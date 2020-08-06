Juniper (JNPR) reported Q2 earnings that ended up being slightly above expectations, though revenue growth declined a little bit. Investors have become used to minimal revenue growth and instead have relied on operating margin expansion in order to generate EPS growth. The company noted they experience solid demand during the quarter as enterprises look to adapt to a global network infrastructure.

Q2 revenue ended up coming in ~$40 million below expectations, though better than expected operating margins led to an EPS beat of ~$0.01. The recent solid demand trends enabled management to provide guidance for Q3, which seemed to be pretty similar to expectations. While there may be some level of conservatism baked into guidance, there continues to be many uncertainties in the current economic environment which makes forecasting difficult.

Data by YCharts

Since reporting earnings, the stock has traded up ~5% as investors applauded the better than expected operating margins despite the challenging market. However, the current valuation of ~16x forward P/E appears to price in a strong 2021 EPS year, with consensus expecting EPS growth of ~15%.

For now, I remain on the sidelines given current valuation is already pricing in a strong 2021. Revenue growth continues to remain bleak and while operating margins are showing some strength, it becomes challenging to grow EPS at a high-level when revenue does not grow. I believe a better entry point could be if the stock retracts back to $20-22, which would push valuation lower to a more reasonable level for a long-term investment.

Q2 Earnings and Guidance

Revenue during the quarter decreased ~1% to ~$1,086 million, which came in only ~$40 million below expectations. Despite the company noting orders increased 10% in Q1, this did not quite translate into converted revenue. Typically once an order is completed, it still takes a few months for that to convert into actual revenue.

The company continues to report minimal revenue growth, though investors have become accustomed to this and have accepted the longer-term story rather than near-term revenue growth. However, the current environment has caused an increase in demand for remote solutions.

Operating margin for the quarter decreased from 15.9% in the year ago period to 14.3% during Q2. A majority of the reason for the margin contraction was due to heightened logistics and other supply chain-related expenses. Nevertheless, the operating margin during the quarter came in better than expectations. This led to non-GAAP EPS of $0.35, which came in a penny higher than expectations for $0.34.

Source: Company Presentation

During Q2, it was not surprising that routing revenue remained weak and declined ~3% from the year ago period. Routing revenue has continued to decline for the past several quarters and now represents ~37% of total revenue. Over time, this revenue stream will become a lower portion of overall revenue and become less of a headwind towards growth. Clients continue to move away from hardware routing products and look to replace these legacy solutions with newer, more secure and adaptable software solutions.

Source: Company Presentation

Even though the global economic conditions remain uncertain, cloud revenue was the strong point and remained unchanged from the year ago period. Cloud revenue represents ~26% of overall revenue and as this segment continues to experience faster revenue growth than the overall company, this segment will become a larger portion of the company. The global pandemic has also caused enterprises to re-think their cloud solution strategy as many employees remain working from home or in remote locations. The need to have an adaptable technology infrastructure has become more profound in the marketplace and this could be a future revenue driver.

Source: Company Presentation

Given the continued strong backlog and strength within the company's Cloud vertical, management was able to provide Q3 guidance. Revenue during Q3 is expected to be $1,075-1,175 million, which was pretty close to what consensus was expecting. In addition, gross margin is expected to be 58.5-60.5% with non-GAAP operating margin of ~17%.

Over time, margins could expand as the company sheds some of their lower-margin legacy revenue in favor of higher-margin cloud revenue. For Q3, the company is expecting EPS of $0.38-0.48.

Risks

One of the biggest risks to JNPR is a slowdown in IT-related spending. While the current pandemic has caused many enterprises to increase their near-term IT spending, this trend may not continue over the longer term. There also tends to be some cyclicality when it comes to IT spending. Usually when the economy starts to slow down, updating IT systems is one of the first investments corporations are able to slow down in order to preserve expenses. However, the current environment during this slower economic time has proven to be a bit of the opposite as companies have been forced to increase IT spending in order to maintain their business operations.

In addition, JNPR could continue to face cloud segment challenges due to their concentration around larger contracts. Competition in the cloud segment continues to increase as there is a significant market opportunity. Enterprises are increasingly looking to shift to the cloud due to increased computing power and less need for on-premise hardware. If JNPR is not able to capture the potential upside from cloud customers, this could enable competitors to have a greater market share opportunity.

Valuation

Since the company reported earnings, the stock has been up ~5%, which likely implies investor content with the trade off from lower revenue growth but stronger than expected margins. Demand in this environment continues to remain favorable for IT-related companies and JNPR continues to note demand for their Cloud products remains solid. Revenue growth is likely to remain challenged for the time being, but the recent increase in IT-related spending and transition to more Cloud revenue could ultimately cause revenue growth to accelerate and margins to expand.

Data by YCharts

While the company did not provide updated 2020 guidance, they did provide expectations for Q3. The company has some visibility into their shorter-term revenue, but given the uncertainty across the economic environment, forecasting out future revenue has become very challenging. Nevertheless, we can look at consensus expectations in order to determine valuation.

Right now, consensus is expecting 2020 EPS of $1.55 and 2021 EPS of $1.80. At ~$25.30, the stock currently trades around 14x 2021 EPS. The chart above shows the NTM P/E of ~16x, though given we are getting close to the end of 2020, it is fair to use 2021 EPS.

If we are to assume the stock's forward valuation multiple remains near ~16x at the end of 2020, then by using 2021 EPS of $1.80, this could imply a stock price of ~$28.80 around the end of the year. With the stock currently just over $25, this means there could be ~15% upside to current levels.

However, the bigger challenge here is being able to have a directionally reasonable estimate for future EPS. Given the uncertainties around the company's revenue and expense expectations, I don't feel comfortable using the $1.80 consensus expectation for EPS, which also represents over 15% EPS growth for the year. Considering revenue growth has been minimal over the past several quarters, this essentially assumes margins have to significantly expand in order to generate higher earnings.

Given the uncertainty around the current economic environment and the company's minimal revenue growth, I am hesitant to put new money to work and remain on the sidelines for now. Investors will continue to look for revenue growth to accelerate in addition to operating margins starting to expand. Current expectations for 2021 seem a little high if we assume revenue growth does not meaningfully accelerate. Even though valuation appears to remain attractive at the current levels, I believe there remains too much uncertainty in the market to put money to work.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.