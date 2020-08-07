Great Lakes Dredge and Dock (GLDD) is a small-cap firm specializing in a niche industry of the Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction sub-sector. Commonly known as infrastructure stocks, this group include road paving, cement and aggregates, steel, and heavy equipment manufacturing and rental companies. However, Great Lakes Dredge, the largest US dredging company, is often overlooked and is an under-followed stock in the infrastructure sector. The stock is trading at relatively inexpensive multiples, especially for an overvalued market, and offers long-term shareholders unique exposure to a critical industry. While hardly mentioned in discussions of infrastructure opportunities, marine dredging and Great Lakes Dredge deserve a place at the table, much like Ry Cooder’s incredible slide guitar.

According to ETF.com, there are 47 ETFs holding positions in Great Lakes Dredge, but combined, these funds own a meager 3.8 million shares with the largest ETF holding worth only $2.3 million. This situation reminds me of the just-published list of the 10 best slide guitar songs by Guitar World magazine. It included greats such as The Allman Brothers’ “Statesboro Blues” along with Jeff Beck and the Yardbirds’ 1965 song, “Evil Hearted You”, but only mentions Ry Cooder in passing. It is as egregious as not including Great Lakes Dredge and Dock in any discussion of infrastructure investments.

Sand Island and its 138-year-old lighthouse at the mouth of Mobile Bay, AL before and after restoration. Source: Company website

Great Lakes Dredge and Dock is a 130-year-old company specializing in coastal and harbor dredging and coastal restoration. It is the largest dredger in the US and relies on the U.S. government / U.S. Army Corp of Engineers for most of its business. GLDD augments government-funded projects with private work, such as harbor and waterway construction for LNG terminals and offshore VLCC loading, and offshore wind farm development. The important aspect for investors to realize is the dredging market is very dependent on the annual U.S. Army Corps of Engineers budget, and these funds are increasing.

Dredging is the “simple” process of moving the seabed from one location to another. This includes trenching for cable connections used in offshore wind farm development, restoration of coastal areas due to erosion and storm damage, and the construction and maintenance of navigable waterways like harbors and channels. Usually, the overall market is split between inland rivers and lakes and coastal areas. Coastal work is usually larger and more complex than inland projects, and it is this market that is GLDD’s specialty, representing the bulk of its business.

Great Lakes Dredge is active in coastal areas, as described in its latest investor presentation:

Capital projects, including harbor and port deepening and expansion, coastal restoration, and underwater trenching - 42% of 2019 revenues and 33% 3-year average market share.

Coastal Protection projects, including beach and coastal restoration - 25% of revenue and 25% market share.

Maintenance projects maintaining depth and accessibility of harbors and waterways - 15% of revenue and 41% market share.

Foreign and Inland projects, including capital projects overseas and dredging along US lakes and rivers - 18% of revenues with negligible international market share and 4% of Inland projects.

As shown, most of the Great Lakes Dredge business is in harbor and waterway deepening and maintenance, combined with beach and coastal restoration.

Management announced 2nd quarter earnings, and they were slightly above reduced expectations. Revenues were down 9.1% for the quarter, while gross margins were steady at 19.7%. Even with flat SG&A expenses, operating margins and adjusted EBITDA declined from year-ago comparisons. GLDD earned $0.14 for the quarter vs. $0.18 (continuing operations) in 2018. While the results were above expectations of $0.10 per share, 90 days ago, analysts were predicting $0.22. Year to date, Great Lakes Dredge has earned $0.66 vs. $0.41 (continuing operations) in 2019. The strength of its Capital and Coastal Restoration projects was overshadowed by weakness in Foreign and Inland business. For 2020, analysts expect earnings per share of $0.92, up from $0.80 in 2019, with projected 2021 EPS about flat at $0.87.

According to the press release, in the 2nd quarter, the Corps issued $428 million in biddable contracts, of which Great Lakes Dredge was awarded $92 million. This seem a light at a 22% win rate, based on the company's 3-year market share numbers from its presentation. Understanding the lumpiness of dredging contacts on a quarterly basis, in July, management announced $63 million in awards and an additional $32 million in pending awards, already matching meager 2nd quarter award results. As of June 30, GLDD's contract backlog stood at $428 million, or 15% below year-earlier levels, and represents about 7 months of revenues.

In the conference call, management reported the dry docking of four vessels negatively impacted quarterly results, with three expected to be back at work by the end of this quarter. The company's newest and largest hopper ship, Ellis Island, was one of the four dry-docked, and a return to service by the end of September will positively impact 4th quarter revenues.

Great Lakes Dredge anticipates the dredging market to improve with two important considerations. According to management, total biddable contracts for this year should remain strong and, at a minimum, be equal to 2019. Financing for additional contracts is coming from the CARES Act, which improves funding for dredging infrastructure projects by the release of the over-funded Harbor Maintenance Trust Fund. Much like the DOT Highway Trust Fund, the HMTF collects taxes and fees from port users to pay for maintenance and improvements to our nation’s navigable waterways. This Trust fund has historically under-spent its collections and is sitting on a balance of almost $1.6 billion, but the CARES Act mandates expenditures for harbor maintenance must equal tax collections into the fund and for the balance to be doled out over the next several years. Below is a chart from enotrans.org outlining the cash flow of the HMTF dating back to 1987. Working down the Fund balance plus regular Corps projects should create a robust dredging market over the next several years.

(Source: enotrans.org)

In addition, 2021 House Appropriations Bill, introduced in July 2020, shows an increase of $1.7 billion above the President’s budget request for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Management specifically called out project opportunities in additional phases for the Charleston, Jacksonville, Boston, and Corpus Christi channels. These are projects GLDD had been awarded in previous phases and has a history of contract performance. In addition, new deepenings will be awarded for ports in Mobile, AL and Sabine-Neches in Texas.

In the conference call, management referenced a new contract for an LNG terminal expansion also at Sabine-Neches. While declining to give much additional information, the “complex” project is expected to last 7-8 months and to commence shortly.

Concerning future opportunities, Great Lakes Dredge has identified an important component for potential growth. The US is in the design stage of a huge infrastructure construction boom in the form of 30 gigawatts of offshore wind farm construction over the next 10 years. Management believes at 10 megawatt each turbine, the potential is for ~3,000+ individual windmills off the East Coast. From the conference call:

We can expand into [offshore windmill construction] from our capabilities and our existing equipment and it is particularly the work that is going on underwater. We are not targeting the heavy lift installation kit and the investments needed to participate in that market is very-very high and it is also allowed for currently international installation vessels to come into the U.S. and do that lifting operation. So, we're not targeting that part of the market... There is clearly an interest from the international contractors to come into the U.S. and do most of the work and the international contractors have spent 20 years in the North Sea on renewable energy projects to develop their techniques and their equipment. They are very efficient and experienced. It is a market which we must approach where we have confidence and where we can define our niche and where we can generate some good margins for our shareholders. What seems to be noticeably clear is that the installation of the foundation or the monopile and the installation of the towers, blades and turbines with heavy lift equipment is excluded from Jones Act. There is no Jones Act protection, and the vessels can come in from the international market and do that work. You must remember that not just the U.S. market is active but the European and the Asian markets are also extremely active the next 10 years in offshore wind generation installations. There will be competition for these vessels and there are several international and U.S. groups that are looking at that segment.



The segment that we are looking at is what goes on underwater. So, we are looking at rock installation, foundations installation. We are looking at parts of the trenching which could be done by our equipment for cable installation and so forth. And to participate in that market we can modify our existing equipment, or we need new equipment to target the niches of that market and that is how I look upon it. We are looking at these other segments to see how we can compete making sure that we can maximize the local content requirements that the states are requiring and help the operators in achieving those goals for local content.

I like several aspects of Great Lakes Dredge. The current weakness in 18% of its overall business (Foreign and Inland) is reducing the obvious strength in its core businesses: harbor, navigable waterways construction and maintenance, coupled with coastal restoration. The overall US dredging markets appears to be well-funded over the next few years, with continuing requirements for coastal harbor expansions to accommodate larger ships.

GLDD’s niche market is protected from foreign competition by both the 1920 Jones Act and the 1907 Dredge Act. Between Great Lakes Dredge and its four competitors, they control about 85% of the US dredge market, with GLDD holding the largest share.

Continuing beach erosion and natural migration of sand into navigable waterways accelerates with each passing hurricane and storm. As a continuing act of nature, the need for constant dredging and coastal restoration appears to be on solid footing, and Great Lakes Dredge offers the best avenue to invest in this relatively stable niche market.

In my last SA review of Great Lakes Dredge in April, management outlined their 2020 and beyond priorities as being:

#1 - Refreshimg the fleet

#2 - Getting into markets that are very close to what we do, like offshore wind

#3 - Acquisitions

#4 - Dividends and share buybacks

In June, management announced a contract with Conrad Shipyard in Louisiana to build a 6,500 cubic yard hopper dredge, with expected delivery in the first quarter of 2023. The new dredge will be well-suited for channel deepening, maintenance dredging, beach nourishment, and coastal restoration projects with short- to medium-distance transport requirements. This new vessel will add to the company's capabilities and is a nice addition to the late 2017 delivery of the $150 million Ellis Island, a 15,000 cubic yard hopper dredge. Additionally, the Board of Directors have authorized a share repurchase program of up to $75 million of its common stock with cash on hand to be used for repurchases.

Management is progressing well on three of its four top priorities. My personal preference is for management to focus on new markets, such as offshore renewable energy development, and new vessels rather than acquisitions, unless the value is extraordinary.

As of June 30, Great Lakes Dredge had $233 million in cash and carried long-term debt of $323 million. Since its restructuring a few years ago, management has maintained a decent quality balance sheet. While it has a new hopper ship on order for delivery in 2023 which could cost $75 million or more, maintenance capital expenditures are manageable at $12 million for the quarter and $40 million for the year. GLDD has been generating free cash flow (FCF) since its restructuring, with $1.42 per share FCF in 2018 and $2.25 in 2019, based on 58 million shares outstanding.

Share prices jumped 9% after earnings were announced and are trading at $9.50. Earnings per share estimates are for $0.92 this year and $0.87 in 2021. This equates to a forward P/E of 10.3x of $0.92 and 11.0x of $0.87. With funding and opportunities considered as stable to improving and less dry-dock downtime, Great Lakes Dredge should be able to match and exceed these estimates. Investors should keep in mind the average P/E for the Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction sub-sector is roughly 36x. Great Lakes Dredge is an under-followed and inexpensive stock in a niche market with plenty of opportunities ahead. My personal target for the stock is $12-15, which would be a P/E expansion to 13x-16x earnings. Given its unique positioning and substantial market share, this would seem a more appropriate valuation, generating the potential for a nice capital gain.

Author’s Addendum: I have been a Ry Cooder fan since 1969, when he played the slide guitar on the Rolling Stones hit “Sister Morphine”. One of my favorite performances is the collaboration between Ry Cooder, Buckwheat Zydeco, and Lennie Kravitz in the “From The Big Apple To The Big Easy: The Concert For New Orleans” 2005 benefit concert after Hurricane Katrina. These three, plus blues singer Irma Thomas, also known as the "Soul Queen of New Orleans”, recorded a 4-song set at the concert, and the entire 18 minute set is linked here, so grab your favorite libation, pull up a seat, and enjoy this rare musical collaboration. “My Girl Josephine” featuring Ry Cooder runs from the introduction to timestamp 3:09, "Rock Me Baby" featuring Buckwheat Zydeco runs from 3:09 to 8:08, “When the Levee Breaks” featuring Lenny Kravitz runs from 8:09 to 11:32, and the finish is “Backwater Blues”, featuring Irma Thomas, running from 11:33 to the end. In 1964, Ry Cooder formed a band with Taj Mahal called the Rising Sons, and linked is a 2014 live performance of these two playing the classic "Statesboro Blues", which was released on their only album. Another favorite is "Crazy ‘bout Automobiles" from a live performance in Santa Cruz, CA in 1987.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLDD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.