Sean O'Brien

I mean, it's great. I love that we're in recovery mode. Didn't see it coming, didn't have it in our models. It is not in the top two drivers of why we feel comfortable, reissuing guidance. But I'll take it.

Shneur Gershuni

Van Kampen

Sean O'Brien

James Carreker

Sean O'Brien

Why we went to the low end on the EBITDA is if you think about some of the levers that we pulled, cash levers they do not, – they're not embedded in the EBITDA calculation, all the sustaining capital work that we've been able to do and the efficiencies there benefit DCF. I'll take it all day long benefit free cash flow, take it all day long. The reductions in our growth capital, ultimately in the short run really are more of a cash metric, they are not going to affect DCFs or I'm sorry, EBITDA immediately.

So, that's why we feel so comfortable in the DCF being back to the middle of the range, we guided towards the lower end on EBITDA. A lot certain self-help measures are really just helping DCF, they're not helping EBITDA. But we gave you also some tailwinds that could help us get to the midpoint of the range on EBITDA. And we'll continue to monitor those. So far into Q3 we're seeing some pretty good things. But that's why you see the difference more cash focus, helping DCF, not always impacting EBITDA in the calculation.

Wouter van Kempen

So there is a lot of different things that can kind of continue to shape and shift things here in the second half. July looks really good. We're very pleased to see July volumes and kind of lot of cost and lot of stuff that's coming in. So I think the company continues to be on a really, really good thread. At the same time, I'm a big believer in you plan for the worst, you hope for the best, that's what we're doing here. And there is still a decent amount of uncertainty.

James Carreker

Wouter van Kempen

James Carreker

Wouter van Kempen

James Carreker

Wouter van Kempen

At the same time here over the last three months, we haven't had any detail discussions about what we would do when we would do it. The agreement we have with Phillips 66 on delivering raw mix into Sweeney 2 and 3 is a pretty long-term agreement. So we have time, I think, when all the stars align to say, hey, what maybe we should do that again. So I think we'll full pickup those discussions when the time is right.

James Carreker

Wouter van Kempen

I think the other thing that I always kind of try to point out to people is, yes, that could be a potential negative that sits over the industry. At the same time there could be a kind of corollary positive to that as well. And what is happening to prices when that is going to happen. I would think prices are probably going up and you would probably benefit from that. So absolutely no short term exposure for us. This is probably something that will be a long, long time away. The other thing is that the vast, vast majority of the portfolio is all on private lands.

James Carreker

Wouter van Kempen

Van Kampen

Those are all of our questions in the queue. I want to thank you for joining us today. And if you have any follow up questions, please don't hesitate to give me a call. Have a good day.

