Technically, the stock broke out of a classic cup and handle formation on higher volume. That indicates a buy point.

The Q1 FY2021 EPS report is due out next week. RAMP is a speculative buy based on strong revenue growth expectations and a rock-solid balance sheet.

Q4 FY2020 revenue growth up +35% yoy. The company ended FY20 with an estimated $10.72/share in cash and no debt.

As a leading data connectivity platform powered by core identity capabilities and a powerful network, LiveRamp (RAMP) enables companies and their partners to better connect, control, and activate data to transform customer experiences. Doing so in a privacy-safe manner offers customers an important value proposition to generate more valuable business outcomes. The company is not immune to the global pullback in advertising, but its platform is in a great position to benefit from the secular wave toward data-driven performance-based marketing.

LiveRamp’s fully interoperable and neutral infrastructure delivers end-to-end addressability for some of the world’s top brands, agencies, and publishers:

Source: Company website

My background is in electronics and hardware, so I don't pretend to understand the intimate details of the software architecture that San Francisco-based LiveRamp uses to deliver its privacy-conscious solutions to its customers. But the company says it "honors the best practices" of leading associations like the Digital Advertising Alliance’s (DAA’s) ICON and AppChoices programs, the Interactive Advertising Bureau ("IAB"), the Data & Marketing Association ("DMA"), and the Advertising Research Foundation ("ARF"). Last year, LiveRamp was highlighted as a featured winner by the MarTech Breakthrough Awards for Best Overall AdTech Solution. Sounds like the company is doing all the right things as it uses tools like the Authenticated Traffic Solution ("ATS") to define the privacy-safe future of advertising technology on the open web.

RAMP's ecosystem is shown below, and it uses (DSP encoded) Identity Links, or IDLs, to ensure data privacy:

Source: Needham Presentation: "Connections In A Cookieless World"

Now that I have thoroughly confused you, let's look at something most investors are more familiar with.

The Q4 Earnings Report

RAMP's Q4 EPS report was bullish despite a GAAP operating loss of $41 million, compared to a GAAP operating loss of $82 million in the prior-year period. I say it was bullish because there were definitely some quarterly highlights:

Total revenue was $106 million, up 35% compared to the prior-year period.

Subscription revenue was $84 million, up 28% and contributed 79% of total revenue.

Marketplace & Other revenue was $22 million, up 71%.

Gross margins increased 14% yoy.

As of May 20, 2020, LiveRamp had repurchased 3.1 million shares for $103 million (an average of $33.23/share) under the current stock repurchase program since December 31, 2019. Note that the stock is currently trading at $50.95 per share.

Since August 2011, RAMP has returned over $1.17 billion in capital to shareholders. The number of fully diluted shares decreased 2% from 68.299 million shares at the end of FY2019 to 66.977 million at the end of FY2020.

The company ended the fiscal year with cash and cash equivalents totaling $718 million with no debt. That equates to a whopping $10.72/share in net cash.

Looking at the list of "Premium Pubs" shown below, it is clear that RAMP is aptly named because it is likely to remain on a high-growth trajectory for years to come:

Source: Needham Presentation: "Connections In A Cookieless World"

In addition, the work-from-home movement, combined with greater online retail/entertainment/cloud volumes due to COVID-19, has likely accelerated not only the adaptation of RAMP's solution, but the size of the total addressable market has likely grown as well.

Risks

Being primarily a software-based platform and ecosystem, there is always the possibility that a competitor could arrive on the scene and compete for market share with a better solution. RAMP has been working on this for years and appears to be the market leader by having already gained the largest and most coveted customers. That said, at some point, the company will need to turn a profit on a consistent basis. But right now, it has the finances and growth rate to keep investing back in the business.

As for the COVID-19 implications, the company presented the +/- impact on a slide (see above) during the Q4 conference call:

Source: Q4 EPS Presentation

The bullet that caught my eye was in the "Our View" column: "Expect meaningful profit improvement / manageable cash burn." Considering the company posted a GAAP loss of only -$0.07/share in Q4, it is clear that it is on the cusp of profitability. In addition, note that revenue growth in April - arguably the worst of the COVID-19 market uncertainty - was up 14% yoy.

On the call, RAMP guided for Q1 FY2021 revenue to be up ~7% yoy to $88 million. The stock is trading as though there will be a top line beat. The risk is that the company announces a disappointment.

Summary and Conclusion

RAMP is not yet turning a consistent profit, but it has a fast-growing business solution that the industry needs and which many of the leading companies have adopted. Due to the solid balance sheet, it doesn't have to cut corners and can continue to invest in and grow the business. Being primarily a software enterprise, gross margins are substantial and should lead to excellent profitability down the road. I rate RAMP a "speculative buy" based on strong revenue growth expectations, its $10.72/share net cash hoard, and a technical chart (see below) that is very bullish.

As I mentioned earlier, the Q1 FY2021 report is due out after the market closes on Monday, August 10 (i.e., next Monday). Technically, today the stock broke out of the classic Investor's Business Daily's cup and handle formation, strongly breaking through the old high (~$50.50) on volume that was 85% higher than average. Now is the time to buy. Moving into the earnings call, I expect the stock to follow through and continue the breakout strongly to the upside:

Source: Yahoo Finance (annotations in red by the author)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in RAMP over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.