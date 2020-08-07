Current earnings are not sustainable, with ''average'' earnings power in my eyes not enough to justify the current valuation.

Rocket Companies (RKT) has gone public and while the actual business is absolutely on fire, with second-quarter earnings being twice the annual adjusted profit for all of 2019, the stock certainly is not on fire. After pricing took place below the preliminary offering range, shares required some support from underwriters on their opening day, to now trade around $20 per share.

Based on current annualized earnings power, shares trade at just 3 times earnings, yet the issue is that I do not find these earnings sustainable. I find 2019 already an above-average economic year and with pro-forma adjusted earnings only coming in at $0.70 per share that year, valuations are quite demanding, as I feel no urge to buy this discount yet. That said, current earnings power is so spectacular that further dips might be tempting, yet for now I am taking a cautious stance.

Digital Mortgage Lending

Dan Gilbert is a true pioneer in the market for digitization of mortgages. He founded the company back in 1985 with the obsession to help customers to achieve the American dream of financial freedom and homeownership. In the late 1990s, the company focused on digitization and in the two decades which followed grew to employ 20,000.

While the mortgage business might have a reputation as quick business, Rocket is in it for the long run. The company focuses heavily on clients, technology and innovation as the ''Rocket'' brand has great recognition with customers as a synonym for simple, fast and trusted solution. The same applies for Quicken Loans, by the way.

While Rocket Mortgage was early in recognizing the potential of the internet and digitization, its market share topped just 1% in 2009 and has risen to more than 9% in the first quarter of this year, having grown nearly 20% per annum. Since inception, more than a trillion in loans have been provided by Rocket Mortgage. Besides mortgages, the company has moved into adjacent markets such as real estate, auto sales and personal lending, as superior technology and customer focus should allow for transformation of those industries as well.

The key driver behind growth in recent years was the online platform Rocket Mortgage, brought live in 2015, the result of years of investments into innovation and technological development. This app and solutions allow for early applications of mortgages, e-signing documents, statements and even payments, with superior customer ratings.

The company has enjoyed great momentum with origination volumes totaling $25 billion in 2009. With interest rates dropping over time, and market shares steadily increasing, volumes nearly hit the $100-billion mark in 2016 and the latest drop in rates last year pushed volumes up to $145 billion in 2019. The combination of lower rates and great performance, with site visits hitting 74 million last year, is what has driven this success.

The strong brand name and strong technological position make that the company is incredibly productive, supporting its growth and margins.

Valuation Thoughts

Rocket Companies and its bankers initially aimed to sell 150 million shares in a range between $20 and $22 per share; final demand was a bit softer, resulting in pricing being adjusted to $18 per share. Furthermore, the size of the offering has been cut by a third of just 100 million shares, resulting in gross proceeds of $1.8 billion in the offering.

With 1.93 billion shares outstanding following the offering, this is truly a huge IPO which at the offer price gives the company a $35 billion equity valuation and at little over $38 billion as shares have recovered to $20 now.

Note that the nature of the business involves quite a complicated balance sheet, which totals $21 billion as of the end of the first quarter. The majority is comprised out of mortgage loans for sale which are recently originated, entirely funded with liabilities on the other side of the balance sheet, with no significant equity appearing on the balance sheet.

The income statement is quite complicated as well. The company grew sales from $4.1 billion in 2017, to $4.2 billion in 2018 to $5.1 billion in 2019. In general, the vast majority of sales is comprised out of gain on sales of loans, servicing fee income, interest income, other income, offset by changes in the fair value of mortgage service revenues.

The company has seen relatively steady margins with operating earnings reported at $772 million in 2017, $615 million in 2018 and $898 million in 2019. Based on those earnings numbers, I only peg earnings power at just a little under half a dollar.

Note that the financial numbers are highly complicated as the adjusted revenue numbers for 2019 were quite a bit more impressive at $5.9 billion with the company reporting adjusted net earnings of $1.3 billion, which translates into earnings of around $0.70 per share. Based on the offer price, this values shares at 25 times adjusted earnings reported last year.

The real momentum was seen in the first quarter. Based on adjusted accounting the company reported first-quarter revenues of $2.1 billion and earnings of $650 million. Once annualized, that works down to earnings of around $1.35 per share. The crazy momentum was driven by lower interest rates as origination volumes came in at nearly $52 billion in the first quarter.

US consumers refinanced in a huge way again in the second quarter as originations jumped to $72 billion as this volume growth and fatter margins resulted in quarterly adjusted revenues of around $5.3 billion and adjusted earnings of around $2.8 billion, which work down to around $1.50 per share for the quarter alone. Annualized, that works down to earnings of $6 per share which results in just a 3 times earnings multiple, yet as might have been obvious, this is far from sustainable.

After all, 2019 was quite a strong year already and in that year adjusted earnings only came in around $0.70 per share, just little over 10% over the current annualized earnings power. As I believed that 2019 was quite a solid economic year already, I am very cautious for a big earnings reversion.

What Now?

Other than the economical risks and the fact that interest rates cannot continue to decline forever, I am not that appealed to this offering. This IPO is arguably a very well-timed deal and the current 3 times annualized adjusted earnings multiple is far from sustainable. While current momentum could provide a short-term boom to investors, I feel that sustainable earnings power is far lower than this number, and I mean far.

Furthermore, the company has real risks in case of a serious downturn as it has quite some inventory on its books, as consumers getting delinquent on payments directly, mostly indirectly hurt the business in a big way. Moreover, the revenue base of 3-5% of the nominal mortgage value seems quite rich if you ask me as margins might tighten if current crazy momentum cools off.

With shares initially trading around the offer price, this suggests that underwriters have to support the lower IPO price, yet by now they have recovered to $20. Nonetheless, I find it very easy to avoid the IPO at the moment, although continued strong operation momentum in the near term allows for a rapid strengthening of the balance sheet and allows for (special) payouts to investors.

Nonetheless, pegging realistic earnings below a dollar per share in average and normal economic circumstances make that I feel no urge to buy the dip.

