In the middle of an economic upheaval, this company is doing business as usual.

Smoking kills, but income pays the bills. I think we can all agree that this is a terribly polarizing business. That being said, we are all here to hopefully become wealthier and have a more secure financial future. Altria (MO) happens to be a stock that could give investors a wonderful income stream with annual increases every single year.

Those who choose not to own shares of MO might have a tough time duplicating its positive financial impact on their portfolios that this dividend king can supply. Plus, you do not have to own or use their products. The same could be said for hundreds of companies, in my opinion, but to ignore the income - if you want or need it - is only hurting yourself. MO has been plugging along and its share price is just as appealing as its dividend yield.

MO Just Keeps Paying Shareholders, Period

Let's just look at some simple basic facts to begin:

Data by YCharts

Declining tobacco use has hit the share price but the yield obviously is now very sweet. It is a Buy in my opinion at these prices, as I see the dividend being safe given the facts of the most recent earnings report, which I will get to in a moment.

It doesn't get much better than this for a dividend king, and the company has stated that it has a payout target of 80%. So as far as I'm concerned, after its most recent dividend increase the dividend is right where the company wants it right now.

All pertinent scores are well above average, including dividend safety in an evolving business, even after 50 consecutive years!

We all know about the decline in tobacco use and the lawsuits concerning vaping, but if you recall back in the early 1990s, the company was flooded with more serious lawsuits about smoking and MO navigated around them and continued doing business while also increasing and paying dividends. This round of legal issues against Juul are not as difficult to overcome from my standpoint. It has not stooped MO yet, and the dividends keep pouring in!

The Latest Earnings Report Was Positive Mostly

Earnings per share beat estimates by $.03, but revenues fell by $20 million. For a $5 billion company, that is not terrible in an evolving business that has faced many negatives.

While the company declined in actual product volume, the percentages actually beat estimates as well. For the record, the first half of 2020 appears to be hitting on many cylinders that are forging the company ahead:

Of course this has also led to a very comfortable cash reserves position, straight from the 10Q itself:

That's more than double the cash reserves from the previous six months. It easily covers the dividends payable as well as the debt payments, which did not increase very much either:

Note that the earnings over the last six months have been plowed back into the business as well. Now, I could have written paragraphs but I heard somewhere that a "picture" was worth a thousand words, so I hope you don't mind me slapping the actual numbers up here. They do say it better than I can anyway.

The Earnings Call Went Into Detail

If you get a chance, here is the transcript of the earnings call. Review it for yourselves. That being said, I will point out some interesting remarks.

CEO Billy Gilford noted this right from the start:

Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S., our employees continue to execute against our 10 year vision with strong focus and commitment. Over the first half of 2020 we believe Altria showed resilience in volatile conditions, growing adjusted diluted earnings per share by 8.5%, driven by the outstanding financial performance of our core tobacco businesses... all tobacco products segments grew adjusted OCI by nearly 11% and expanded adjusted OCI margins by nearly 2.5 percentage points... For the oral tobacco industry, volumes increased by an estimated 6% over the last six months, driven by the growth of oral nicotine pouches.

In this opening segment it is all about growth. That will drive the business forward and continue enabling the dividends to be increased and paid as has happened for 50 consecutive years.

The downside has been the e-vapor business, which took a 14% hit during this time frame and could see further declines if the FDA does not grant marketing authorization. To that end the company has hit the problem head on, as per its CEO:

All manufacturers are required to submit PMTAs by September 9th. In heated tobacco we're very pleased with the recent FDA authorization to market IQOS as a modified risk tobacco product, with a reduced exposure claim. IQOS is the first next generation product to receive an MRTP and meet the standard of benefiting the population as a whole.. We view this as a significant step towards our vision and we're looking forward to communicating with adult smokers the additional benefits of switching to IQOS. We're excited to get back on track with our IQOS rollout and our future expansion plans to accelerate adult smoker conversion.

So what has been a negative, could actually just be temporary, and the company can look ahead to reversing the downward trend:

...we're reestablishing full year 2020 adjusted diluted EPS guidance. We now expect 2020 full year adjusted EPS to be in a range of $4.21 to $4.38. This range represents an adjusted diluted EPS growth rate of flat to 4% from a $4.21 base in 2019.

Not a blowout by any means, but pretty good expectations, I believe. And then, looking further ahead:

... Looking beyond 2020, we will continue to balance earnings growth with making appropriate investments in pursuit of our mission. Our reestablished EPS guidance reflects a 2020 full-year adjusted effective tax rate expectation in a range of 24% to 26%.

While pot is still a moving target, I believe that if the administration leans more liberal after the November elections, there will be a better outlook for Cronos which lost $17 million this year thus far.

As per SVP, CFO Sal Mancuso:

...We believe legalized cannabis market in the U.S. presents a tremendous growth opportunity. We reiterate the importance of an appropriate regulatory framework and intend to work with policymakers and regulators to create a responsible U.S. cannabis market.

I suppose we will have to wait a bit longer for the pot business to kick in. When it does, MO is well positioned for success.

At the same time, the 10-year plan developed by MO is on track and here is another graphic to outline it:

While there are obviously hurdles facing the company, as noted above, how can any dividend growth investor ignore the enormous income opportunity that MO presents? That is why I rate this stock as a strong buy right now, and it could even return some capital appreciation with its P/E ratio of just 9.67 as of yesterday. Obviously profitability is not a problem either:

My suggestion, to those who desire a more secure financial future, is to consider MO very strongly. You can always donate the dividends to a cancer charity, which is what I used to do. Altria made me a small fortune back in the day!

My Bottom Line

Very simply put, dividend growth investors should consider owning MO right now. I cannot make it any simpler than that.

What are your thoughts about MO these days?

Not To Bore You, But...

Knowledge is power, and many folks shy away from the investing world because that very world makes it more confusing each and every day in an effort to sell you something.

My work here will remain free to all of my followers (unless it is an Editors' Pick! Then the article will be openly available for only 24 hours or so. But I have no Marketplace service). My hope is that I'll give you some of the things that took years for me to learn myself. That being said, let me reach out to you with my usual ending:

One final note: The only favor I ask is that you click the "Follow" button and become a real-time follower to receive emails that my articles have been published, and so I can grow my Seeking Alpha friendships. That is my personal blessing in doing this, and how I can offer my experiences to as many regular folks as possible who might not otherwise receive it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author used in his past worked for him, and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance. One more thing...I have no equities since I divested everything about 2 years ago due to very serious health issues and my personal circumstance.