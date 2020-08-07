Mastercard's data and security businesses are even more in demand now, while the shift away from cash will continue, which will ensure continued growth over the medium term.

Shares of Mastercard (MA) have recouped much of their March losses and are up 13% over the past year. While the company’s valuation may seem high given the declines reported in its Q2 results, its long-term growth trajectory remains on track, and it is an attractive long-term investment.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Q2 Results Were Impacted by COVID-19

In the company’s second quarter, it earned $1.36, $0.18 above consensus. Revenue was down 19% to $3.34 billion, essentially in line with expectations, as lockdowns led to fewer transactions. EPS was down over 25% from $1.89 last year as cost cuts could not keep up with the fall in revenue.

Given the economic downturn, there was a significant drop in activity as consumers stopped frequenting restaurants, hotels, malls, etc. While increased online transactions helped to offset this, cross-dollar volume was down 10% to $1.38 trillion. The US was down 5%, while the rest of the world down 12%. Debit cards outperformed credit cards, interestingly.

The biggest headwind the business faced was on cross-border transactions, as the vast majority of the world shut down their borders to visitors to control the spread of COVID-19. Cross-border transactions were down 45%. In fact, the $707 million drop in cross-border volume fees accounted for nearly all of the revenue drop that Mastercard faced.

On the positive side, the company’s “other” revenue was up 10% excluding acquisitions to $1.08 billion. This business unit includes all of MA’s data and cybersecurity offerings. While consumers think of Mastercard as a card company, it also offers security protection to crack down on fraud, which will be more valuable as e-commerce grows. Additionally, with over $1 trillion in quarterly spending, it has tremendous data on where people are spending. These trends, which can be seen nearly real-time, are incredibly valuable for advertisers, investors, and policymakers. Seeing this unit grow during such a challenged economic period is very encouraging.

Operating expenses were down 5% to $1.63 billion, 9% excluding acquisitions as the company spends less on advertising and travel. Advertising was down about 60% to $93 million, in large part due to the delay of many sporting events. Additionally, rebates and incentives cost the company $198 million less to $1.76 billion, given lower activity levels.

As Mastercard’s cost structure does not move as variably as its revenue base, margins contracted to 51.2% from 58.3%. More encouragingly, card count was up 5%, which should help support greater cash flow and earnings in future quarters.

Mastercard also maintains a pristine balance sheet. The company issued $4 billion in debt, bringing its gross debt total up to $12.5 billion, just 4% of the company’s $310 billion market cap. It also has a $11.1 billion in cash, leaving its balance sheet nearly unlevered on a net basis, giving the company significant flexibility.

Even though business was down, it generated $3.1 billion of free cash flow year to date vs. $2.6 billion a year ago, a testament to the juggernaut the company is. While earnings were down this quarter, activity is likely to improve in coming quarters.

Mastercard has a bright future

As economies unlock and consumers engage in more activity, Mastercard will be a natural beneficiary. While gross dollar volume was down 10% in Q1, in the month of July, card volume in the US and Europe has turned positive year over year, which will boost the top and bottom line.

Now, travel restrictions inside of a country have generally eased more quickly than those between countries, which will likely be the case for some time. As such, Mastercard’s cross-border business will likely rebound more slowly. But it should start to recoup some of that lost $700 million revenue in Q3. Particularly in Europe, where intra-Europe travel restrictions have eased significantly, the company is seeing improvement. July is running down 26% vs. 40% in Q1.

(Source: Mastercard Q2 2020 Earnings Release)

Much of the revenue hit Mastercard felt in Q2 should really be seen as a one-time impact rather than a recurring shift in the company’s earnings capacity, which is perhaps why the stock has already discounted most of its March losses. While some units may take a few quarters to recover, I see Mastercard as better-positioned in a post-COVID-19 world than a pre-COVID-19 world.

First, e-commerce has gained significant market share, and as the world grows more digital, cash will be used less. Indeed, a Mastercard Impact survey shows 60% of consumers expect to use less cash even after the pandemic. This means more penetration and transactions for payment providers. Now, this benefits all the payment companies and not just MA - but also Visa (V) and PayPal (PYPL). However, MA won’t just win on the card side but also on the business side.

90% of Mastercard’s business customers are small businesses. The company is using its financial strength to invest $250 million to help streamline its entrance into e-Commerce. More than just being a nice marketing ploy to engender positive headlines, this small business assistance will deepen Mastercard’s relationship with them. A greater online presence means more need for cybersecurity assistance, and Mastercard is more likely to win cybersecurity work when it is helping small businesses build their e-commerce platform. Programs like this are costly today but can pay for themselves in future revenue and brand equity.

Additionally, as noted above, Mastercard’s data business grew in the quarter. As the world becomes more reliant on Big Data, few companies have Mastercard’s breadth of data. Indeed, given the magnitude of the economic shock, investors have looked to new real-time indicators, from OpenTable’s daily restaurant data to credit card spending and TSA screenings, to gauge the speed of the downturn and recovery. This crisis has shown the value of real-time data, opening up Mastercard’s analytics business to a whole new suite of buyers. The company’s ability to package and sell data is a differentiator that can supercharge its growth beyond just increased transaction volumes.

Valuation Is Fair

So, Mastercard should see improvements in the near term, thanks to the economic normalization, and longer term due to favorable transaction trends, deepening ties with business adding e-commerce and sales of data analytics. MA has been a tremendous grower for years, and these factors should permit continued growth. In 2019, the company generated $7.7 billion in free cash flow, up from $1.6 billion in 2010. That’s a 19% compounded annual growth rate.

Thanks to its strong balance sheet, Mastercard has restarted the share repurchase program and has bought back $1 billion since the start of Q3. There is $5.9 billion available on the program. Shares only yield 0.52%, and while the dividend should continue to grow double digits, share repurchases are the primary use of its excess free cash flow.

Assuming a return to trend by Q4 of this year, the company can earn $9 per share and generate $9 billion of free cash flow in 2021. That leaves shares trading 34x 2021 earnings, which is not cheap. When I look at Mastercard, I am reminded of Warren Buffett’s piece of advice, “It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.”

With over a decade of double-digit growth behind it, Mastercard has proven to be a wonderful company. Moreover, secular trends in transaction growth are continuing, and in data, they can accelerate, meaning several more years of similar overall growth are in the cards. By 2025, this company can generate over $16 billion in free cash flow, which would support a share price over $525 at a 3% free cash flow yield, a 13% annualized return from today. MA is a stock to own, enjoying the compounded free cash flow it generates. In time, you will be rewarded.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.