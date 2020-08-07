Management reiterates its plans for a defensive strategy to guard the dividend distribution.

The Series B dividend is defensively positioned against a weakness in dry bulk shipping demand.

Key Takeaway

Diana’s (DSX) Series B (DSX.PB) preferred equity is a solid 10% yield investment proposal for a high yield fixed-income investor on the back of the following reasons:

1. Forecasted free cash flow yields 17% and 39% on my 2020 and 2021 estimates, providing strong coverage of the 10% preferred dividend yield.

2. Stress testing Diana's liquidity indicates that Series B dividend distribution is defensively positioned. The company's prudent capital allocation strategy and healthy cash balance as of June 30, 2020, are the main reasons.

3. Management reiterated its disciplined approach regarding future capital allocation, asset sales and acquisitions. Management's commitment provides extra support to the Series B dividend distribution.

On July 28, 2020, I published a research note on DSX’s common shares. I recommended a Hold investment rating and target price of $1.77/share (See DSX Dashboard for additional details). The note discusses the following key points:

1. The dry bulk demand overview and outlook.

2. DSX’s position in the dry bulk market.

3. DSX's chartering strategy, debt profile and net asset valuation.

It is highly recommended to read Diana Shipping Inc. – Hold Until Further Notice to get an overall sense of the key factors that influence the company's common and preferred equity valuations.

Diana Shipping Inc. – Series B

Diana issued the 8.875% Series B in February 2014. As of June 30, 2020, the company had 2,600,000 Series B Preferred Shares issued and outstanding.

The dividends on Series B are cumulative and payable on the 15th of January, April, July and October each year. DSX.PB pays an 8.875% dividend per annum or $2.21875 per share per annum. As a result, Series B demands total dividend payments of c. $5.8 million per year or c. $15,800/day. As of August 4, 2020, the company’s preferred equity yields an attractive 10%.

The holders of the shares rank prior to the holders of common shares with respect to dividends, distributions and payments upon liquidation. Finally, Series B is subordinated to all the existing and future indebtedness.

Cash flow profile

The projected cash flows assume the following average daily hire rates per vessel:

Panamax average hire rate at $12,500/day and $12,000/day for H2 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Capesize average hire rate at $23,750/day and $19,000/day for H2 2020 and 2021, respectively.

The chart below shows the company’s cash flow profile for the period ending December 2021.

Source: DSX Dashboard

Projected free cash flow yields of 17% ($0.23/share) and 39% ($0.55/share) for 2020 and 2021. As a result, free cash flow generation provides strong coverage of the 10% Series B dividend yield (See DSX Dashboard for additional details).

The analysis indicates a considerable gap in the free cash flow profile between the periods under review. The root cause of the gap is a combination of the dry bulk shipping market at the time of fixing the fleet and DSX’s preferred chartering strategy.

As of June 30, 2020, Diana has already covered c. 80%, 40% and 4% of its H2 2020, H1 2021 and H2 2021 available days, respectively. Also, the total revenue backlog amounts to c. $100 million. Yet, the revenue coming from those fixings are less than the operating and financing obligations in 2020.

In the chart below, I present the forecasted cash movements on a granular basis for the period ending in December 2021:

Source: DSX Dashboard

DSX has a projected cash shortfall of $17 million or $0.20/share in H2 2020. Still, assuming charter rates at 12,000/day and $19,000/day for panamax and capesize vessels, DSX’s forecasted net cash movement turns positive in 2021. During that period, I project a net cash generation of c. $4 million or $0.04/share (Refer to DSX dashboard).

Unrestricted Cash Balance

Diana’s loan obligations demand a minimum of $0.5 million per vessel to be held as restricted cash at all times. Upon completion of the announced sale of one Panamax dry bulk vessel, the m/v Arethusa, the restricted cash will decrease to $20 million.

As of June 30, 2020, Diana reports a healthy cash and cash equivalents balance of $102 million. Yet, the balance includes restricted cash of $20.5 million. As a result, DSX’s available cash is $81.5 million as of the end of Q2 2020.

Liquidity stress testing

Projected unrestricted liquidity remains positive throughout the period. In the chart below, I stress test the liquidity for a negative $2,000/day and $4,000/day movement in spot market rates. The sensitivity analysis starts in January 2021.

Source: DSX Dashboard

Each +/- $1,000/day change results in a +/- $11 million liquidity impact by end-December 2021, equivalent to $0.13/share.

All other things being equal, the dividend on Series B is defensively positioned against a market deterioration, given the company’s current capital allocation and healthy cash position as of June 30, 2020.

Management plans

On the Q2 2020 earnings release call, management restated its defensive approach to capital allocation, asset sale and acquisition strategies. Also, management disclosed that any proceeds from new asset sales will be prioritized as follows:

1. Keeping the money in the balance sheet.

2. Buying back debt (in July 2020, the company announced the repurchase of $8 million of its 9.5% senior unsecured bonds at a 6% discount to par or 94 cents on a dollar).

3. Buying back stock.

I believe that management’s defensive strategy protects the dividend on Series B.

Peers comparison

The table below presents a comparison between DSX.PB and its direct competitors (Safe Bulkers (SB.PC and SB.PD) and Star Bulk (SBLKZ)) for several key metrics.

Source: Seeking Alpha data as of August 4, 2020

Conclusion

I believe that Series B provides an interesting investment option for fixed-income investors on the back of the following arguments:

1. Projected free cash flow yields of 17% and 39% for 2020 and 2021, respectively, provide strong coverage of the 10% Series B dividend yield.

2. Series B dividend distribution is protected against future dry bulk market weakness.

3. Management reiterated its future defensive approach regarding the company’s capital allocation, asset sales and acquisitions.

As of August 4, 2020, Series B trades at a solid 10% yield.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The company analysis is based on financial modeling. DSX Dashboard file is an integral part of the analysis.



Additional Disclosure: This article discusses risky investments including volatile and thinly traded shipping investments. Not knowing your goals, risk appetite and other relevant factors I cannot recommend any specific investment.