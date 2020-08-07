Philip Morris (PM) has been growing its dividend distribution for five decades, if you include the history before the spin-off from Altria (MO) in 2008. Every year since then, it has been dutifully raising the dividend like clockwork every year.

This company presently offers a nice balance between a high current dividend yield and decent long-term growth prospects. Conservative dividend growth investors should seriously consider adding the name to their portfolios.

The tobacco space used to be simple, if not easy. Raise prices more than inflation every year, manage volume declines and the regulatory climate as well as you can, and don't waste money on innovation. Well, it turns out that innovation has even reached the tobacco space. Luckily, Philip Morris is leading the way with its IQOS product line. But this has meant that a good chunk of the cash flow that could have been distributed over the last half-decade has been going into product innovation, marketing and the building of factories. This has contributed to slow dividend growth, but has also raised the prospect of higher long-term growth potential.

Data by YCharts

A good stock chart is a graph that goes pretty much at a 45-degree angle upwards. This is no such chart. Price return has been negative over the last five years. If it weren't for those dividends, total return would have been negative as well. All this time, though, the company has been innovating, growing EPS and growing the dividend - creating a nice set-up for new potential investors in the name.

Historical Dividend Growth

Philip Morris is one of the more dependable dividend growers out there, though the magnitude of the dividends does vary. Ten years ago, the company paid a dividend of $0.58. Currently, it pays $1.17 - a total growth of 102% over ten years, or 7.3% on average per year. This is a pretty good growth rate considering the defensive nature of the name and the relatively high yield it has paid over this time frame.

What is hidden in this data, however, is that the growth rate was frequently in the double digits before 2015 and has been in the low single digits thereafter. Last year, the dividend was hiked by 3 cents, or 2.6%. A strengthening U.S. dollar, falling cigarette volumes and investments in new product lines have all put a strain on the cash flow.

Data by YCharts

That strain on cash flow led to a slower dividend growth rate, which can be seen on the chart above. With the exception of 2018 - the year with the extraordinary tax cuts in the U.S. - the growth rate has been very slow indeed.

What is also concerning is the stubbornly high payout ratio. Currently at almost 100%, it has fluctuated between 85% and 108%. This is very high, even for a tobacco company. It gives no cushion for future dividends, which means all future growth must be backed by rising cash flow and earnings. As I'll go through below, I believe Philip Morris' performance this year will enable the company to provide yet another year of dividend growth, though a muted one.

September Dividend Hike

It has certainly been a very eventful 2020 so far. A global pandemic has made the world uncertain for everyone, not least for companies. Philip Morris reported strong Q1 earnings, but it also withdrew its guidance for 2020, making the job hard for analysts and investors alike to know what to believe about the near-term future of the company.

On July 21, the company released its Q2 numbers. These numbers were worse than the Q1 numbers, but at least guidance was reinstated. Adjusted EPS was down 7.5% from a year ago, but management guided for a full-year EPS growth rate of 2-5%. Traditional cigarette volumes were down significantly, whereas heated tobacco units grew a massive 24% to 18.7 billion units. All the investments into this area are starting to bear real fruit. And as had been previously announced, the FDA has authorised IQOS as a modified-risk tobacco product, which is important for its growth potential in the U.S. In all, the numbers for Q2 were not good, but for the full first half they were quite decent given the situation we are in.

Importantly, management is now confident enough to give us guidance for the full year. This gives us something to work with in terms of expected dividend growth. On the downside, given that management has repeatedly stated that the dividend is a top priority for the company, it will not be cut unless management is forced to do so by the debtholders. We are not there. I am therefore very confident there will be a hike, if only a token one.

On the upside... well, this year, where is the upside? Not much of it. There is no reason to go big this year. Nobody expects it, and there is still a ton of uncertainty around the pandemic. And, oh, the payout ratio is already maxed out. So, even if the company delivers 5% EPS growth, the dividend will not be raised at the same pace. It would be prudent to leave a couple of percentage points in the bank for future years. As this company hasn't gone all Procter & Gamble (PG) with four digits after the comma, I expect the new dividend to be a whole cent. A new dividend of $1.19 would entail growth of only 1.7%, whereas a new dividend of $1.20 would mean a growth rate of 2.6%. This seems prudent, all things considered. It compensates for inflation, but it is by no means aggressive. Furthermore, the payout ratio range would be between 94.7% and 97.5% if it were to fall within the EPS guidance range. My prediction is, therefore, for a new quarterly dividend of $1.20.

Risk Factors

Continuously falling volumes within traditional cigarettes is an obvious risk, albeit a risk the company is used to handling. As we have recently learned, a global pandemic is also a risk. This has not been on my radar, but an event that can cause a forced closure of most of the world simultaneously is obviously bad for sales of any product. A well-known risk with Philip Morris is currency risk. A rising dollar causes lower earnings when the company reports foreign earnings in U.S. dollars. On a positive note, the U.S. dollar index has fallen precipitously since March. Competition is a major risk factor. For now, Philip Morris is leading the game within next-generation products, but a new hit product from a competitor can change that. The tobacco space is changing more than it has for many decades, and that opens up all sorts of unknown risks.

Current Valuation

Before buying any stock, I always want to see if the stock in question is cheap or dear. Even a solid company shouldn't be overpaid for. I'm therefore comparing Philip Morris to two of its closest competitors to see where it is priced, both on an absolute basis and relative basis. I'll compare it to British American Tobacco (BTI) and Japan Tobacco (JAPAF).

Philip Morris British American Japan Tobacco Price/Sales 4.1x 2.3x 1.6x Price/Earnings 15.4x 7.7x 12.2x Yield 6.1% 8.0% 7.6%

Source: Morningstar

So, what is instantly clear to me is that Philip Morris is the most expensive of the three on all metrics. Japan Tobacco is very cheap on Price/Sales, whereas British American is temptingly cheap on earnings and also offers the highest dividend yield. I know it has a high debt burden, but I think I will take a closer look at the company when time merits.

All of these companies are cheap as compared to the overall market and compared to other consumer staples stocks. It is not uncommon for those kinds of stocks to have P/E ratios of between 20x and 25x, depending on growth rates. All of these are far below that level.

Wall Street expects Philip Morris to clock in an average annual EPS growth rate over the coming five years of 5.3%. Assuming no change to the multiple - a conservative assumption given the discount to the overall market - and adding in the dividend yields us an expected total shareholder return of 11.4%. This is pretty good, considering you get this from a very solid company with an established dividend record. Moreover, this company offers a very good balance for dividend growth investors planning for retirement over the coming 5-10 years. You're getting a fat, secure dividend right now, as well as decent growth going forward. This balance is very important to secure current income as well as growing that income at above-inflation levels going forward.

Dividend growth investors should seriously consider adding industry leader Philip Morris to their portfolios, both for its high current income in a yield-starved market and for its decent long-term growth potential.

Conclusion

Philip Morris has been raising the dividend annually for a long time. Though the industry is in transition and the growth rate has been slow lately, the company is the industry leader in next-generation products. This bodes well for future growth. Add this to the high current dividend yield and you have an auspicious entry point for dividend growth investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PM, BTI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.