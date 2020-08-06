The Month In Closed-End Funds: July 2020

Summary

For the fourth month in a row, equity CEFs on average posted positive returns, rising 3.42% on a NAV basis for July.

Fixed income CEFs, also for the fourth month running, witnessed returns in the black (+2.81%) for the month.

Only 15% of all CEFs traded at a premium to their NAV, with 16% of equity CEFs and 15% of fixed income CEFs trading in premium territory.

Convertible Securities Funds (+7.39%) posted the strongest one-month return in the CEF universe for July.

The World Equity CEFs (+5.08%) and World Income CEFs (+3.05%) macro-groups posted the strongest plus-side returns in the CEF universe for July.