COVID-19 has impacted BAM's short-term financial results, however, in the long term, BAM could come out of the crisis as a healthier company.

Koninklijke BAM's revenues have stagnated over the last decade, while its profitability has gone out the window.

Introduction

In this write-up I will discuss Koninklijke BAM's (KBAGF) abysmal decade, what went wrong and what should happen in order for the company's management to perform a turnaround. I believe BAM's current valuation is low, and that this in turns creates an opportunity for investors.

Business description

Koninklijke Bam, or in English Royal Bam Group, is a European construction-services company that primarily operates in the Benelux, the United Kingdom and Germany. Koninklijke BAM's major operations consist of civil engineering projects and construction and property projects.

BAM's problem

I’ll first discuss Koninklijke BAM's abysmal decade. Koninklijke BAM has experienced a tiny decline in revenues since the 2008 financial recession, however, its profitability has decreased tremendously in that time. At first glance it seems like management has prioritized constructing to cover costs, instead of prioritizing profits.

In reality, most of BAM's projects are generating healthy profits but its bigger and riskier projects in problematic departments – largely (international) civil engineering projects – are severely hurting its overall profitability. Koninklijke BAM had a €65.6 million operating profit in the Dutch construction and property segment, while the Dutch civil engineering segment saw an operational result of -€17.3 million.

The problem is that the big Dutch infrastructure market is very competitive, and since the clients mostly care about prices, builders tend to underprice their services to be able to bring in projects. As a result builders like BAM and Heijmans (HJMNF) do not adequately incorporate risk into their pricing and the projects have a high likelihood of going beyond the projected costs. This can severely hurt the bottom line.

BAM is experiencing similar problems in its German construction division. Management said in the recent call that it is very selective in tendering new projects, meaning revenue may decline. Hopefully, however, profitability will return.

BAM lost millions and millions in 2019 on multiple infrastructure projects. At the same time another big Dutch construction company, Volkerwessels, has much broader margins: their EBITDA margin was 4.1%, much better than BAM's EBITDA margin at 0.37%. Clearly it is possible with adequate governance to be profitable in this market.

(Source: Visualized in Excel, data from aandelencheck.nl)

BAM's lacklustre performance

It is understandable that BAM lost profitability after the financial recession. There was simply less demand for construction projects, which in turn led to a surplus of supply. But over time, the Dutch construction market has grown steadily, and the last few years have seen a strong surge in demand. That management unable to capitalize on this displays its ineffectiveness.

(Source: Graydon)

Civil Engineering is dragging BAM down

Now I will discuss what needs to happen for BAM to execute a turnaround. In the coming years, BAM needs to control risk better at their civil engineering department, prioritizing profits over revenues. Other builders, like Heijmans, are also struggling to remain profitable. I suspect that the competitiveness in the European infrastructure market will decrease, which will hopefully increase profits for the remaining players.

(Source: BAM Annual report 2019)

BAM's construction and property business in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom is very profitable. This is the diamond in the rough, hidden by the consistent failures among the other BAM departments.

(Source: BAM Annual report 2019)

Strong cash position

Now I will discuss BAM's financial position, which is relatively strong. Thanks to BAM's poor financial performance since 2008 its solvency ratio is bad – 16.5% at the end of 2019 – while long term debt to equity was 92%. However, BAM group has a strong net cash position that has been growing for years. BAM's liquidity will not be a problem in the short term. Nevertheless, long-term underperformance could eventually drain BAM's liquidity.

(Source: BAM IR)

Corona

Clearly Koninklijke BAM was already in a relatively weak position going into the COVID-19 crisis. However, the current situation has magnified BAM's structural problems. The semi-annual loss of H12020 was between €130 and 150 million. This loss was partially fueled by a €40 million settlement related to the collapse of a metro station in Cologne, Germany.

BAM's biggest problem is its money-losing international department, which consists of all projects outside Europe. This department is one of the drivers of the big midyear loss contributing to a €60 million shortfall in H12020. BAM international only accounts for 3% of revenue but ironically accounts for a gigantic portion of its losses. This is why BAM decided to close down this money-draining department as fast as possible: It’s destroying shareholder value. The proposed shutdown improves the risk profile of the group significantly.

Fortunately, previous management teams have been effective in controlling liquidity. It’s currently sitting on a cash position of €1.2 billion, which is bigger than its debt position and seems sufficient for coping with short-term challenges..

Long term

BAM's long-term value to shareholders depends on whether it can benefit from any growth in European construction markets. This depends on management's effectiveness, how competitive the European market is and how much growth in the European construction market occurs.

"It is good to observe that the other departments are performing adequately under difficult market conditions, especially our Dutch 'Construction and Property' activities and BAM PPP"~Frans den Houter, CFO

Due to BAM's bad financial performance, the company has let go of their previous CEO and recently announced the arrival of a new Chief Executive, Ruud Joosten – who is experienced with transforming, improving organizations. This might be an opportunity to turn around the company after an abysmal decade.

Valuation

Currently, Koninklijke BAM is selling at a high valuation – a price-to-earnings ratio of 35 – when applying BAM's 2019 net income figure. Still, when removing BAM international's 2019 operational result from the net income figure, BAM's P/E ratio becomes 8.3. The market is efficient in expecting BAM to clean up their underperforming segments, which will increase profitability immensely, amid its healthy construction and property business. I believe Koninklijke BAM's current valuation underestimates its future earnings potential. The European housing market is healthy and will continue to grow, and its civil engineering segment is ready to become more profitable.

Takeaway

Investing in Koninklijke BAM is a gamble in the idea that European economies will continue to grow and that, as a result, the size of the European construction market will also continue growing. It seems like COVID-19 has pushed Koninklijke BAM to face its problems, and this may, in turn, give it an opportunity for a turnaround. A couple of Koninklijke BAM's core businesses are profitable at healthy levels, but this has been obscured by its badly performing divisions.

It is plausible that the new management team is able to achieve higher profitability by tackling iBAM's underperforming departments, yet that remains uncertain currently.

I believe BAM's current valuation means substantial upside opportunity for shareholders. Still, BAM's risk/reward ratio is hard to assess due to the uncertainties surrounding its construction projects. It may very well be that another building constructed by BAM breaks down or another infrastructure project will be more expensive than first thought, and such possibilities can severely hamper the company’s future performance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in KBAGF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.