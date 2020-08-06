I'm raising my Best Stocks Now five-year price target for CSGP from $1,096 to $1,500. We currently hold CSGP in our Gunderson Capital Ultra Growth Portfolio.

CoStar Group’s $3.8 billion in cash and $750 million accessible via an untapped revolver, provides fuel for future acquisitions.

In an environment with significant headwinds, CoStar Group reported Q2 revenue growth of 16% and provided full year growth guidance of 17%.

With their latest earnings announcement, CSGP should be considered as a counter-cyclical addition to your REIT portfolio.

CoStar Group (CSGP) put together a solid quarter in a real estate environment that has not been this beaten down since the Great Recession. Shares of CSGP provide a creative and attractive countercyclical addition to any REIT portfolio. Costar's sustainable subscription revenue model and a sizable war chest for acquisitions continue to make it one of our top ranked positions.

Last October, I highlighted the sustainability of CoStar’s subscription revenue model, the shares of which have risen over 41% since, while the S&P 500 has returned almost 14%. Our original investment thesis remains in place, with the risk-return trade-off improving markedly since October of 2019. The non-correlation to a large portion of the REIT market make it a fit for both growth and real estate investors.

In a time of market turmoil, Costar remains a buyer. The most recent acquisition occurred virtually, with the purchase of Ten-X's commercial real estate division. The acquisition increases CSGP's footprint in the distressed commercial real estate market, an area very likely to rise as the COVID-19 pandemic continues on. Costar's purchase of Ten-X increases the non-cyclical nature of their business.

CoStar Group, Inc. continues to stay high atop my rankings, currently sitting at No. 10 out of the 5,300-plus securities we follow. As you can see below, this isn't a recent trend. The shares were ranked No. 9 12-months ago and No. 128 18 months age. We remain "very bullish" on the shares.

What makes CoStar's ranking so consistent? The primary factor is "visible and sustainable" growth. As CSGP's revenue and earnings growth becomes less variable, the company's ranking has risen accordingly.

CoStar's subscription based revenue model continues to prove sustainable and more predictable each quarter. In Q2 2020, 82% of sales came in the form of subscription revenue. Renewal rates are a key factor in determining the forward looking visibility and sustainability of revenue growth. The higher they are, the higher the confidence interval we can put around our valuation inputs.

CoStar's management initially provided analysts with a 200 basis point drop in renewal rates. However, renewal rates were down only 100 basis points in Q2 2020. A positive sign, given the trying time for the entire sector. CoStar's quarterly renewal rate was 89% and remained at 95% for clients that have been with them for five or more years.

In addition to the positive renewal rate beat, the company grew revenues at 16% in the quarter. Management also reinstated full-year 2020 guidance at revenue growth of 17%.

Management's history of making good acquisitions continued with huge growth continuing in Apartments.com. Revenues were up 21% with new sales up over 33% in the quarter, driven by the need for landlords to market their properties as demand challenges evolve/persist due to COVID-19. CoStar continues to show the knack for generating sizable ROI gains on acquisitions. We look for this trend to continue for the foreseeable future.

During the quarterly call, CoStar management referenced the sizable cash generating financing activities completed in the quarter. After raising $2.7B via equity (2% dilution) and debt offerings, CSGP now has a sizeable war chest of $4.5B for further acquisitions in a distressed space. Something they took advantage of after the Great Recession, with the purchase of LoopNet.

The company has grown into a very formidable company, with a market cap pushing $34B and annual sales of over $1.4B. In the past five years, CSGP has grown its earnings at an average annual rate of 42% per year. The consensus analyst estimate for the next five years is currently 20% per year.

When I last wrote about this stock back in early October 2019, my five-year price target for the shares was $1,097. Given the current market conditions and CSGP prospects for sustainable growth, I'm now elevating that price target to $1,500. We are giving a 10% discount due to the overall market environment and execution risk involved in business acquisitions.

CoStar Group remains a beacon of light in a dark real estate market. The resiliency proven in their most recent Q2 2020 quarterly report, continues to support our investment thesis. We remain "very bullish" on the shares of CSGP.

As a proven countercyclical play in the real estate space, management is poised to pounce on a distressed market and fuel growth for the next decade.

Note: All images, unless otherwise noted, show data from the Best Stocks Now database.

Best Stocks Now Premium gives you access to 4 unconstrained model portfolios, daily live trades (if any), and a weekly in-depth market-timing newsletter. This newsletter put out a BUY SIGNAL on 3/27/2009. That BUY SIGNAL has been in place for almost 11 years, but, what are we saying now? We seek out the Best Stocks Now for each portfolio. At times we deploy inverse funds for protection. All this comes from a professional money manager and analyst with over 22 years of experience in the business. Try it for free for two weeks. Join us today and get instant access to everything mentioned above.



Disclosure: I am/we are long CSGP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I collaborated with my Gunderson Capital Management colleague, Barry Kyte Jr., CFA, on this article.