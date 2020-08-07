Robinhood Traders Missing Out On Gold And Silver Rally Are The Next Upside Catalyst

We expect growing positive sentiment beyond Wall Street fueled by retail traders and small investors to represent the next catalyst to drive gold and silver prices higher.

Data from the Robinhood brokerage platform does not show gold and silver miners or related ETFs among its most popular stocks.

With gold trading at an all-time above $2,050 per ounce and silver climbing over 40% in just the past month, the bull market in precious metals is the real deal. The metals are benefiting from not only accelerating momentum but overall positive fundamentals, including strong investment demand for physical and tighter mining output. The global COVID-19 pandemic has forced policymakers to take aggressive stimulus measures, which, in turn, has supported the sentiment towards gold as a store of value. In this environment, gold and silver mining stocks have had even more impressive returns given operational and financial leverage, and can continue to climb higher based on improving cash flow and earnings. In our view, we think this rally is still in the early stages with several catalysts that can drive further upside.

Robinhood Traders Have Missed Out

Given the speed and intensity of the ongoing rally in gold, silver, and related miners in recent weeks, some data is suggesting retail traders and the general public have been missing out.

One of the themes this year has been a renewed interest in day trading and active investing propelled by the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced people to work from home and take stock in the market amid record volatility. Several brokerages have reported a record number of new client signups, also supported by the industry-wide trend towards commission-free trading.

The brokerage firm Robinhood, with over 10 million users, has been particularly popular with the millennial crowd, with data showing the average user under 30 years of age. There's been some discussion that this army of small traders has fueled the broader market rally favoring technology and momentum stocks. What's interesting here is that the platform publishes a regularly updated list of its 100 most popular stocks among users.

Curiously, the list is missing any precious metal ETFs or individual gold and silver mining stocks. To be clear, its likely many users are currently invested in gold and silver, but from the data provided by the company, stocks like Ford Motor Company (F) and Delta Air Lines (DAL) are simply more widely held. We take this as indicative of broader sentiment and interest in gold and silver across the "retail trading" segment.

Indeed, other data points show that the current sentiment in gold and silver has yet to match the fervor seen during the last peak of the precious metals bull market back between 2010 and 2011. Based on Google Search trends, terms like gold and silver, buy gold, buy silver, trade gold stocks, trade gold silver are still well below the popularity during the last market cycle. Major corporations like Netflix (NFLX) are utilizing Google Search trends in official investor communication adds a sense of credibility to this type of analysis.

Our thesis here is simple. With gold breaking out above the all-important $2,000 psychological level and silver up over 100% from its lows this year, we expect the market segment to gain interest from investors who have never given precious metals much of a thought. A wave of small traders and "Main Street" buying can represent the catalyst for the next leg higher. Compared to the last time gold and silver made new all-time highs, a case can be made that the bullish case is now stronger than ever. It's likely the current themes can attract even more capital towards gold and silver, adding to the momentum.

The momentum stocks we're buying

For an entire generation of traders and investors, many of whom are Robinhood users, gold and silver have taken a back seat over the past decade following years of poor performance. Adages like referring to gold as a "barbaric relic" while the stock market delivered one of the greatest bull markets in history have almost relegated the metal to the fringes of contrarians.

The reality is that if Robinhood traders and retail investors are looking for growth and momentum, there is an alternative to technology stocks. Consider the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD), up 35% in 2020, and the iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV), up 58%, which track the commodity price, have both outperformed the NASDAQ 100 (QQQ) which has climbed by 27% this year. Separately, ETFs focused on mining stocks including the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) and the Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) have returned 55% and 60% year to date each respectively. We believe these gold and silver ETFs deserve a place in all investors' portfolios.

There is also the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) and the ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ), which invest in a basket of smaller "junior miners". These stocks are recognized as riskier and more volatile, but likely have more upside in a strong pricing environment. While a "rising tide can lift all boats", those looking for diversification should stick to an ETF.

The real action is in individual miners. We're tracking nearly 200 mining stock with exposure to precious metals. Focusing on the 50 largest gold and silver miners by market cap, keep in mind that these are major corporations with credible management teams and world-class assets.

Mining stocks are best-positioned to benefit from the rising pricing environment, driving higher cash flows and earnings. Newmont Corp. (NEM) and Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD), each with a market cap above $50 billion, are both up about 65% year to date. Precious metals royalties and streaming companies, including Franco-Nevada Corp. (FNV) and Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM), are also big winners, of 56% and 90% each respectively.

One of our top picks among is Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC), currently trading at 15.7x consensus 2020 earnings and 3.3x 2020 EV to revenues, which is at a discount to peers. Other names we like include Newcrest Mining Ltd. (OTCPK:NCMGY) and AngloGold Ashanti (AU), and B2Gold Corp. (BTG).

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

Our strategy for trading gold and silver in the second half of the year is to add to positions on any weakness. Buy the dip with conviction. The global macro conditions, defined by a deep recession in various regions of the world coupled with significant uncertainty regarding the strength of the economic recovery, represent a perfect environment in support of precious metals.

The messaging by Central Banks including the Fed is that monetary authorities are set to maintain interest rates lower for longer with an all-in approach to financial market liquidity measures. There is also the possibility that if the global conditions improved faster than expected, while not our base case, a resurgence of consumer price pressures could also support gold as an inflation hedge.

Gold and silver remain the corner of safety and consistency in the market. Another dynamic we're looking at is the ongoing weakness in the U.S. dollar. A fixed amount of foreign currency against a depreciating dollar can buy more gold and silver at a constant commodity price, supporting more upside. In essence, gold can gain against the U.S. dollar as an alternative to foreign currencies.

Recognizing the big gains in recent weeks, we expect some higher volatility going forward based on potentially overbought technical conditions and general profit-taking. That being said, we believe the macro environment and fundamental outlook remains positive with more upside in the generational bull market.

Takeaway

The Robinhood brokerage platform highlights general trends among "retail" investors. While this group is often seen as chasing trends or late to an investment theme, we expect precious metals-related ETFs and mining stocks to become more popular on the platform. While how much further this rally can go remains to be seen, we don't advise anyone to attempt to go against this trend and time a top.

It's possible that as the rally in gold and silver becomes more widely known and recognized beyond Wall Street, a new wave of positive sentiment from small investors can add to the ongoing momentum. A more aggressive parabolic move higher is not outside the realm of possibility in the short term. We have a year-end price target for gold at $2,350 per ounce and $32.50/oz for silver.

