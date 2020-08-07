Source

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) reported a 7% increase in constant currency adjusted EPS, roughly in line with their guidance for the full year of "mid-single digit earnings growth". Given a turbulent six-month period to June, this was a commendable set of results, with weakness in emerging markets associated with lockdown impacts offset by a surprisingly resilient US market in combustibles. The much despised Reynolds acquisition at the very least assisted significantly in boosting this set of results, with US constant currency revenues up 10%, far exceeding revenue growth in other regions. It seems US consumers are smoking more during the pandemic, a trend Altria (NYSE:MO) also identified in their recent results. Estimates for the US market for this year have been revised from a decline of 5% as at BAT's year-end results presentation to a decline of just 2.5%.

Source: H1 2020 Results presentation

US Vaping Surprising to the Upside

Another key positive gleaned from the results is the substantial progress being made in the US vaping markets. US vaping revenues were up 70%, with Vuse Alto's value share of the market tripling. I discussed the possibility of this happening in my article titled British American Tobacco: Great Results, Great Outlook, Great Defensive Play earlier this year, and it seems this theme is playing out as expected, with BAT stepping in to fill the gap left by JUUL. This, along with an improved share performance across the heat-not-burn portfolio, has helped BAT increase the NGP contribution to the overall group to 10% of revenues.

Source: H1 2020 Results presentation

South Africa Tobacco Ban

It wasn't all good news. A whole slide in the presentation was dedicated to my home country, South Africa, where a total ban on cigarette sales has been in effect since March this year. Aside from being an utter disaster for tax collections and the fiscal wellbeing of the country, the total ban is also having a material impact on BAT, to the tune of GBP25m per month (I highlighted this risk in a previous article titled What to Expect From British American Tobacco's Upcoming Results). This represents roughly 3% of Group adjusted profit from operations. BAT is in court today in an effort to get this overturned. Other industry players have already tried the legal route, and failed on two occasions, with the courts siding with the government. It remains to be seen whether legal sales can resume anytime soon, even if BAT is successful in convincing the courts. The government may well choose to appeal, which could result in this impact spilling over into FY 2021 for BATS. It cannot continue indefinitely, however. So, it is a manner of when, not if, cigarette sales can resume.

Dividend Remains Safe

I remain very bullish on BAT, and am somewhat perplexed by the recent share price weakness, although it may have more to do with global liquidity flowing into higher beta sectors like tech and away from defensives like consumer staples, rather than company-specific issues. The forward dividend yield of 9% means BAT is the cheapest it has been in a long time. Free cash flows generated over the past twelve months of GBP7.8bn imply a free cash flow yield of 13.8%, allowing for significant headroom between the dividend and free cash flows, which means deleveraging plans remain on track.

The investment case for BATS remains the same: An attractive 9% forward yield growing at mid to high single digits every year, with the potential to increase further once debt has been paid down (65% payout ratio is low compared with other tobacco players). The Group remains well diversified globally, reducing risk from a country and currency perspective. The current price represents an attractive entry point for a buy and hold investor.

Source: Company data, compiled by analyst

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.