Altria's (MO) 51st consecutive year of dividend increase has received extensive coverage here on Seeking Alpha, as it rightly should. Not many companies have the predicable dividend increase cycle that Altria boasts of. In hindsight, our recent article on the company was a little bit too optimistic, calling for the dividend increase to be between 5% and 8%. A tad disappointed as soon as the increase was announced, but hey, at least the dividend increase came right on time as most of us expected.

Numbers don't lie

The table below is a quick extrapolation on expected yield on cost, assuming Altria sticks with the "measly" 2% dividend increase. The yield on cost for someone buying at $42 will be nearly 9% in 5 years.

Please note: 2021 annual dividend is calculated as follows - the current 86 cents for each of the first 3 quarters and a 2% increase in the 4th quarter. Each subsequent year assumes a 2% increase from the previous year's annual dividend. In short, the table is based on pay date and not ex-dividend date.

Many investors shy away from the "yield on cost" metric, and they have their reasons. One being that they evaluate the stock based on its current valuation. Fair enough. But we look at it this way: if someone tells you they'd guarantee a 9% interest payment on your current capital, would you take it today? Cross the bridge when you come to it and decide what to do with Altria in 5 years (or any other time frame) if you think it is no longer a good investment. But based on the facts today, would you consider investing in something that is looking like a safe 9% return for many years down the road? Odds are that most would, especially those seeking income or working towards income replacement.

History

Bear in mind, 2% is what Altria managed at a time when many companies have eliminated or slashed their dividends. Take it from a Wells Fargo (WFC) investor. So, if things even marginally improve over the next few years, a 4% increase is not out of Altria's reach. As shown in the calculations below, the yield on cost reaches nearly 10% in the same 5-year time period, assuming a buy price of $42.

It is easy to forget this fact (granted, 12 years is a long time), but the company's quarterly dividend has grown from 32 cents to 86 cents (almost tripled) since the spin-off in 2008. The last 5 dividend increases (excluding the most recent 2%) have been 5%, 14%, 6%, 8%, and 8%. That's a 5-year average of 8%. So, it is not far-fetched to think the dividend growth rate could return to at least half of that rate.

Outlook

While many seem to be focused on the 30-year-old fact that smoking has been on decline and is under continuous attack, Altria's recent earnings had several encouraging signs for investors.

The recently FDA-blessed IQOS is set to be expanded to 4 new markets, in addition to the three in Atlanta, Richmond, and Charlotte.

Smokeable volume decline of 8.70% sounds huge at first, but not so much when (1) you realize this was the quarter following the "stock up everything you find" COVID-19 quarter, and (2) the expected decline was 9.70%.

Altria's management is well-known for making its cutting-costs efforts public and, in most cases, exceeding its goals in doing so. This can be observed in the most recent earnings report as well, as general corporate expenses for the first 6 months of the year dropped from $62 million in 2019 to $45 million in 2020. $17 million may not seem like a lot for an $80 billion company. But Altria's ruthless focus on efficiency is often overlooked by many. The company supplies a highly inelastic product, and that means it has the pricing power without worrying too much about falling demand. Combine pricing power with efficient operations with a laser focus on dividends and it is hard to not see why income investors stand by this stock through thick and thin.

Conclusion

While the 2% dividend increase was a little disappointing, Altria's earnings and the overall nature of its business still render credibility to it as an income investor's dream. Selling or even avoiding the stock for its "measly" 2% dividend increase will be a perfect case of missing the forest for the trees.

Please note, this article is strictly about Altria as an investment and does not encourage or condone smoking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, WFC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.