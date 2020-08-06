There is still a lot of growth left for the fintech area, and the ARKF is a great way to gain exposure to it.

It is well-diversified and has provided investors with great gains over the years.

Thesis Summary

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) invests in fintech companies in the U.S. It has provided good returns and outperformed many of its peers. Fintech is still relatively new, and we will see more advances coming from blockchain technology and Big Data. Given the track record and growth potential of the sector, I would advise investing in the ARKF.

ETF Overview

The ARKF is an actively managed fund that invests in stocks related to financial technology innovation. Fintech refers to the technology that can potentially change the mode of operation of the financial sector. Some of the technological product includes transaction innovation, risk transformation, blockchain technology, smooth funding platforms, customer-friendly interface, and other new intermediaries. As an actively managed fund, it invests about 80% of its assets in domestic and foreign equity securities of companies.

Some other criteria for classifying a company which is involved in the Fintech Innovations are:

The company must generate a significant amount of its capital from any Fintech Innovation. The company must state its primary business to be in products and services that focus on Fintech Innovation.

ARKF has a primary requirement of investing only in Fintech related companies. However, its assets are brilliantly spread among a good number of holdings. Some of ARKF holdings are shown in the chart below:

Source: YCharts

Square Inc. (NYSE:SQ) accounts for 11.61% of the fund's assets, which is the highest percentage for any holding within the fund. Except for MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI), other holdings within the fund each account for less than 5% of the fund's allocation.

The spreading amongst various holding helps the fund maintain and reduce the risk associated with market volatility. With controlled risk, the fund is expected to outperform its peer in the general market.

Taking a look at the chart below, we can see how the fund performed among its peer.

Source: YCharts

ARKF performed outstandingly when placed side by side with its peers. The chart shows how well the fund thrived. Interestingly, the fund started its market range at the bottom of the chart. But over 10 years, the fund has outperformed all its peers except for the O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Price (OGIG).

It is worth noting that ARKF is more expensive than some of its peers, with an expense ratio of 0.75%. Meanwhile, the O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF expense ratio is 0.48% and the Amplify Transformational Data Shrg ETF (BLOK) is 0.7%. Unlike the others, the BLOK also pays a dividend yield of 1.58% while the other two do not.

Lastly, the ARKF is the largest in terms of AUM, 356.7M, closely followed by the OGIC, 369M, and then the BLOK, 106M.

What I like about this ARKF

ARKF is a great fund to gain exposure to the Fintech sector. The fund invests in both high-valued companies like Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), and PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL). However, the fund also invests in lesser-known up-and-coming fintech companies that could yield much higher returns.

The fintech industry has provided a lot of growth in the last few years, and we are barely scratching the surface of what we can do with it. Blockchain is still a new technology. Furthermore, Big Data will also enable fintech companies to increase their services and relevance in the market.

Lastly, it is very likely we will see demand for these services explode as developing nations begin to industrialize and their middle class grows. Overall, fintech is a growing sector and many of the companies listed such as Square, Inc. hold a lot of future potential.

Risks

There are many risks that ARKF could face. Most notably, the financial sector could face some serious setbacks in the future. There is still a high level of systematic risk and the Fed is already overstretched in its capacity to keep things together. If we saw bank failures such as the ones in 2008, the Fintech companies would also be adversely affected.

Lastly, some of the valuations for these companies are frothy, and we could see the share price come down if high-growth expectations are not met. Having said this, the diversification reduces this risk.

Takeaway

ARKF is a great way to gain exposure to fintech companies. The fund has a properly managed portfolio with appropriate risk control. The economy is yet to recover; however, we have already seen the ARKF perform outstandingly well. I believe this is a good sign and we will see the ARKF continue to beat the broader market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.