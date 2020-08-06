We resolve those issues by using market-making-firm professionals’ actions when negotiating big-volume stock trades under time and competitive pressures, acting to dodge risk by hedging.

Whose expectations for those measures are available, how credible are they, and how likely are they to come to pass? How comparable between alternatives? What evidence exists?

Comparisons among industry investment alternatives needed: how likely are profits, what kinds of loss might be encountered, and how long realization may take.

GNMK has proprietary electronic detection technology which appears to be a process accelerant, now establishing relationships with many new healthcare facilities.

Most medical diagnostic and research companies tend not to be involved in the COVID-19 virus vaccine race, but entries who are need tools to speed their pace.

Investment Thesis

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) is an active investment alternative in competition with dozens of other medical diagnostic and research enterprises. Success from an investment point of view relates more to increased stock price than lives saved. That measure here rests importantly on already-developed and proven proprietary capabilities. The comparative forecast of well-informed securities markets pros is an important tell-tale. The end result of stock price competitions between alternative investments often is greatly conditioned by market circumstances, including the varied investment appetites of huge-money institutional portfolio managers.

At this point in time, the self-protective hedging actions of market-makers, while acting to satisfy those portfolio demands, define how far securities prices are likely to go, both up and down. Those defined expectations provide an array of comparable evaluation measures, based on how actual market prices have previously behaved when risk and reward have previously been seen in their present balance.

Description

"GenMark Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results. The company offers XT-8 instrument, and related diagnostic and research tests, as well as certain custom manufactured reagents to support a range of molecular tests with a workstation and disposable test cartridges. It also provides diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 system that includes respiratory viral panel, cystic fibrosis genotyping test, thrombophilia risk test, a warfarin sensitivity test, and hepatitis C virus genotyping test and associated custom manufactured reagents, as well as 2C19 genotyping test. The company sells its products through direct sales and technically specialized service organization in the United States and Europe. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California."

Source: Yahoo Finance

Comparing alternative investments

We perform our usual daily scan of the derivative securities markets to find what are the current most promising near-term equity investments. Clues appear in Market-Makers' [MM] current-day price-range forecasts for over 2,800 widely-held and actively-traded stocks and ETFs.

The price-range forecasts are the natural implications of hedging actions taken to protect market-making-firm capital put necessarily at risk to "fill" multi-million-$ trade orders by institutions like those noted above.

The advantage of a price-RANGE forecast instead of just a price-TARGET forecast is that there is a sense, and recognition, of RISK in the forecast. All of our daily measures of forecasts have this essential dimension.

Here is how the reward-risk balances currently appear for GNMK and other stocks noted by Yahoo Finance to be direct competitors and of most current interest to investors interested in this stock and in medical diagnostics and research.

Figure 1

Source: Author

This map locates securities at the intersection of prospective price gains (green horizontal scale) and potential price drawdowns (red vertical scale) based on market-maker hedging behavior to protect their necessary endangerment of firm capital as they enable volume trades. Desirable conditions are down and to the right.

The stocks apparently of best advantage are along a "frontier" from 'market-average' notion SPDR S&P500 Index ETF (SPY) at location [15] to SNN at [4] to ITGR at [5], and to CRY at [23]. Our interest focus is on GNMK at [12], just above [23].

Alternatives to GNMK are explored in greater detail in Figure 2, where other conditions contributing to reward and risk are contemplated. Principal questions for all alternatives are "how likely are these outcomes to happen", and "can their impact be improved?"

Figure 2 presents the MMs' price range forecasts for the best-ranked alternative investment candidates in Figure 1, along with the past 5 years of daily forecasts outcomes from their prior forecasts with the same proportions of today's up-to-down prospects.

This table presents data on the stocks most likely to produce satisfying RATES of capital gain under the portfolio management discipline known as TERMD, explained by article How To Better-Than-Double Your Capital Gains (From Stocks Alone) By Using TERMD Portfolio Discipline in my SA blog.

That discipline seeks the largest, most likely, quickest to be captured net capital gains with the least interim exposure to price drawdown on the way to target reward attainment.

Figure 2

Source: Author

Contributing to that evaluation are the demonstrated odds of a profit-successful forecast in column [H], its complement of 100 - H, or loss frequency, size of net gain attained [I] and size of worst loss experience [F] so that, when appropriately weighted in [O] and [P], they produce the Net of [Q]. Respecting the power of compounding, [Q] converted into basis points per day [J] of capital commitment at [R] presents a highly comparable figure of merit (fom) for investing preferences.

Figure 2 is row-ranked on [R]'s figure of merit (fom) and distinguishes GNMK's capital gain prospects from all of the others.

An important part of the valuation is the role of TIME. GNMK is seen as able to capture a 24% capital gain (with a likelihood of 7 out of every 8) in a month and a half of 33 [J] market days. Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT), in contrast has, from its prior RI 40 forecasts, scored only 9.2% net gains.

The combination of larger credibility of realized payoffs [I] from forecast expectations [E], higher win odds [H], and shorter required holding periods [J] boosts GNMK's compound annual growth rate [CAGR K] to +413%, more than 3x the prospects for NOVT's +123%.

Put in terms more directly with all equity investments for which we have comparable forecast inputs, many are not even competitive today. GNMK's fom [R] of 59 is better than the market-index ETF SPY's current sick 0.8 and its CAGR of +7%.

Top-ranked 20 MM forecast alternatives out of the MM-forecast population of 2900+ have upside fom average prospects larger than other medical device alternatives, although NOVT's score is above the 27 bp/market-day needed to produce a capital investment double when sustained for year.

Recent trend of MM price range forecasts

Figure 3 pictures the past 6 months of GNMK daily MM implied price range forecasts. The vertical bars plot the price ranges, with a heavy dot at the market's quote on the date of the forecast. It splits the range into upside and downside coming price change prospects.

Figure 3

Source: Author

The increased sensitivity of MM forecasts since March indicates the importance of COVID-19 demands and GNMK proprietary technologies. While other SA contributors may be proper in questioning what the long-term stock price effects may be, this analysis has a time-horizon of 3-month expectations, well short of the virus's currently-anticipated impact. The time to seize opportunity is when it is presented. Apparently, that is what some major informed institutional investors are now doing.

Conclusion

Investors looking for good near-term capital-gain vehicles are likely to find considerable near-term satisfaction in a GenMark Diagnostics active investment. Substantially larger, better odds of profit here than are available elsewhere.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GNMK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.



We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So, our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided in the SA blog of my name. First months of 2020 to date have produced over 2900 profitable position closeouts in a 76%/24% win-loss ratio.