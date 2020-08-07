Kainos Group: Good But Pricey

Kainos Group (OTCPK:KNNNF) is a U.K.-based IT provider focused on two areas, digital services and Workday practice. It's interesting as a mid-cap British software stock, of which there aren't that many. I think, however, that the current share price is a bit high.

Kainos: A Growing, Internationalizing Software Group

The group works across Europe and North America. It has been actively growing its business outside of its native U.K.

Its practice breaks down into two parts. The digital services practice develops and supports I.T. services for public service, healthcare and commercial customers. The Workday practice consists of being a partner for Workday (WDAY) clients. It develops software and has a number of proprietary products.

One of the things which I find attractive about Kainos is that while it is in growth mode, it also has the positive attributes of being a plodder: its software and client base is sustainable and for the long-term, even if it isn't that exciting.

The Company Is Growing

The company continues to show healthy revenue growth.

2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Revenue (£m) 60.8 76.6 83.5 96.7 151.3 178.8 Annual growth 26% 9% 16% 56% 18%

Table compiled and calculated by author using data from company annual reports

The main driver for 2019's very impressive revenue increase seems to have been significantly more digital services work received from the U.K. government's digital transformation program. As with most large concentrations of revenue in small- and medium-sized companies, this can be seen both as a positive development and a risk. The revenue jump clearly is welcome. However, the cost of servicing such contracts, with increase in personnel requirements, can eat into margins, and over-reliance on any particular revenue stream is problematic if it stops. For now, however, the company reports that it has "(S)ignificant ongoing engagements in UK government's digital transformation program".

In 2020, by contrast, the growth driver was the Workday side of the business, where revenues grew by 66% to £56.3 million.

The company is cash generative. The current share price of around 1,134p is a multiple of 115x free cash flow per share, by my calculations. Although the most recent free cash flow per share was down markedly from the year before, using a past five year average of free cash flow per share (12.1p), the multiple is still high, at 94x.

2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Net cash from operating activities (£m) 13.1 9.8 16.9 14.2 22.5 24.2 Net cash used in investing activities (£m) 0.9 -0.1 0.8 1.3 2.0 12.3 Free cash flow (£m) 12.2 9.8 16.1 12.9 20.5 11.9 Weighted average number of shares 109.6 115.8 117.2 117.2 118.3 120.1 Free cash flow per share (P) 11.1 8.5 13.7 11.0 17.3 9.9

Table calculated by author using data from company annual reports

The 2020 capex included the cost of purchasing land for a new head office in Belfast, which sounds like a reasonable thing to do, so free cash flow per share next year should recover, but that depends on whether, for example, the company increases its spend on acquisitions, which as it grows larger it may decide to do.

Dividends

The company describes itself as having had a progressive dividend policy. However, the total company dividend fell this year, as the company declined to declare a final dividend due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dividend payouts have been progressive, but unevenly so. While 2016 and 2019 showed sizable jumps, the intervening years were fairly modest.

Chart compiled by author using data from company annual reports

Using the 2019 numbers, the backward looking yield at today's share price would be 0.8%. Using the actual 2020 numbers with the lack of a final dividend, the yield is 0.3%.

While the yield is unexciting, this is a tech company in a clear growth phase, so for many investors the dividend may not be an important consideration.

Valuation: High Enough for Now

I think one of the things that helps a company like Kainos is the relative lack of mid-cap tech stocks on the U.K. market. So any that are there attract some attention.

The company looks set to continue its revenue growth. With its large government and healthcare business, it is somewhat insulated from a broad-based economic downturn. I also think that the Workday revenue stream looks fairly resilient. As Tech and Growth argue in Workday: Resilient Business Model And Sustainable Growth, Workday's sticky product gives it a moat which will help ongoing growth in the current environment. This will likely continue to act as a tailwind to this part of Kainos' business.

Profitability is more of a challenge. While the company has shown ability to grow revenue in the double digits consistently, it has not done so when it comes to profits.

Chart calculated by author using data from company annual reports

Although margins may improve down the road once the company grows and is able to spread fixed costs over a larger client price, or has more pricing power, for now the divergence between revenue and profit growth rates doesn't inspire me much. I don't necessarily see it as bad, given that in its growth stages the company needs to invest, but it does affect valuation in my view.

The current P/E ratio is 73x which I regard as frothy. That multiple suggests to me a stronger rate of revenue growth and a markedly stronger rate of profit growth than the company has been able to produce in recent years.

Despite the company's decent performance overall, the share price looks ahead of it.

Conclusion: Kainos Is Overpriced

At its current share price, I find Kainos overpriced. To merit the current levels, it needs to show more solid profitability and earnings growth. Sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.