Amarin reports better than expected financial numbers for second quarter

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) announced its second quarter results, and the numbers were better than anticipated. The company also provided updates about its business operations. Amarin is looking to increase the potential of its blockbuster drug VASCEPA in Europe using its in-house commercial organization.

Amarin reported its net total revenue for the quarter at $135.3 million, up from $100.8 million it had reported for the corresponding quarter of the previous year, showing a 34 percent increase. Its net product revenue for the quarter stood at $133.7 million, in comparison to $100.4 million for the previous year. The increase is mainly on account of higher VASCEPA sales. A part of the increase is also attributed to an increase in net selling price of the drug in the United States.

As of June 30, 2020, Amarin had aggregate cash and investments of $611.3 million. This number comprised cash and cash equivalents of $214.0 million and liquid short-term investments and long-term investments of $336.3 and $61.0 million, respectively. Due to COVID-19 related uncertainties, the company has decided to refrain from providing an estimate of expected 2020 revenue results. However, the company believed that it has adequate capital resources to achieve sustained positive cash flows from VASCEPA, including commercial launch of VASCEPA in Europe.

The company reported its GAAP net income for the quarter at $4.4 million, including $12.1 million in non-cash stock-based compensation expense. Amarin had reported $1.8 million in net loss for the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Its research and development expenses were reported at $10 million. The increase in expenses is mainly attributed to various clinical studies undertaken during the quarter.

The non-GAAP adjusted net income for Amarin was at $16.5 million, up from the corresponding figure of $6.1 million for the second quarter of the previous year. On per share basis, the non-GAAP adjusted net income jumped from $0.02 to $0.04, showing an impressive 100 percent increase.

Amarin also provided updates about its business processes. Based on the MARINE indication, the company has filed substantive legal briefs with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. The oral hearing date for the appeal has been set at September 2, 2020. Further, Amarin also stated that its application is still being reviewed by EMA in Europe. It is expected that the result will be out by early 2021. The company is currently carrying out activities for the commercial launch of the drug in Europe upon approval. The main focus of the company is to obtain reimbursements for the drug on a country-to-country basis.

In view of augmented role of VASCEPA due to the pandemic outbreak, Amarin has ramped up its promotion of the drug in the United States. However, Amarin also stated that the awareness about the drug is still at a low level. According to a survey, the company found that among 302 statin-treated patients with triglycerides above 150 mg/dL and other relevant factors, unaided awareness was less than 1%.

Amarin is banking upon its first ever direct-to-consumer campaign for VASCEPA. The campaign is mainly focused on the use of VASCEPA for managing cardiovascular risk in indicated patients.

CytoDyn reports positive DSMC opinion for COVID-19 trial

CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB:CYDY) announced that it has received positive recommendation from an independent Data Safety Monitoring Committee upon the completion of its first safety review of the ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial. The company is currently engaged in a Phase 3 clinical trial with patients with severe and critical COVID-19. The committee did not raise any concerns pertaining to safety of the trial and recommended the trial to be continued.

The Phase 3 study involves 169 enrolled patients, and the safety data from 149 patients was taken. The company plans to carry out a full interim analysis upon the enrollment of 195 patients, as dictated by the protocol. Nader Pourhassan of CytoDyn said,

"We are grateful to be less than 30 patients away from our planned interim analysis enrollment goal, and we look forward to sharing those interim efficacy results as soon as possible."

CD12 is a Phase 3 double blind, randomized, placebo controlled, adaptive design multicenter two-arm study. It aims to assess the safety and efficacy of leronlimab for treating patients with severe or critical symptoms of respiratory illness caused by COVID-19 infection. The patients enrolled in the trial have been randomized on 2:1 basis to be administered the drug candidate or placebo through subcutaneous injection.

The study consists of three different phases which are Screening Period, Treatment Period, and Follow-Up Period. The primary endpoint is all cause mortality at Day 28. Secondary endpoints for the trial include (a) all-cause mortality at Day 14, (b) change in clinical status of subject at Day 14, (c) change in clinical status of subject at Day 28, and (d) change from baseline in Sequential Organ Failure Assessment (SOFA) score at Day 14. Leronlimab (PRO 140) has been granted a Fast Track designation for two indications.

Hepion reports initiating Phase 2 NASH trial

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) announced the dosing of its first NASH patient for CRV431 trial. The company had earlier reported the successful completion of Phase 1 program aimed at assessing the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of CRV431 in healthy participants.

AMBITION is an open label Phase 2a study. It aims to evaluate safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of 75 mg CRV431, administered orally to F2 and F3 NASH patients (n=18), once daily for 28 days. Dr. Robert Foster, Hepion's Chief Executive Officer said,

"We believe we can mitigate much of the usual risks associated with clinical trials, and NASH in particular, by utilizing cutting edge data tools allowing for precision medicine."

Phase 2a trial is a small study spanning 28 days. The study will also involve examination of various biomarkers, including collagen, matrix metalloproteinases, lipidomics and genomics. The primary endpoint of the trial is to determine the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of the drug candidate. The company plans to use its proprietary big data analytical platform. This will help Hepion in faster processing of the data, aiding the identification of meaningful outcomes. The company has already used this platform in previous studies. Hepion will also use its robust experience in cyclophilin drug development to boost this trial.

Hepion is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It mainly engages in developing targeted therapies for liver disease arising from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other types of hepatitis. CRV431 is the lead drug candidate for the company. The drug candidate works by modulating cyclophilins, which are implicated in several disease processes. It has shown potential for providing holistic treatment of liver ailments, ranging from managing triggering events towards the end stage disease.

