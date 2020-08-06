Investment Thesis

Garrett Motion (GTX) is an attractive risk versus reward investment despite challenging Q2 2020 results. Garrett's fundamental business is strong and has a significant potential catalyst via its asbestos litigation with Honeywell (HON). Stock is attractively priced here.

A glimpse into the future

Investors try to accurately predict where the market is going and “see around the corner” or “skate to where the puck will be”. This is indeed one of the hardest and potentially most rewarding aspects of trading. In January 2020 an astute investor could possibly have predicted that coronavirus was very serious (based on China experience and data) and that it was very likely to spread worldwide. Furthermore, those acting on this thesis would have done well to sell airline stocks, hotel stocks, and cruise ship stocks or alternatively bought stay at home shopping and media plays. That all seems fairly obvious today in hindsight. What seemed unimaginable became “the new normal” and we are prone to believe the current situation appears to have no end and will continue in the current state indefinitely. This is of course not true as governments and organizations around the world look for social and medical solutions to curb the pandemic. Garrett Motion’s most recent financial results and outlook provide an opportunity to see both the potential future and the current situation of its core business.

Q2 Earnings worrisome but gives outlook to a post-Covid world

At first glance Garrett’s 2Q 2020 results were poor. Numbers were drastically affected by the on-going global corona virus pandemic that shut down or slowed manufacturing for Garrett and its customers. Net sales, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Diluted EPS were all down significantly from the prior year quarter.

*Source Garrett Q2 Earnings Presentation

Interestingly, the one area of strength was Asia where Garrett saw a 20% increase in sales versus a 2% decline in North America and 18% decline in Europe. China was a standout where Garrett had 57% organic growth versus the same period a year ago. China opened more quickly than other parts of Asia, Europe or North America and Garrett was also able to grow market share.

*Source Garrett Q2 Earnings Presentation

Garrett’s ability to grow significantly in China gives a glimpse into its potential following the reopening of the global economy particularly in Europe and the US. In a post-Covid world Garrett is trading at an extremely attractive valuation.

Garrett is an important supplier to many OEMs and one of only two choices (duopoly) for many of the products it sells. Garrett also has a strong pipeline of new products coming online including turbos suited to Hybrid and Electric vehicles which is a growth area driven by customer preference and regulatory requirements particularly in Europe and Asia. In a normal environment Garrett has an attractive business model that is asset light and does not require enormous capital expenditures. I believe the China results for Q2 give us an interesting glimpse into the future.

Attractively Priced

Below is an analysis to demonstrate the reasonable price of GTX stock.

Here are the actual and average Revenue, Income, and Cash Flow numbers for the last 8 quarters since March 2018 excluding quarter ending June 2020. The June 30 numbers are shown for reference as well. All numbers in millions.

Summarized below my conclusion is that based on the average of the last 8 quarters prior to the significant impact of Covid-19 in 2Q 2020 that Garrett is trading at very reasonable valuations.

Share Price $5.75 Shares Outstanding (millions) 75.85 Market Cap (millions) $436 Avg. Earnings Pre CV-19 annualized (millions) $757 Price to Earnings (avg. Pre-CV19) 0.6 Avg. Cash Flow Ops less CapEx Pre-CV19 annualized (millions) 226 Price to CFOP-CapeX (avg. Pre-CV19) 1.9

The business model is good ,however, a legitimate concern for investors has been and continues to be the debt and legacy asbestos indemnity obligations currently owed by Garrett.

Debt

Debt is reasonable with no large payments due until 2023. As of June 30, 2020 “Net Debt” was $1,433 million dollars. The nearest term maturities are $63 million in 2022 and $231 million in 2023. These are manageable and could be covered by Garrett today if necessary. The 2025 maturity is large but is still 5 years away which gives the company time to pay it in part or full and/or extend the maturity.

*Source Garrett Q2 Earnings Presentation

One important insight from the Garrett earnings call was the comment made by new CFO Sean Deason.

And as a final note on this slide, the substantial doubt language raised in our previous 10-Q regarding our ability to continue as a going concern has been removed this quarter following the Q2 completion of our amended credit agreement.

Ongoing concern language in a company filing is always a serious concern and its removal is a positive signal to investors.

Honeywell legacy asbestos litigation: challenge, risk, reward

The challenge for Garrett since inception is not it’s normal bank debt, business or cash flow but the asbestos litigation liabilities imposed upon it by Honeywell at the time that Garrett was spun off. The agreement basically calls for Garrett to pay to Honeywell $37.5 million per quarter or $175 million per year for legacy asbestos liability claims related to Bendix business in the US. Garrett has recently gotten agreement from Honeywell to defer any payments until at least Q3 2022 ,however, there is then a very large “catch-up payment” and the normal payments that are currently scheduled to be paid in 2023 the total of the “catch-up payment” and normal payment would be $375 million in 2023. This would be in addition to the $231 million of debt due in 2023. Garrett provides a good updated summary of the obligations as currently configured in their Q2 Earnings Presentation.

It is interesting to note that Honeywell has been flexible with respect to these payments and that Garrett must be in compliance with its Credit Agreement financial metrics for payments to Honeywelll to resume. The Honeywell obligations are subordinate to Garrett’s Credit Agreement. Perhaps this is another peak into the future and shows Honeywell’s willingness to work with Garrett on the terms of these obligations.

The risk here is if Garrett was obligated to pay both its expiring debt and the Honeywell obligations in 2023 then it could face a solvency issue at that point.

I see this scenario as relatively unlikely for 3 reasons:

I believe that we will have returned to a normal economy by 2023 (if not, few investments are safe). Garrett can subordinate the Honeywell obligations if it is not in compliance with its Credit Agreement financial covenants. Honeywell has shown a willingness to work with Garrett on this obligation. That said, I doubt Garrett wants to depend on the goodwill of Honeywell to meet its financial obligations, but likewise Honeywell may not have much choice but to be flexible given its subordinated position in the debt structure of Garrett.

The reward and possible significant catalyst for Garrett is that it in December 2019 it filed a lawsuit in the Supreme Court of New York that asks the court to dismiss these asbestos related obligations due by Garrett to Honeywell. I believe the legal process has been slowed by the coronavirus pandemic but the lawsuit remains a significant catalyst and upside for Garrett. I covered the potential financial implications of this in a previous article. There is very significant upside if Garrett were to prevail completely (300%+), however, there is also the possibility of settlement and or a reduced obligation for Garrett. The Honeywell obligations and litigation were mentioned several times on the 2Q earnings call and clearly Garrett is focused on resolving this in their favor.

Summary:

Garrett’s Q1 2020 results provide insight into a post-Covid world. The ability to significantly grow sales and market share in China following the economic reopening of the country demonstrates a fundamentally strong company. Analysis of Pre-Covid results shows that Garrett is trading at a very reasonable valuation. The legacy Honeywell asbestos litigation remains an overhang risk but also a potentially significant catalyst for Garrett. I'll also note that Garrett has options which are good for hedging large positions or generating additional income via covered calls. I recommend adding Garrett Motion to your portfolio.

