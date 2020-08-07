I have written two articles on Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) (here and here) that centered around the impact of Covid-19 and what management was doing to mitigate the situation.

Prudential announced 1Q20 earnings on 5/5/20 and the conference call was on 5/6/20. In response to the performance, the stock price declined 8%. The 2Q20 earnings were after the bell on 8/4/20 and the conference call on 8/5/20. Investors were dancing in the street (Sorry! Maybe you will get a Prudential ad) as a result of the earnings report and the stock popped a quick 6% in response. While the stock price action was favorable, this might be an over-reaction to the lackluster earnings report. Revenues, operating income and adjusted book value all were down from a year ago; as a result, lowering the long-term interest rate assumption by 50bps to 3.4% (to me that seems extremely high). While there are some bright spots and management is going forward to improve operations and financial performance, the actual report and commentary did not lead me to believe that there will be a quick turnaround.

Data by YCharts

Financial Position

Ken Tanji, CFO, noted in the 2Q20 conference call:

Turning to Slide 14, we continue to maintain a robust capital position and adequate sources of funding. Our capital position exceeds our AA financial strength targets, and we maintain liquid assets at the parent company that are greater than 3 times annual fixed charges.

Source: 2Q20 Earnings Presentation

As expected from a large, semi-regulated insurance company, it has solid cash flow and the ability to cover fixed charges. This should help support its credit rating. Once the company can continue with its cost savings plan and reap the $1.7Bn proceeds from the sale of the Korea business, free cash flow and liquidity should improve. The concerns are continued lower interest rates, an increase in credit losses and de-risking takes longer than expected.

Liquidity

Liquidity was not an issue before and it is not an issue now. The company is armed with liquid assets of $4.5Bn at the end of the quarter.

Just look at that liquidity. It is a credit rating agency's dream. Right now, liquidity should not be a concern for investors. The balance sheet is solid and liquidity is flowing. The story will change if that decreases or it is meaningfully tapped.

Seasonality And Financial Performance

Below is the earnings performance per the 2Q20 earnings deck.

As with the 1Q20 financial performance, 2Q has deteriorated when compared to the linked quarter. A bright spot was the PGIM segment that witnessed 9% growth in AUM to $1.4T! This has resulted in growth in management fees.

The elephant in the room is lowering the long-term interest rate assumption in the U.S. business, and the International Business was similarly impacted by further refinements and lower credit spreads.

The table below outlines the 2Q20 baseline and what was reported per each business segment. This view allows investors to see a side-by-side comparison of financial performance.

Source: 1Q20 and 2Q20 Earnings Presentation.

Interest Rate Sensitivity

There is no real change from the commentary in the last quarter. PRU continues to de-risk its portfolio and is trying to manage in a lower interest rate environment. In 1Q, management did not go over that quarter's credit losses. However, credit losses were $139MM in 2Q. That is a big number, but when put in perspective, it shows it has managed its portfolio well or was lucky. I am thinking it is both. Rob Falzon, Vice Chairman, explains about credit risk in the 2Q20 conference call:

We have a conservative, quality-focused investment portfolio that reflects our robust asset liability management practices, commitment to broad diversification and a disciplined interest rate risk management framework. We also leveraged PGIM's expertise across multiple asset classes, including its deep and long-standing experience in private placements and real estate. Year-to-date credit migration and losses have trended below our expectations. For the second quarter credit losses were $139 million, driven by energy and consumer cyclical sectors. While we expect credit losses to be a multiple quarter story, we feel comfortable that our exposure is manageable and that we are well capitalized to weather whatever emerges.

Capital Deployment Strategy

Once again, there is no timetable explained to investors in regards to reigniting share repurchases.

Charles Lowrey replied to a question by an Analyst:

Elyse, it's Charlie. I’ll take that one. So as you know, we paused our share repurchases in the second quarter, in line with the risk framework that we had in place. And as you said, until we get better visibility into the depth and the duration of the pandemic, the possible recession and the credit cycle, we will maintain our financial flexibility and resiliency. When we get the clarity into those issues I just mentioned, we’ll then share the timing of our plan to resume share buybacks and by how much, and that would also include the proceeds from the sale or potential sale of the Korean business. So we're going to focus on maintaining our financial strength. But when we get clarity into the issues going forward, we will certainly let you know, and we’ll be transparent about it.

I think it is also dependent on the S. Korea business sale. There really was not an inkling of information that investors could jump on to get excited about share repurchases. Once the sale goes through and operations stabilize or increase, then there should be talk about starting the program back up.

The dividend yield is ~7% and this is a high number for a company that has this type of liquidity and balance sheet. This is a direct reflection of the poor operating performance. I do not think the dividend is in trouble due to the strong fixed charge coverage. Management did not mention anything about the dividend in any of the reports or presentation. The expected cash flow from South Korea sale and operating improvements provide comfort that the dividend should be stable.

Price To Book Value

The table below from the 2Q20 earnings deck outlines the various book values. The GAAP book value per share improved over last year, which is partially due to a lower share count. Adjusted BVPS declined by $5 per share which is disconcerting.

Conclusion

We unboxed Prudential's 2Q20 earnings report. It was a mixed bag, some stuff was sad and other stuff was okay. We do not have to worry about liquidity and the balance sheet right now. Financial performance appears to be stabilizing and there should be an infusion of cash flow from the sale of the South Korea business and targeted operating efficiencies that are attainable. I am still worried about credit losses and performance in the international and US businesses. Adjusted book value per share has declined year over year and the share repurchase program is still on hiatus. I do not know what to think about the pop in the share price today. I do not feel that it is warranted due to the poor operating performance. I can see this stock meandering unless there is a boom in economic output and an increase in consumer confidence. With a 7% yield with a supportable dividend, there are worse places to keep your money.

