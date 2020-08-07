Dual Momentum: August Recommendation

In this article, readers will see the Dual Momentum recommendation for the month of August, as well as information of how such a portfolio performed over the past three years. There are a few alterations in the classic Dual Momentum model developed by Gary Antonacci. Those changes are explained in the following portfolio analysis. This article briefly explains the process I go through when reviewing a Dual Momentum portfolio.

The monthly analysis explained below comes directly from a spreadsheet known as the Kipling. Here is a list of the screenshots shown below.

Main Menu: This is where the money manager controls the look-back periods.

Investment Quiver: What securities are used as possible investments? I've added TLT and LQD to the "Big Three."

Dual Momentum Recommendations: Once the prices are downloaded, the Kipling spreadsheet recommends which security to use as the principle investment. U.S. equities is the current recommendation.

Performance Data: Performance data runs from 4/30/2017 through 8/5/2020. The starting date is the earliest for which I have historical data. A second graph shows quarterly performance information over the past three years.

Risk Ratios: The last screenshot shows five risk ratios I use to track portfolio performance. I pay particular attention to the Sortino Ratio and Jensen's Alpha percentage.

Main Menu

Here we have the Main Menu, one of the critical worksheets in the Kipling Excel spreadsheet. Note the look-back combination of 60 and 100 trading days. A 50% weight is assigned the 60-day look-back, while 30% is allocated to the 100-day look-back. The remaining 20% is allocated to volatility, where we are rewarding low-volatility ETFs. The 60- and 100-day look-back differs from Antonacci's one-year or 252 trading days look-back. The Kipling is sufficiently flexible should the money manager prefer the one-year look-back period.

Dual Momentum Investment Quiver

A second change to the classic Dual Momentum portfolio is the addition of TLT and LQD to the "Big Three." U.S. Equities (VTI), International Equities (VEU), and an aggregate bond (AGG) form the core options, or what I call the "Big Three". When equities are out of favor, I provide three options rather than the single AGG option.

Dual Momentum Recommendation

The following screenshot from the Kipling includes a lot of information that can be used for Dual Momentum portfolios, as well as portfolios seeking additional diversification. While multiple models are available to the portfolio manager, I've set the worksheet to the DM, or Dual Momentum, model. One asset is set (see left red arrow) and based on current prices, the recommendation for August is to place 100% of the portfolio in VTI.

Dual Momentum Performance Data

Readers are always interested in knowing how such a portfolio performs. Instead of relying on back-testing data, below are actual performance percentages from a real portfolio operating with actual dollars. While several benchmarks are shown, the one I consistently use is the Vanguard Target Retirement 2030 Fund Investor Shares (MUTF:VTHRX). This fund meets all the benchmark standards.

The following data runs from 4/30/2017 through 8/5/2020. Thus far, the DM portfolio is outperforming the VTHRX benchmark, as well as all others, by a comfortable margin.

The following graph provides three years of quarterly data. The spike at the end of the first quarter of 2020 is what I call the luck-of-review-day, as the DM portfolio moved into U.S. Treasuries just prior to the COVID-19 crash. Had the DM portfolio come up for review two weeks later, the graph would look quite different. It never pays to be smug when dealing with the stock market.

Five Risk Ratios

Now we come to the final return and risk monitoring system, and this is new for me. That is why only three months of data is available. Within the latest version of the Kipling, I've added five risk ratios. They are: Sortino Ratio, Jensen's Alpha, Treynor Ratio, Information Ratio, and Omega Ratio. My two favorites are the Sortino and Jensen.

I particularly favor the Jensen, as it takes into account a risk-free percentage and the systematic risk one is taking with the portfolio as a whole. It is possible to add alpha to a portfolio and yet not meet the return of the benchmark. Of all the risk ratios, Jensen's Alpha does the best job of marrying portfolio return and risk.

The higher the positive numbers, the better. As you can see, this portfolio's Jensen's Alpha dropped from June to July, but moved up slightly in early August. I will check trends as more data is added to this risk ratio table.

There you have an analysis of how I work through Dual Momentum portfolios on a monthly basis. While it takes a little time to prepare the Risk Ratio table, the basic recommendation of where to invest Dual Momentum money is little more than a click away to download data when one has the Kipling installed on a Windows computer.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VTI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.