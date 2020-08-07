62 10%+Yield Dividend Stocks Priced $5-15 For August Dog Days

$5k invested 8/5/20 in the lowest-priced five 10%+Yield at $5-15 equities of 10 by yield showed 8.63% LESS projected net gain than from $5k put in all 10. The higher-priced bargain basement dividend dogs took the lead into August.

Top-10 10%+Yield at $5-15 priced firms by yield, HMLP, TWO, USAC, AINV, BPOSY, CNXM, OMP, MXTOF, DHT, and top dog FRO, ranged 17.39-33.82%. Expect more dividend adjustments in coming weeks.

These dividend dog 10%+Yield at $5-15 prices are all sourced from YCharts, which allows a dividend yield to persist for 365 days after the most recent report if a dividend is cut.

Foreword

A reader of last August's high-yield, low-priced dividend dog list said this is "dangerous advice". Hence, this information is to be used at your own risk.

I have always advised that high dividends are a sure sign of high risk. Combine that signal with a low-price offer and you have the stuff of legends and horror stories. Especially in light of YCharts declaration that YCharts allows a dividend yield to persist for 365 days after the most recent reported dividend if a dividend is cut. Therefore a few line items you see calculated here could be totally inaccurate.

This August list selected no stocks reporting annual returns lower than 0%. Five selections this month showed yields greater than 20%. They were not removed, though their dividends are the most likely to be cut or curtailed.

Happy hunting, and beware of the numbers put up by the top five by yield on this list of 62. In short, this is risky business. These are Dogs of the Low, not of the Dow. These dogcatcher metrics are set to snag the most unloved and unpopular curs as a contrarian stock selection strategy.

To learn which of these 62 are "safer" dividend dogs after August 10, click on the "get started today" link in the last summary bullet above and read The Dividend Dogcatcher marketplace follow-up "safer" 10%+Yield at $5-15 dividend stock article.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Calculated 37.85% To 146.61% Net Gains For 10 10%+Yield at $5-15 Stocks As Of August 5, 2021

Three of the ten top yield 10%+Yield at $5-15 dogs were among the top 10 gainers for the coming year (based on analyst one-year targets). So, this forecast, as graded by Wall St. Brokers, was 30% accurate.

Projections based on dividends from $1,000 invested in the highest-yielding stocks and the median of analyst one-year target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2020 data points. Note: One-year target prices from single analysts were not applied (n/a). Ten estimated profit-generating trades to August 5, 2021 were:

Source: YCharts

Retail Value Inc. (RVI) was projected to net $1,466.10, based on the median of prices estimated by two analysts, plus dividends , less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for RVI.

USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) was projected to net $818.45, based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from seven brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 139% over the market as a whole.

Frontline Ltd. (FRO) netted $644.63 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from five brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 55% under the market as a whole.

Service Properties Trust (SVC) was projected to net $628.91, based on estimated dividends, plus the median of target estimates from three brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 92% greater than the market as a whole.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) was projected to net $626.78, based on dividends, plus the median of prices estimated by two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 39% over the market as a whole.

Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP) was projected to net $527.54, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 94% over the market as a whole.

Monroe Capital (MRCC) was projected to net $486.78, based on the median of prices estimated by seven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 22% over the market as a whole.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA (BSBR) was projected to net $475.90, based on dividends plus the median of prices estimated by seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 9% over the market as a whole.

BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) was projected to net $400.20, based on dividends, plus the median of prices estimated by six analysts, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for BPMP.

Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX) was projected to net $378.52, based on dividends, plus the median of prices estimated by 10 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 78% over the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 64.54% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these 10 stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average risk 50% greater than the market as a whole.

Source: flickr.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest-yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are in fact best called "underdogs".

50 Broker Price Target Upsides

Source: YCharts

50 10%+Yield At $5-15 Top Dogs By Yield

Source: YCharts

Actionable Conclusions (11-20) Top 10 10%+Yield At $5-15 Dog Yields Ranged 17.39-33.82%

Top 10 10%+Yield at $5-15 dogs selected 8/5/20 by yield represented four of eleven Morningstar sectors.

Six representatives from the energy sector placed first, second, fourth, fifth, eighth, and tenth. Tops was Frontline Ltd. (FRO) [1], followed by DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) [2]; Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) [4]; CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM) [5]; USA Compression Partners LP [8]; and Hoegh LNG Partners LP [10].

Two industrials representatives placed third and sixth, Neles (OTCPK:MXTOF) [3], and Bpost SA De Droit Public (OTCPK:BPOSY) [6].Then, one stock from the financial services sector placed seventh: Apollo Investment (AINV) [7].

In ninth place was the lone real estate representative, Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO) [9]. to complete the 10%+Yield at $5-15 top 10 for August 2020-21.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) 10 10%+Yield At $5-15 Top Yield Stocks Showed 22.31% To 131.26% Upsides To August 2021 And (31) Three Downsiders Trailed

Source: YCharts

To quantify top yield rankings, analyst median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Estimated A 8.63% Disadvantage For Five Highest-Yield, Lowest-Priced Of 10 10%+Yield At $5-15 Dogs To August 2021

Ten top 10%+Yield at $5-15 dogs were culled by yield for this July update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by Yahoo Finance did the ranking.

Source: YCharts

As noted above, top 10 10%+Yield at $5-15 priced dogs selected 8/5/20 showing the highest dividend yields represented four of eleven sectors in the Morningstar scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated Five Lowest-Priced Of Top 10 Highest-Yield 10%+Yield At $5-15 Dogs (32) Delivering 29.56% Vs. (33) 32.35% Net Gains From All 10 By August 5, 2021

Source: YCharts

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top 10 10%+Yield at $5-15 dogs collection was predicted by analyst one-year targets to deliver 8.63% LESS net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all 10. The ninth lowest priced, USA Compression Partners, was projected by analysts to deliver the best net gain of 81.84%.

Source: YCharts

The five lowest-priced top 10%+Yield at $5-15 dogs as of August 5 were: Two Harbors Investment, DHT Holdings, Bpost SA De Droit Public, Frontline, and CNX Midstream Partners LP, with prices ranging from $5.57 to $9.64.

Five higher-priced >10%Yield at $5-15 priced dogs from August 5 were: Oasis Midstream Partners LP, Apollo Investment, Hoegh LNG Partners LP, USA Compression Partners LP, and Neles, whose prices ranged from $9.78 to $13.65.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of 10 reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Afterword

Below is the alphabetical by symbol listing of all 62 10%+Yield stocks priced at $5-15 from YCharts as of 8/5/20.

Source: YCharts

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your 10%Yield at $5-15 priced dividend dog purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.



In addition my YCharts data supplier makes no warrants regarding their forward looking dividend accuracy. Here is their dividend yield statement: "2) We allow a dividend yield to persist for 365 days after the most recent reported dividend if a dividend is cut. Hence, this data should not be used for backtesting purposes. For true historical testing purposes, one would need the date the company announced a cut or increase in the dividend to get the proper expected dividend yield as of a given date."



"The forward yield won't catch changes as there is not an automated method for turning those announcements into that kind of data. A specific use case would require additional oversight after the screening had taken place to catch these instances. I wish there was an easier way, and I will submit feedback, but as of yet this has been how we've always done things for lack of a better method. "



Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Dog photo: flickr.com