Rising oil prices and rising natural gas liquids prices are going to lead to increased free cash flows for the company, reducing leverage risk.

At this juncture, a lot of the negatives are already priced in, as Occidental shares have underperformed peers by a material margin.

Try to buy assets at a discount rather than earnings. Earnings can change dramatically in a short time. Usually, assets change slowly. One has to know much more about a company if one buys earnings.



- Walter Schloss

Introduction

Through Wednesday, August 5th, 2020, shares of Occidental Petroleum (OXY) are down 60.1% year to date in 2020.

A twice-slashed dividend, which is now down to $0.01 per share and whose combined cuts will save Occidental Petroleum roughly $2.7 billion in 2020, falling oil prices, and leverage concerns have all been significant overhangs to the company's share price.

At this juncture, a lot of the negatives are already priced in, from my perspective, as Occidental Petroleum shares have underperformed peers by a material margin, oil prices have started rising (which was preceded by a rise in natural gas liquids prices), and Occidental Petroleum shares trade at the bottom of their 10-year valuation range.

Performance Versus Peers

While oil prices have struggled in 2020, with $WTIC prices down 30.9% year to date as of this writing, energy equity shares, outside of surging natural gas equities like EQT Corp. (EQT), have struggled more, with Occidental Petroleum shares at the bottom of the proverbial barrel.

OXY shares, which are down 60.1% year to date, have underperformed larger integrated major Exxon Mobil (XOM), which is down 35.0% YTD, the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 35.5%, the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP), which is down 42.0%, and the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), which is up a somewhat remarkable 4.3% YTD, given the circumstances of the past 6 months.

Bigger picture, commodity stocks have been the red-headed stepchild of nameplace indices like the S&P 500 Index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA).

In an investing landscape where almost all analysts are overusing the term "historic" opportunity, commodity stocks, including downtrodden energy producers, appear to be a genuine historic opportunity.

Oil Prices and Natural Gas Liquids Prices Are Rising, Providing A Free Cash Flow Bridge To Occidental Petroleum

After plunging into negative territory in April 2020, oil prices have been on the rise ever since that price debacle.

The chart above, which is a continuous contract for $WTIC prices, does not show the brief foray into negative prices; however, it does show the magnitude of the oil price decline in the early spring of 2020 and the ensuing recovery.

Building on this narrative, oil prices are trending higher over the next year, according to data below from CME Group, which makes sense because very few U.S. producers generate any meaningful free cash flow below $50 WTIC prices.

(Source: CME Group)

On this note, after cutting its 2020 planned capital expenditures by over $2.6 billion, and the dividend cut savings of roughly $2.7 billion, Occidental is positioned to generate free cash flow below $35 WTIC per barrel, according to a Tuesday, March 10th, statement by CEO Vicki Hollub:

Due to the sharp decline in global commodity prices, we are taking actions that will strengthen our balance sheet and continue to reduce debt. These actions lower our cash flow break-even level to the low $30s WTI, excluding the benefit of our hedges, positioning us to succeed in a low commodity price environment.

This statement above actually came before the last part of the cap-ex cuts at Occidental, which was revealed in the company's May 5th, 2020 first-quarter earnings press release.

(Source: Occidental Petroleum Q1 2020 Earnings Results Press Release)

The first-quarter earnings results, which were released in the aftermath of the collapse in April crude oil prices, was a kitchen sink quarter for Occidental Petroleum, as the company effectively withdrew guidance for the rest of 2020 and took a series of charges related to the weaker commodity price environment.

Since then, crude oil prices have strengthened materially, as have natural gas liquids prices, which have increased as a percentage of $WTIC too, benefiting OXY, which is the largest natural gas liquids producer in the United States, leapfrogging number two natural gas liquids producer Antero Resources (AR), after Occidental's acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum.

Free Cash Flow Generation Is Here Already

In 2018, Occidental generated roughly $2.8 billion in free cash flow, with this free cash flow number dwindling to just over $700 million in 2019. Given the free fall in commodity prices post COVID-19, and Antero's upcoming debt maturities, the panic in OXY's common shares was a rational market response.

From page 30 and page 31 of Occidental's Q1-10Q, here is the debt maturity discussion, and then the liquidity discussion on page 39.

(Source: Occidental 2020 Q1-10Q)

Even with the $2 billion of cash on hand, and the $5 billion available under the revolving facility, the $6.4 billion in debt maturities in 2021 and the $4.7 billion in debt maturities in 2022 were a significant hurdle, further heightened by Occidental's snag in selling a portion of its African assets to Total (TOT), specifically the Algeria and Ghana assets.

This scuttled a portion of the original deal with Total, leaving roughly $4 billion in assets still to be sold. Fortunately, Occidental still owns these assets, and commodity prices have rebounded, as articulated earlier.

The rebounding commodity prices, combined with the roughly $5.3 billion saved via the reduction of the dividend, and reduced capital expenditures, more than make up for the anticipated remaining asset sale proceeds, with additional free cash flow generated available to pay down debt.

If $WTIC oil prices rebounded to the $50-60 range they traded in 2019, Occidental could easily generate north of $4 billion in free cash flows in 2021, perhaps higher depending on what they do on the capital spending front. Importantly, with further capital spending this year, OXY should generate material free cash flows with oil prices above the low $30 $WTIC price range.

This type of free cash flow generation, enabled partially by the virtual elimination of the dividend, combined with still pending future asset sales, would go a long way towards eliminating the debt wall, which has held back the performance of OXY common shares.

Valuation Is Historically Cheap

Even with recovering oil prices and natural gas liquids prices, Occidental shares have remained downtrodden in 2020, and as a result, the company is very cheap compared to the broader markets and its own corporate history, as the data from Morningstar illustrates below.

(Source: Author, Morningstar)

Particularly noteworthy are OXY's price-to-sales ratio, which is significantly below the low end of its historical range, and the company's price-to-book ratio, which is also below the low end of its historical range.

Closing Thoughts - Buy The Assets, Not The Earnings

In the opening quote before the introduction of this article, I used the Walter Schloss axiom about focusing on assets rather than earnings, as the assets change more slowly. Here is the quote again:

Try to buy assets at a discount rather than earnings. Earnings can change dramatically in a short time. Usually, assets change slowly. One has to know much more about a company if one buys earnings.



- Walter Schloss

In the case of Occidental Petroleum, the assets consist of the largest production profile in the U.S. E&P sector outside of major integrated energy producers Exxon and Chevron (CVX), which Occidental infamously outbid to acquire Anadarko Petroleum.

(Source: Author's Calculations, Company 10-Ks, 10-Qs, RBN Energy)

Notably, Occidental has production that is greater than ConocoPhillips (COP), including the largest production stream in the Permian Basin, which is the top oil basin in North America.

These unique assets, including a valuable acreage position, are extremely leveraged right now, which is the primary risk to Occidental, meaning the company's debt levels, which we will learn more about when OXY reports second-quarter results after the close on Monday, August 10th, 2020. Looking beyond the short term, as the worst of the storm in the form of weaker commodity prices passes, Occidental will be able to use free cash flow generation, alongside future asset sales, to transfer enterprise value from debtholders to equityholders.

Adding to this narrative, Carl Icahn has increased his position in Occidental Petroleum shares to roughly 10% of its outstanding shares earlier this year, as the famous activist investor seeks to unlock hidden value in Occidental's assets.

What is an estimate of this value? Using a pretty conservative model of oil prices, with 2020 $WTIC prices averaging $28/bbl, and 2021 $WTIC prices averaging $32/bbl, and then oil prices rising to terminal values of $WTIC $55/bbl, Morningstar calculates a discounted cash flow fair value of $35 for OXY shares. This represents upside potential returns of roughly 120% from OXY's closing price of $15.94, on Wednesday, August 5th, 2020.

Personally, I am actually more bullish on commodity prices, including oil prices, especially over the longer term, and with $WTIC prices already above Morningstar's anticipated 2020 and 2021 values, I think there is a case that there is potentially more upside potential in OXY shares.

Granted, the upside potential in OXY shares is not as lucrative as in other downtrodden energy producers, like Antero Resources, which I have discussed at length in this recent article, and earlier this year here. Additionally, debt hurdles are formidable for Occidental in the near term, yet Occidental has taken the necessary steps to first survive, and then thrive, making shares too cheap to ignore at today's prices.

