Yukon Gold Mines: 2020 Forecast Production And Prospects

The Golden Eagle Mine recently moved into production and several other mines are moving towards production in Yukon.

The Yukon territory is home to the great Klondike Gold Rush from the late 1800s. Substantial gold discoveries are once again being found today.

There is currently another gold rush taking place in the Yukon territory of Canada. Yukon was home to the great Klondike Gold Rush that took place between 1896 and 1899, where 100,000 gold prospectors moved to the Klondike region. Today, it's happening once again as companies large and small stake their claims in the territory.

As a result of a gold rush in recent decades, the territory just had its first gold mine of substantial scale begin production. That gold mine was the Eagle Gold Mine owned by Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCPK:VITFF) and was the largest gold mine in Yukon Territory's history. Most gold companies in Yukon focus on the Tintina Gold Belt, which stretches from western Alaska to southern Yukon Territory, and the Eagle Gold Mine is no exception.

The following is a list of public companies that either have gold production in Yukon or have noteworthy exploration and development projects.

ATAC Resources (OTCPK:ATADF) Banyan Gold Corp. (OTCPK:BYAGF) Golden Predator (OTCQX:NTGSF) Klondike Gold Corp. (OTC:KDKGF) Newmont Gold (NEM) Rockhaven Resources (OTC:RKHNF) Seabridge Gold (SA) Victoria Gold Western Copper and Gold (WRN) White Gold Corp. (OTCPK:WHGOF)

ATAC Resources

ATAC has several exploration stage projects in Yukon territory, but none that are as noteworthy as its Rackla Gold Property. ATAC claims to have found the first "Carlin-type" gold deposit in all of Canada in the Rackla Property. The Carlin is a trend located in Nevada that is known for some of the largest United States gold mines.

The Rackla Gold Property is centrally located in Yukon, not far from the Golden Eagle Mine. To move the project forward, ATAC signed an earn-in agreement with Barrick Gold (GOLD) in 2017. However, Barrick declined to move forward with the agreement by the end of 2018.

In 2020, the company is exploring the central portion of the property. In addition, they have completed a PEA analysis on the Tiger Gold deposit located in the Rau portion. They have identified a measured and indicated resource of 464,000 ounces of gold. The project has a pre-tax NPV of $118.2 million and a pre-tax IRR of 54 percent.

In addition, the company has identified an inferred resource of 1.685 million ounces on the Osiris property. An inferred resource is a rough estimate placed on the property with a low degree of confidence using drill results and other methods.

Given that ATAC has a large land package with much more exploration to do, they likely have an attractive resource for a company the size of ATAC resources. ATAC currently trades with a market cap of $41 million.

Banyan Gold Group

Banyan Gold Group owns the Hyland Project and the Aurex-McQuesten Project. The Aurex-McQuesten (AurMac) project is located just south of Alexco's Keno Hill silver project. The AurMac has an inferred mineral resource of 904 thousand ounces as of a report from May 2020.

The Hyland project is located in the southeast corner of Yukon and is also considered a Carlin-style gold deposit. Currently, the project has inferred mineral resources of 288 thousand gold ounces and 236 thousand of indicated gold ounces per a report from May 2018.

Currently, Banyan has the vote of confidence from some notable companies. See the breakdown of significant shareholders in the chart below.

Banyan currently trades with a market cap of $32 million.

Golden Predator

Golden Predator recently made news by selling 100 percent of the 3 Aces project in Yukon to Seabridge Gold for stock, cash, and a royalty stream.

Now, Golden Predator's focus is on advancing the Brewery Creek Mine to production. The Brewery Creek Mine is a past-producing mine where production was suspended in 2002 when gold fell below $300/ounce. The mine is located just east of Dawson City, about 20 to 30 miles. At the moment, the company is completing feasibility studies to assess restarting the heap leach pad and for mine planning. Hopefully, with this being a previously producing mine, production won't be multiple years into the future.

The mine has 765 thousand indicated ounces and 710 thousand inferred ounces of gold as of October 2019. Since 2009, resources of more than 1 million ounces of gold have been added through exploration, and the company believes this trend will continue.

The company has some of the usual suspects when it comes to high profile shareholders. The company currently trades with a market cap of $52 million.

Klondike Gold Corp.

Klondike is an exploration stage company with several projects in Yukon that focus on what they call the Klondike District. The district is located between 5 and 30 miles southeast of Dawson City.

Klondike Gold claims that 20 million ounces of gold have been taken from the surrounding creeks from 1896 to present. The company believes that once an initial resource estimate is provided, it will be over 2 million ounces. This 2 million ounces is what is expected to come from the yellow box portion (image below) of their property, meaning there is potential for much more.

Today, Klondike Gold continues to implement a drilling program to work towards its 2 million ounce resource objective. The company currently trades with a market cap of $30 million.

Newmont Gold

Newmont Gold became the owner of the Coffee Mine Project when it acquired Goldcorp for $10 billion in 2019 to create the largest gold mining company in the world. Newmont discloses very little information on its website or in its financials related to the Coffee project. However, in its mineral resources and reserves report for 2019, it states that the Coffee project currently has measured and indicated resource of 2.17 million gold ounces.

Rockhaven Resources

Rockhaven Resources is focused on the Klaza Project, which is 35 miles west of Carmacks. The project has completed a PEA study evaluating the economics of the project, which appears favorable. The company has also completed resource estimates, which resulted in indicated gold resources of 686 thousand ounces and inferred gold resources of 507 thousand. The deposit is polymetallic and also contains silver, lead, and zinc.

The result of the PEA Analysis is in the slide below.

Further results of the PEA show the company producing greater than 100 thousand ounces of gold equivalents in years three through seven. Here's a look at a sensitivity analysis for different gold and silver prices. At a gold price of $1,740/oz, the company generates an NPV of $540 million and an IRR of almost 50 percent. The company currently trades with a market cap of 21 million and represents substantial value relative to its resource.

Seabridge Gold

Seabridge recently acquired the 3 Aces project in Yukon from Golden Predator in March of this year. The acquisition was made in exchange for 300,000 Seabridge common shares, future cash payments of $2.25 million, and a .5% net smelter royalty to Golden Predator. Payments worth $1 million are contingent upon the 3 Aces project having a mineral resource above 2.5 million ounces of gold after a certified NI-43-101 report is completed. Payments worth $1.25 million are contingent upon the mineral resource being greater than 5 million ounces of gold.

Based on this agreement, it seems that Golden Predator is counting on their being greater than 5 million gold ounces at the 3 Aces project. And since they were the owners, they would be the ones to have the most accurate estimation.

Seabridge Gold currently trades with a market cap of $1.3 billion.

Victoria Gold Corp.

Victoria Gold Corp. is the operator of the Yukon-famous Eagle Gold Mine and the largest gold mine in the history of the Yukon territory. The company not only operates the Eagle Gold Mine but is also exploring the Dublin Gulch property nearby. The Golden Eagle mine is located in central Yukon, just northwest of Keno City.

The property has a measured and indicated resource of 4.4 million ounces of gold and 3.2 million ounces of proven and probable. The ore is a favorable composition which allows lower-cost heap leach processing. Here is a good overview of Victoria Gold Corp. as a company.

The company's production is currently hedged with a collar strategy with a roof price of $1,456 per ounce on 40,000 ounces in 2020 and 60,000 ounces in 2021. However, in 2019 the company projected an all-in sustaining cost of $774 per ounce, leaving plenty of room for profit. The company just began producing in 2020, so it's too early to tell, but at full production, they believe they can produce 210,000 ounces of gold per year.

Before the company began production, they created the following sensitivity analysis for NPV projections. Today, the Canadian exchange rate is .75, and the gold price is north of 2,000 dollars. According to this chart, that creates an NPV of $2,070 million. The company currently trades at a market cap of $789 million.

Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold is the operator of the Casino Project, which is located 240 miles northwest of Whitehorse, Yukon. The Casino Project is wholly-owned by WCG and is a deposit containing gold, copper, and molybdenum. This is a very impressive project, given the information that they present on their website. However, their property is neighbored by Newmont's Coffee Project to the north and White Gold's project to the north and east. Both Newmont and White Gold hold much larger land packages than WCG. See the map below in the White Gold Corp. section.

The deposit contains proven and probable reserves of 4.5 billion pounds of copper and 8.9 million ounces of gold. With these reserves, the mine has a mine life of 22 years, and another 25 years may get added to that as more inferred resources are moved into the proven and probable category.

The project currently has an NPV of $1.83 billion with an 8 percent discount rate. Most companies use a 5 percent discount rate, but a higher discount rate only builds in a higher margin of safety for the project. The project also has an IRR of 20 percent after tax. Since this is a large project, it requires significant capital expenditure to get it off of the ground. The CAPEX amount is $2.46 billion. WCG currently trades with a market cap of $140 million.

The company believes it is only about two years away from gold heap leach production and about four years away from flotation mill production. Below is a timeline showing their historic plan and future plans of reaching production.

Besides the economics stated above, here are some additional investment highlights for the project.

White Gold Corp.

White Gold Corp. owns a substantial land package located 60 miles south of Dawson City in Yukon with many different zones and targets. You can see in the map below that they are neighbored by the Coffee Project and the Casino Project, which have both shown great promise.

White Gold's projects that are advanced stage exploration are Golden Saddle, Arc, and VG Zone. So far, the company has identified 1,039 thousand indicated gold ounces and 738 thousand inferred ounces between these three projects.

Here's a look at some of the new discoveries that the company made on their property during the 2019 exploration program to go along with the map above. Given the location and size of White Gold's land package, this may continue.

If you like the economics of the Western Copper & Gold Casino Project above, then it may be worth considering White Gold Corp. as well, even with White Gold in the early stages of exploration and development. White Gold has not yet completed a PEA but currently trades with a market cap of about $120 million.

Honorable Mention

Alexco Resource (AXU) - Bellekeno Silver Mine and Keno Hill Silver Project Makara Mining (OTCPK:MAKAF) - Rude Creek and Kenora Gold Project Pacific Ridge Exploration (OTC:PEXZF) - White Gold and Fyre Lake Projects Sitka Gold (OTCPK:SITKF) - RC Gold Project

Resources and Reserves Ranking

Where a company is in their mine exploration and development plan, will determine how they report their resources and reserves. It is challenging to compare resources and reserves when they aren't all being reported equally. Still, I've denoted in the footnote of the chart how to tell from the different kinds of resources and reserves. And this can change dramatically depending on where a company is in its development plan as well. The point is, this is a snapshot in time from which to compare companies and their projects.

Conclusion

Yukon is a Canadian Territory rich in gold and natural resources. With as many companies that are exploring the region, it is surprising there isn't more gold production. That has begun to change this year with the Eagle Gold Mine owned by Victoria Gold Corp. It is projected to be the largest mine in the history of Yukon. Perhaps it will be beaten out for that title in the near future.

Currently, there are several projects, including the Eagle Gold Mine, that have the potential to accrue substantial value for shareholders. The top two beside Eagle Gold, in my opinion, are below. Others will likely make worthy investments, but these two stood out in the pack.

Western Copper and Gold - The Casino project has incredible proven and probable reserves that lend to its long mine life and favorable economics. Given that the Coffee project and White Gold's land has seen the same size in reserves makes me suspect that Western Copper and Gold has the best land package, although it isn't as big as either of the other two projects. With Western Copper and Gold moving towards production in the next 2 to 5 years, it is an attractive investment. White Gold Corp. - White Gold Corp. owns a substantial land package next to Newmont's Coffee project and Western Copper and Gold's Casino project. Therefore, it would stand to reason that it's only a matter of time before White Gold's resources and reserves grow in size and probability. Without a PEA and a more extensive resource study, this may be more speculative than investors are comfortable with, but with patience, it may pay off in the long term.

This concludes this overview of gold mines as well as exploration and development projects in the Yukon territory. If there's any that should be added to the list for next year, please let us know in the comment section.

