Kirkland Lake Gold posted record revenues of $580.98 million for the second quarter of 2020 compared to year-ago revenues of $281.27 million.

Image: Detour Lake Source: Resource World Magazine

Investment Thesis

The Toronto-based Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) released its second quarter of 2020 on July 30, 2020. The company’s second quarter results indicate another healthy production and impressive free cash flow despite disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Gold has reached another multi-year record high with $1,716 per ounce for the second quarter and is now trading above $2,000/ ounce.

However, the stock underperformed the VanEck Vectors (NYSEARCA:GDX) and two of my leading long-term gold miners. Probably due to the acquisition of Detour Lake, which was completed in January 2020.

Data by YCharts

Thus, the investment thesis with Kirkland lake Gold is easy to present. As I said last quarter, the stock is an excellent long-term investment. However, it is essential to trade the gold volatility and use about 30% to 50% of your KL position to profit from this exceptional situation.

CEO Anthony Makuch said in the conference call:

As many of you know, we placed both Detour Lake and Macassa and reduced operations at the end of March, and we suspended operations entirely at the Holt complex. Fosterville remained in production, though, like all of our operations get implemented an extensive list of health and safety protocols, and we also suspended all nonessential work there, including work on some of the projects and the exploration drilling.

Kirkland Lake Gold: Financials and Production in 2Q 2020

Kirkland Lake Gold 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 Total Revenues in $ Million 281.27 381.43 412.38 554.74 580.98 Net Income in $ Million 104.20 176.60 169.14 202.88 150.23 EBITDA $ Million 185.56 296.19 284.96 388.41 309.63 EPS diluted in $/share 0.49 0.83 0.80 0.77 0.54 Cash from operating activities in $ Million 178.38 316.75 247.10 241.51 222.23 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 125.34 135.45 114.32 110.64 128.16 Free Cash Flow In $ Million 53.04 181.30 132.78 130.87 94.08 Total cash $ Million 469.39 615.78 707.21 530.90 537.39 Current and non-current LTD and capital lease in $ Million 19.15 18.15 15.32 26.36 28.51 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 211.66 211.59 211.39 258.36 277.27 Dividend per share $ 0.04 0.04 0.06 0.125 0.125 Production Au Oz 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 Total Production gold 214,593 248,400 279,741 330,864/sold 344,586 329,770/sold 341,390 AISC (co-product) from continuing operations 638 562 512 776 751 Gold Price 1,310 1,482 1,481 1,586 1,716

Data Source: Company filing and Morningstar/YCharts

Note: Historical data from 2015 are available for subscribers only.

Analysis: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Debt, and Gold Production Details

1 - Revenues and trend. $580.98 million for the second quarter of 2020.

Kirkland Lake Gold posted record revenues of $580.98 million for the second quarter of 2020 compared to year-ago revenues of $281.27 million. The company declared net earnings of $150.232 million, or $0.54 per diluted share. The adjusted net earnings were $219.345 million or $0.79 per share.

The gold price realized this quarter was $1,716 per ounce, and the sale of 341,390 Au Oz contributed to such results.

The gold price realized this quarter was $1,716 per ounce, and the sale of 341,390 Au Oz contributed to such results.

Anthony Makuch said in the conference call:

2Q' 20 Highlights:

Source: Presentation

2 - Free cash flow was a profit of $94.08 million in 2Q'20

Note: Generic free cash flow is calculated by subtracting CapEx from cash from operations.

Kirkland Lake Gold is showing success in this segment. The quarterly free cash flow was $94.08 million, and the yearly FCF ("ttm") is $539.03 million.

Based on free cash flow, the company decided to pay a quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share. The company should eventually double it again soon.

The dividend yield is currently 0.92%, which is still very low but matching the gold industry's poor dividend policy.

3 - Available capital, no debt, and ample liquidity

As I said, the preceding quarter, Kirkland Lake is an impressive cash machine, and with gold now above $2,000 per ounce, it will be even better. The company has no debt and excellent liquidity and cash. Total cash at the end of June was $537.39 million. I have indicated earlier in the table that the company only shows current and long-term capital lease for $28.51 million.

Quick Presentation and Review of 2Q'20 Gold Production

Below are the four producing mines for Kirkland Lake Gold.

Macassa mine in Northeastern Ontario, Canada.

in Northeastern Ontario, Canada. Fosterville mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia.

located in the State of Victoria, Australia. Detour Lake open pit mine in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

in northeastern Ontario, Canada. Taylor and Holt mines, both located in Northeastern Ontario, often described as the Holt Complex.

Gold production is at the same level as in 1Q'20 with the addition of the Detour Lake mine full production.

The company produced 329,770 Au Oz this quarter, and the price of gold for Q1 was $1,716 per ounce. The amount sold was 341,390 Au Oz.

Below is a quarter to quarter comparison for the four producing mines. Detour Lake is a new mine for Kirkland, and production indicated below in 1Q'20 represented only two months. Full production started in 2Q'20.

Note: The Holt complex was placed on care and maintenance.

Furthermore, Kirkland Lake Gold is also investing in Novo Resources (OTCQX: NSRPF), Osisko Mining (OTCPK: OBNNF), and De Grey mining.

Source: Extract of the financials below:

All-in sustaining costs or AISC came a bit high with $751 per ounce this quarter.

As we can see below, the Detour Lake and Fosterville mines are the two leading gold producers and represent 87.1% of the total output for 2Q'20.

Source: Presentation

AISC Table below Newmont (NYSE: NEM), Barrick Gold (NYSE: GOLD), Agnico Eagle (NYSE: AEM), and Kirkland Lake. We can see that Kirkland Lake shows the best AISC by far.

AISC $ 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 GOLD (By-product) 825 869 984 923 954 n/a AEM (By-product) 836 953 903 1,039 1,099 1,142 NEM (By-product) 896 1,016 987 946 1,030 1,097 KL (By-product) 560 638 562 512 776 751 Average 779 869 859 855 965 997

From Fun Trading data (more data are available to subscribers only).

2020 Guidance

For 2020, total gold production is anticipated to be between 1.350M Oz and 1.400M Oz. AISC for gold is expected in the range of $790-$810 per ounce (including Detour Lake) and operating cash costs per ounce for gold is projected at $410-$430.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Kirkland Lake Gold did not do as well as my other long-term gold miners, and I am not sure why the stock has been severely punished after the acquisition of Detour Gold.

The market considered this acquisition too expensive, but looking at the gold price, which is now above $2,000 per ounce, this acquisition seems more and more a great asset. In my opinion, this has been overblown, and the stock has been unjustly punished.

The next few quarters will show significant progress, and any weakness now should be considered as a great opportunity.

Technical Analysis

KL is forming an ascending channel pattern with resistance at $58.25 and support at $51.75. Based on the RSI above 70, the stock is now in overbought territory, and I recommend selling about 30% of your winning position and wait for a retracement at $51.75 to start accumulating.

However, depending on the gold price, we may either resume the trend up and eventually cross the resistance and go above $60, or break out support and go all the way to $43. I think the latter is more probable now.

The gold price has been extraordinarily bullish, but we are now extremely overbought, and a retracement of about 10% to 15% should be coming soon.

