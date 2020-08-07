At current valuations and given the current question marks there is too much uncertainty, yet this is an interesting stock and company to follow.

There is much to like about the business, still I am unsure about (potential) margins down the road.

An integrated model with proper incentives is just what the sector needs and this results in rapid growth.

Oak Street Health (OSH) has seen a strong public debut with shares up 80% at the moment of writing after what already has been a solid pricing process which indicated solid demand for the shares.

The company trades at perhaps reasonable sales multiples given the rapid growth and while there is much to like about the business model and intentions, I refrain from getting involved now as I do not have a clear view on the potential margins of this business just yet.

Primary Care

Oak Street was founded back in 2012 with a goal to create a primary care delivery platform that tackles two phenomena in the healthcare system: that of high costs and poor outcomes. The company aims to align incentives for all actors in the ecosystem as it aims to focus on value-care and patient consumerism.

With savvy usage of data delivering on outcomes and improvements for the stakeholders, the company has built basically a value-based business. It is not just a platform function which is what the company offers, as the company actually has primary care centers (leased or licensed), interdisciplinary care teams, software and differentiated care delivery methods.

The company claims to not just be innovative in its approach and care, yet the same applies for the payer model as well, with incentives geared towards avoiding costs and avoiding people getting ill. Given the asset-intensive nature of the business, there is still a large growth opportunity ahead as the company only has 54 medical centers in 8 states.

The big long-term goal is of course that the company can disrupt the care market through its personalized approach, integrated model and value-based contracting method.

Valuation and IPO Considerations

Oak Street Health and underwriters sold 15.6 million shares at $21 per share, far above the preliminary pricing range which was set at $15-17 per share. This means that the company will generate $327 million in gross proceeds in this public offering.

With 238.5 million shares outstanding, these shares are awarded a $5.0 billion equity valuation at the offer price, or about $4.6 billion operating asset valuation, given that pro-forma net cash balances are pegged above $400 million.

Let us look at the financial results as this is not just a platform, but integrated business model with actual care operations, giving the company a completely different (potential) margin profile. The company generated $318 million in sales in 2018 on which an operating loss of $76 million was reported, with losses equal to 24% of sales. Revenues were up 75% in 2019 to more than $556 million, which is quite impressive as operating losses rose to $104 million. While losses rose in absolute terms, they came down on a relative basis towards 19% of sales.

Growth continued in the first quarter of the year with sales up 72% to nearly $202 million. Operating losses rose from $10 million to $13 million in what appears to be a seasonally stronger first quarter, with again some progress seen on margins on a relative basis.

For the second quarter, the company guides for sales to come in at a midpoint of $212 million, up 68% on the year before, as it is uncertain what the margins will look like on an operating basis. Based on the current trends, it is safe to say that the company is ending the year at a run rate of a billion a year which values operating assets at 4.6 times sales, yet the sales are not profitable yet, or likely to become very profitable in the future.

As an update, with shares now trading around $38 on their first day of trading the equity value has risen to $8.0 billion, for a $7.6 billion enterprise valuation. Needless to say multiples have expanded to 7.6 times sales, which looks perhaps reasonable in an environment like this given the rapid growth rates, yet the margin potential of this should not be compared with that of recent software companies acting as highfliers on the market.

Concluding Remarks

There is something interesting with this business as its approach differs from most other players and it seems to fit right within social and medical trends.

The trouble is that of a high valuation, current losses, Covid-19 (although that applies for all) and customer concentration. Names like Humana (NYSE:HUM), WellCare (NYSE:WCG) and Cigna (NYSE:CI) combined make up half of revenues, yet with some of these being an investor in the firm, I am not that concerned about this reliance risk. The biggest risk might be the fact that the company relies heavily on Medicare as changes in this system, payer system, or political landscape could have a huge impact on the business.

Based on what I am seeing right now I have a constructive stance on the business, given its good approach to all stakeholders in the system. Doing well based on common sense seems to become more accepted both morally and economically as the business model of the future, with the flaws in the healthcare system too large to justify continuation of common practices now.

Growth is very spectacular, yet I am quite uncertain on the (potential) profit margins of the company in the future, as that is crucial in determining the potential of the business. For now, I am intrigued yet want to learn more on the business in the coming quarters, to learn more about the (potential) margins before making up my mind.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.