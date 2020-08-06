Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on the back of a strong second quarter earnings beat and is very close to taking out its 10-month moving average of $45.38. Since we last penned a piece on Bunge (March 19), shares have stormed back out of those multi-year lows and tacked on almost 50% in less than 5 months. Some may believe the buying opportunity has now gone in Bunge, but we must remember that significant insider buying took place in Bunge (well above this price) at the start of this year, particularly in February when shares were in free-fall. Suffice it to say, insiders at least believe there is more upside to come here. Let's see if the numbers and recent trends bear testament to this.

The second quarter really demonstrated the strength of the Agribusiness segment in all of its departments. Earnings per share came in at $3.88 for the quarter, which was a comprehensive beat over analysts' expectations. Management believes the momentum in Agribusiness will continue, which resulted in management hiking 2020 outlook by about $0.55 per share. New bottom line guidance is somewhere in the region of $3.40 per share. Momentum is expected to roll on into 2021 where $4.21 is the bottom-line number expected at present.

Source: Q2 Earnings Presentations

Considering the momentum (18%+ gain over the past 90 days) Bunge has presently on its side, investors will be looking at this company for its dividend which presently yields almost 4.5%. Bunge has increased its dividend every year since 2001, so it definitely scores highly with respect to its consistency. The strength of the principal dividend statistics and how they have been trending many times speak volumes as to where shares of Bunge are headed over the long term.

With respect to growth, for example, growth rates have declined somewhat from 9.34% on average per year over the past five years to 7.72% presently. To see if this decline has been a result of less cash flow, we go to the cash flow statement. Over the past four quarters, free cash flow generated comes in at negative $1.6 billion despite reporting well over $500 million in net profit for the quarter. If we use adjustable numbers, the trend would look healthier. Cash flow, as we know, though, can be manipulated, which invariably shows up in how shareholder equity, for example, has been trending.

The glaring question when we look at the trends is how Bunge has been able to more than double its dividend to a current $2 a share over the past decade when earnings, sales, as well as margins have declined in this time period. The answer is on the balance sheet. Book value has dropped pretty significantly to a current $5.6 billion over a trailing average, which means it has lost over $800 million since the end of the latest fiscal year.

The problem with asset base decline is that the money raised either from debt, dilution, or asset sales has to be put to excellent use in order to achieve high return on capital. This begs the question - should shareholders have continued to be rewarded over the past decade or so when the firm was becoming significantly smaller?

Bullish shareholders may state that all of the above remains in the past and that Bunge has bullish expectations going forward. With a $300+ million interest expense, rising debt to equity as well as negative cash flow, all the pressure is on Bunge's earnings as we head into the final two quarters and beyond. Greg Heckman stated on the recent earnings call that it's all about value creation for the long term where the earnings target in the foreseeable future is $5 per share.

To sum up, if indeed the firm can achieve this, many of the adverse long-term trends will take care of themselves. Areas where the firm has control, for example, is in how it controls costs. SG&A costs, for example, came down by $28 million in the second quarter, which is a positive trend. Areas such as Forex risk, product demand, margins etc. are out of the firm's control, however, which is why it is all about earnings growth for the firm going forward. Let's see what the third quarter brings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.