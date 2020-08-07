Brazil's privatization goals have risks for the company, which are unclear since this has stalled from COVID-19 that remains prevalent there.

The Brazilian real's weakening has offset some of the dividend raise and more than offset book value improvements.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL (Copel) (ELP) (OTCPK:ELPVY) posted decent first-quarter earnings and has nearly doubled its dividend year over year. However, the company’s shares carry a heavy currency risk which largely offsets improvements to the dividend and book value. The company also faces regulatory risks as Brazil pushes privatization and the company unloads assets.

First-Quarter Earnings

Copel reported net income of R$ 593.9 million, up 16.2% year over year. The company’s net asset value increased YOY in Brazilian real values but declined to $12.81 at current exchange rates from around $15.43 in March 2019. Cash generation of R$1.2 billion remained strong, allowing the company to pay down debt while funding its investment drives.

The company’s R$3 billion in cash at the end of Q1 2020 positions it well to weather COVID-19. Additionally, the company has less than R$1.3 billion in debt maturities expected for the fiscal year, much lower than the previous year. Overall decent quarterly performance under the circumstances, but the second quarter should reveal more of the COVID-19 impact.

Divestments and Regulation

Copel is in the process of divesting its telecom subsidiary, a stake in a natural gas distributor, and the Foz do Areia hydroelectric dam. These divestments come along with a federal directive to privatize more of states’ electric grids – Copel is public-private state-owned – and several of Copel’s subsidiaries’ licenses are coming up for renewals for 30-year periods. These sales and re-licensing discussions with the government have been interrupted due to COVID-19, but are expected to resume by 2021.

This wider drive towards privatization of state assets, which has now stalled, has uncertain consequences for Copel, which may be forced into selling a large portion of their assets; almost certainly negatively impacting future earnings.

Dividend and Risks

The company’s dividend payment for 2019 – yet to be paid – has nearly doubled over the previous year to R$ 2.46692, or $0.48 at current exchange rates. This gives us a current dividend yield of 3.9%, with an undefined payout date. These payments are for shareholders as of December 31, 2019. This comes to 32.3% of adjusted net income, which is in line with the company’s policy of paying out at least 25% of net income to shareholders.

COVID-19 continues to run rampant in Brazil, adding an enormous amount of uncertainty for this company. A primary risk for investors has to do with currency fluctuations, which affects the company’s dividend payout.

Source: Google – Brazilian real to USD

Year to date, the exchange rate from real to USD is down nearly 25%, which, if this trend continues, could erase a significant amount of the dividend raise. The macro-economic risks in Brazil may also mean that the dividend is suspended.

Valuation

Copel’s current forward price to earnings ratio is at 11.93. This is well below the industry average of 20.52. The company is also trading at roughly book value. Despite this, the company does not appear to be a great value proposition as its forced asset sales will negatively affect earnings, as well as book value. Furthermore, the risk of a continually weakening Brazilian currency destroys the prospect for book value growth, as we saw with this past quarter.

Conclusion

Copel has been improving its balance sheet and execution over the past year and posted fairly strong results in the first quarter. The company’s dividend raise is enticing, and management mentioned again recalculating the payout. Despite these factors, I would suggest that non-Brazilian investors stay away from Copel due to the immense currency volatility and the risk that places on the company’s dividend and underlying asset values for its shares. The Brazilian government’s privatization push adds a further degree of uncertainty and a future headwind for the stock. Additionally, the macro-economic climate is one of the most erratic at the moment and there are many better places to invest in this environment. Copel remains a stock to avoid.

