The company’s fundamentals are not growing fast enough to justify its current price.

AAPL performed well in the last quarter. But nothing more.

Now the rolling annual total price return of Apple is almost four times higher than the average for the last ten years. Do you really think this is normal?

First of all I want to declare that I have no Apple (AAPL) shares. And I'm not going to buy them. I don't care what happens to AAPL's price tomorrow. In other words, I am more or less objective. But I want to point out some of the signs that clearly indicate an overvaluation of the company.

First, let's look at such a simple technical indicator as the rolling annual total price return:

Now the value of this indicator exceeds 125%, which is almost four times higher than the average for the last ten years. Do you really think this is an absolutely normal situation?

Now let's look at daily prices of Apple on a regular graph:

Data by YCharts

It really looks like a bubble. Although you should not rush to draw such a conclusion, since linear processes rarely occur in the market.

So, let's now look at these same prices on the log graph, adding an exponential growth trend to it:

And now we see that the actual price of Apple stock has deviated critically from its exponential trend. And it can't help but be alarming...

Move on.

Apple performed well in the last quarter. But nothing more. And the average expectations of analysts regarding AAPL's revenue and EPS in the current and next fiscal year are no higher than the February level:

Next. Let's look at Apple assuming that its capitalization is a function in which the independent variable is the company's revenue. Despite this simplification, we will get a fairly quality (R2=0.64) model:

As you can see, AAPL's current capitalization is approximately 70% above the balanced level. There has been no such large deviation over the entire period of the study. And it reflects the whole situation very well. Apple's revenue is not growing fast enough to justify its current price.

The same is true for the EPS TTM:

Now let's take a look at Apple's multiples. And first, let's look at how the growth of AAPL's financial indicators relates to the current level of its multiples.

If we consider the relationship between the three-year CAGR of EPS and the P/E multiple over the last 13 years, the last quarter's result indicates Apple's overvaluation:

The same is true for the EV/FCF multiple:

Now let's take a look at Apple's multiples versus the market.

I think it would be reasonable to compare Apple through the multiples previously adjusted for the expected growth rate. That is, I suggest comparing AAPL through the Forward P/E (Next FY) multiple divided by the expected growth rate. Oddly enough, we get that Apple is even undervalued:

But I think that now this underestimation is of little value since the entire IT sector is now overvalued. And if we look at a more fundamental multiple like EV/IC, then we see a more realistic picture:

Bottom line

Let's be clear. In most cases, the answer "I don't know" is the most correct answer to the question of what will be on the market tomorrow. But still, there are some patterns that tend to repeat themselves.

There is one more thing to say for sure. The stock market is best associated with a pendulum. It's rarely balanced, but inevitably comes back to the balanced state from time to time. And in the case of Apple, this pendulum is now off the scale.

In my opinion, it's more than clear that Apple's price is not rational now. Just because nothing happened over the past year that would justify doubling the company's capitalization. It just so happened that in search of a safe haven, many decided to buy Apple shares. But in my opinion, the situation has become extremely unstable because there cannot be many people willing to buy Apple shares at the current price.

Therefore, in my opinion, a return to the $250-300 level is very likely.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.