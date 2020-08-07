CenturyLink (CTL) is rallying due to better-than-feared Q2 results. For a stock priced for destruction, the ability of the large telecom to survive the major COVID-19 hit with limited financial impact is a very positive signal for investors. My investment thesis remains very bullish on the stock here with a nearly 10% dividend yield and a very low payout ratio.

Surviving The Virus

Considering where CenturyLink trades, the market clearly expected more dire results from the heavily-indebted telecom. For Q2, revenues were only down 3.4% to $5.2 billion. The company actually beat analyst estimates by $50 million in the quarter.

The numbers are disappointing from the view of the pre-virus trends where CenturyLink was looking at returning to constant revenue growth. The company still remains mixed with Enterprise and IGAM divisions having promising growth drivers while SMB, Wholesale and Consumer remain in never-ending downtrends. The ability of the Enterprise group to generate 1.7% growth in the quarter, up 0.9% sequentially, provides one solid pillar of future growth.

Investors should take note that CenturyLink posted a smaller revenue decline compared to AT&T (T) and Verizon Communications (VZ). A relentless focus on improving its fiber network, core offerings and customer service is paying off while the attempts to diversify by the largest telecoms isn't working.

The market was forecasting Q3/Q4 revenue declines of up to 9% which doesn't appear in the cards now. The company is already seeing improving sales trends. While management didn't provide revenue guidance for the rest of 2020, the essence of the earnings call was the bottom was set during Q2 as the sales funnel improves.

Focus On The Cash Flows

Despite an investment thesis that wants to see revenues improve, CenturyLink has made considerable progress in focusing on profitable revenues. The constant revenue crunch over the last couple of years and in the middle of the pandemic hasn't prevented the company from generating strong free cash flows.

The company originally guided 2020 towards $3.25 billion in free cash flow. Despite a quarter with a 3.4% revenue hit, CFO Neel Dev still guided towards similar numbers this year:

In terms of free cash flow, we still feel good about our payout being in the 30s. If you think about the dividend as a percentage of free cash flow and so that gives you some sense that we feel that our free cash flow is going to be fairly resilient even in this environment.

CenturyLink pays ~$1.1 billion in annual dividends, so a payout ratio of 35% amounts to over $3.14 billion in free cash flows. The excess cash flows of over $2.0 billion continue to afford the telecom the opportunity to pay down debt to reduce cash interest expenses. In the course of a few months, the company has already lowered net cash interest expenses by $50 million to $100 million. As the economy returns to a more normalized growth, it will see the extra benefit of lowering interest expenses that still remain an excessive $1.65 billion.

The ability to pay down debt also allows CenturyLink to refinance debt and lower interest expenses just by rolling debt over and extending the maturities. The company now has debt maturities over the next few years in the $2 billion annual range, allowing the telecom to easily stay on a path of paying down debt with excess free cash flows.

The dividend is easily sustainable here at nearly 9.5% with a payout ratio around half of the large telecoms.

Speaking of those telecoms, CenturyLink remains the bargain of the group. Both AT&T and Verizon trade at forward EV/EBITDA multiples of 7x while CenturyLink is down at only 5x. At a similar EV/EBITDA multiple, the stock would trade at $15 with a dividend yield of 6.7% similar to AT&T.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that CenturyLink has done exceptionally well considering the weak economy. The company offers a 9.5% dividend yield at no risk due to the $2 billion in excess free cash flows allowing the telecom to repay debt. The stock remains a huge Buy in the $10 range despite the nearly 10% rally already following Q2 earnings.

