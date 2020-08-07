Things are not as impressive anymore and the situation can be corrected, but it might be better to let the company establish its comeback before jumping in.

Used car sales seem to have bottomed in March and coming back consistently since then.

No matter whether one is a growth investor or value, other stocks in the space offer better risk-reward tradeoffs.

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) is trading at an elevated premium, especially compared to other players in the online used vehicle sales industry, but the fundamentals suggest this premium is unwarranted given the business seems to be losing the edge to its peers. No matter whether one is a growth investor or value, other stocks in the space offer better risk-reward tradeoffs.

Next Yr. PE P/ Sales Market Cap (NYSE:M) Gross margins Last FY Sales Growth Next Yr. CarGurus Inc. 46.8 5.2 $3,150 94% 26% Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Loss 5.2 $27,170 13% 43% Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Loss 3.8 $6,340 5% 91% Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) 36.5 0.9 $1,170 84% 10% CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) 39.5 0.9 $16,090 13% 17%

No, this is not a call to short the stock. On the contrary, we like the industry, as is evident from our recent notes on Carvana Co. and Cars.com highlighting the comeback visible in the used vehicles sales in the U.S. and why the space may continue to surprise bears over next few quarters.

As covered in our previous notes, industry dynamics look good. Used car sales seem to have bottomed in March and coming back consistently since then. By June, used car sales units surpassed numbers seen earlier this year, before the pandemic. In June, the industry did 3.4 million units, up from 3.3 million units per month in January and February.

The industry may experience a shortage of used cars available for sale, thanks to improving car demand, supply constraints at new car production plants, and low dealer inventories, which led to a low single-digit increase in new vehicle average transaction price. Rebound in used car sales volume has led to all-time highs in auction prices and almost 11% increase in used car values over last year.

The used car industry has always been resilient during downturns and tends to come back fast as the economy stabilizes, as is evident from the previous two major recessions. This time, online channels may lead out of the downturn given the number of car buyers open to buying online has doubled since the pandemic.

Comp with others doesn't impress anymore

Purnha's Source: CarGurus Results Presentations

CarGurus has been the growth leader of the category, which is one of the reasons the market has rewarded the company with an envious valuation premium, but lately, the numbers look hardly impressive, especially key operating metrics that serve as ideal leading indicators of the industry.

CarGurus Inc. Growth U.S. 2016 2017 2018 2019 1Q 2020 Avg. Monthly Unique Users 34% 22% 40% 7% 1% Avg. Monthly Sessions 48% 39% 42% 8% 0% Number of paying users 66% 23% 10% 5% -1%

As the chart above shows, growth has come down significantly from the heydays to what can barely be called growth and more importantly, this is not just due to the recent pandemic.

Cars.com Inc. Growth 2016 2017 2018 2019 1H 2020 Traffic -4% -3% 11% 24% 15%

At the same time, if one looks at Cars.com's traffic growth, the trend is completely opposite, which also highlights Cars.com power in garnering all-important organic traffic growth.

Research and development As % of revenue 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 CarGurus 8% 6% 7% 8% 9% Cars.com 12% 12% 12% 11% 10%

Yes, there are various reasons, but one of the major reasons might be CarGurus spending on research and product development (as a percentage of revenue) or lack thereof, especially when compared against Cars.com.

Sales and marketing As % of revenue 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 CarGurus 83% 78% 74% 68% 65% Cars.com 36% 33% 34% 35% 36%

While the company's spending on sales and marketing has been significantly higher than Cars.com's, which at times can help garner higher top-line growth rate, eventually, the technology company needs to lead in technology development to lead.

New products need to prove that developmental mojo is still there

No, we are not completely pessimistic about the company. There are several new product developments that do inspire confidence. As covered in previous notes, dealers are looking to digitize the sales process as much as possible now that consumers have accepted the model.

The company launched the Real-time Performance Marketing (RPM) suite in January for U.S. dealers. During the targeted rollout, the suite was adopted by a majority of its dealers. The company also introduced contactless sales features, which helped dealers with socially distanced appointments, contactless purchase, and free at-home test-drives and drop-offs. More than 5,000 dealers are already using these features.

Longer term, the company's efforts to expand consumer credit offerings and other financial products have the potential to become something big over time, but it is still early to analyze how the offerings will impact the finances. Medium term, a product to help dealers source vehicles from consumers was tested last quarter and may launch in the coming quarters.

So why the penalty box

Yes, things are not as impressive anymore and the situation can be corrected, but it might be better to let the company establish its comeback before jumping in, given the rich premium that the stock enjoys; comeback in terms of margin expansion, traffic growth, dealer count, and pricing.

