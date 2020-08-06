The company is trading at a decent value, however, I believe that does not compensate for the disadvantages of investing in an OTC company such as limited disclosures and illiquidity.

I started looking into small-caps while looking for possible value stocks as this space is littered with "Hidden Gems". Armanino Foods (OTCPK:AMNF) came to my attention as a possible investment. Yet, after some due diligence, I decided that this company is not worth the risk.

Just a brief background on the company, Armanino is a manufacturer of frozen and refrigerated food products. The company specializes in a line of Italian pasta sauces such as pesto, bolognese, and many other different flavors. The company operates in 3 divisions namely food service, manufacturers and retail. Foodservice focuses on restaurants and other hospitality companies, Manufacturers is the b2b portion of the business, and finally, retail deals with frozen products that can be typically found in the supermarket.

Company website

As a much smaller company, Armanino doesn't directly have its own distribution capability. Rather the company sells these products to large national distributors and food brokers. Distributors have direct relationships with large clients. Food brokers on the other hand act as a sales team for the company and are paid commissions which range from 2% to 4% of sales. This shows that as a smaller firm, Armanino has a significant disadvantage relative to a larger company like B&G Foods (BGS) which has its own distribution capabilities as the company loses a large chunk of its margin to distributors and brokers.

In terms of concentration risk, 51% of the company's $42.5 million revenue was handled by a single national distributor. Furthermore, the company's top 3 brokers made up roughly 34.6% of the company's sales in 2019. These 4 entities combined handle roughly 85% of the company's revenue and represent a significant concentration risk. The loss of any distributor or broker would materially disrupt the company's operations. The company states that it can mitigate this risk by either switching distributor/broker or taking over marketing responsibilities. However, as a small firm in the frozen food industry Armanino does not have significant "power" as a small scale supplier. In other words, there are many other processed food brands for brokers and end customers to choose from, thus a loss of a distribution relationship would materially affect the firm.

Company Annual Report

The company has had a disastrous Q2 2020 as Armanino's results were materially affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Revenue in Q2 2020 is $5.1 million compared to $11.5 million at the same time last year, representing a 55% decrease. Initially, this was surprising to me as other food manufacturers' results had ranged from slight declines in revenue to even exceeding revenue expectations. For other food manufacturers, their retail operations have offset the declines in their foodservice business. After-all even if people are stuck in their homes and can't go to restaurants they still need to eat. This indicates to me that majority of the company's sales are business to business which was materially affected by the pandemic. The lack of retail sales is disappointing as in theory the company's products of frozen food and pasta sauces are actually ideal for stocking up during the lockdowns. Unfortunately as an OTC company, Armanino only discloses limited information. Therefore, it is hard to pinpoint exactly why the company had such terrible results.

As a result of poor sales, the company reported an EBIT loss of $894 thousand compared to an income of $2.8 million from the same time a year ago. Luckily, the company has a solid balance sheet. The company has no debt as the company paid back its PPP loan to the US government as well as its $320,000 equipment loan. In order to preserve cash, the company drastically reduced its dividends by 36%. Based on the company's last reported period, it has cash of roughly $9.1 million, giving the company enough time and wiggle room to survive the pandemic.

Valuation and long-term outlook

In terms of valuation, Armanino had a 2019 EPS of $0.20, implying a P/E ratio of 11x at the current share price of $2.19. The company has no forward P/E ratio due to the poor expected earnings this fiscal year. Given the large decline in revenue and net income in Q2 2020, it only makes sense to value Armanino with the assumption that the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns would end. Unlike other food manufacturers who have stable sales and may have even thrived during the lockdowns, Armanino needs a "return to normal" as a major catalyst for the firm. In other words, sales will continue to suffer the longer people are stuck at home and not going out.

Author calculations using data from Seeking Alpha

Historically, comparing Armanino with other larger firms in the consumer staples industry we can see that the company is below-average with regard to its top-line revenue growth in the last 5 years. The company grew its revenue at a CAGR of 4.2%. This amount of revenue growth is a little disappointing given the size of the firm as much larger companies are able to achieve better levels of growth. The company has very little spending on new product development which is a little worrying for investors focused on growth. The company had research and development costs of $9,775 and $9,663 in 2019 and 2018 respectively. The company's latest product for example is a "harissa" sauce for the foodservice industry. Harissa is a Mediterranean / North African condiment that, while a unique flavor, is still a basic form of "sauce" and not really something revolutionary. Unless "harissa" becomes the new "sriracha", I believe such products only add very incremental revenues to the top-line.

Data by YCharts

The company currently pays a dividend of $0.0175 quarterly, implying a yield of 3.1% at the current share price levels. The company has signaled that it would return to its 2019 dividend of $0.0275 per quarter once the pandemic is over (implying a yield of 5.0%). Looking at yields of larger more stable food manufacturers we can see that Armanino has a dividend that is in line with its peers. However, given the fact that it is a much smaller company that isn't really growing as quick and has a lot of business risk given the concentration of revenue, I struggle to see why you would invest in Armanino vs. a larger firm or index. There are a lot of disadvantages to investing in an OTC listed company like Armanino and at these levels, the valuation you are getting does not adequately compensate you for the risk. While I believe the company is trading at a decent value that does not compensate for the limited disclosures and illiquidity. Furthermore, the company's short-term outlook is dependent upon a return to normal for the foodservice industry and the rest of the economy. Armanino is an avoid for me.

Author table using data from Seeking Alpha

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

