The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY) is a non-diversified ETF that invests in the companies listed in the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index. The ETF is underperforming against its peers and the broader market. However, I would recommend buying with caution for short- to medium-term trading. I'm recommending it based on a sound spread of weight allocation and return and growth outlook. It is an excellent option to buy at a low price and hold, particularly for investors looking for income.

The SDY attempts to match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index. This Dividend Aristocrats Index lists companies that have a track record of steadily increasing their dividends every year for a minimum of 20 consecutive years.

If a stock meets this benchmark, it is listed in the fund. The SDY weights the share according to their yield. The fund has a positive return, but it usually lags behind the broader market in performance.

The fund has 44% exposure to the cyclical sectors, with 11% exposure to consumer cyclical, 8% to basic materials, and 19% to financial services. 30% of its allocations are to the sensitive segment, with a significant chunk of 20% given to industrials. The Defensive sector has 26%, with consumer defensive holding 12%, and utilities having a 9% share in the defensive segment.

Once you see the holdings table below, you will realize that the holdings are allocated to many individual companies, with no significant weightage given to any single company.

The largest holdings are Exxon Mobil (XOM), Polaris (PII), and Franklin Resources (BEN) with weights slightly above 2%. Just behind are Leggett & Platt (LEG) and National Retail Properties (NNN) with somewhat less than 2%.

Further details of the top 25 holdings of the SDY ETF are as follows:

The top 5 holdings of the fund represent energy, transportation, financial services, real estate, and industrials.

Let us take a look at the performance of the fund:

We can see from the chart that the fund is not performing well, with its returns at -6% as compared to the broader market return of 14.5%. While all its peers are underperforming versus the broader market, the performance of the SDY is below par compared to its peers as well. The segment top performer appears to be the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) for the time being.

The pandemic seems to have impacted the energy segment further due to a decline in consumption. The financial and real estate segments are also affected. I think that the funds' performance would remain below par for the time being. Forecasts are showing tough times ahead and the real estate and financial services sector will be affected as consumers go through financial stress.

An economic decline would be passed onto the banks and landlords in the form of delayed loans and rents, if not defaulted. At present, it has shown a slight recovery based on the rally that energy stocks have shown.

What I like about the SDY

While I have an issue with the price of the SDY, and its performance vis-à-vis its peers, the dividend safety and growth that it offers are comforting. As a beginner investor, or even as an experienced one looking for stable returns, the fund provides growth and stability. Companies that have performed well for over 20 years must be doing something right. Secondly, a comfort factor is the allocations of the fund. Without the luxury of getting exposure to the significant celebrity stocks like Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), and with the top exposure being 2%, the fund is "low-risk". The criteria of high yield and dividend growth make this a good ETF to have and hold since its parameters are sound.

The SDY has underperformed its peers, but it is still a good buy for small or large-scale investors looking to build a portfolio based upon stable returns and growth.

Risks

Some underlying risks apply to all ETFs. These are also valid for investing in the SDY. Funds that exclusively invest in stocks are vulnerable to market volatility. However, the SDY is a comparatively low risk due to its low allocation levels to individual stocks. Compared to an ETF that focuses on a specific sector of shares, the SDY is subject to comparatively lower market risk because of its low holding weights.

Takeaway

The SDY is not a great option at present in its sector because of its poor performance over the recent short term. While usually, I would not recommend because of the poor performance, the SDY is made up of quality stocks that will preserve your capital in the long-run.

The SDY is a buy for both low-risk investors that need to add low-risk and stable return ETFs to their portfolio. Seasoned investors can also opt for this ETF based on strong fundamentals.

