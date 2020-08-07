Despite this reaction, Alector looks at least somewhat less risky from a clinical standpoint and is now far less risky from a valuation standpoint.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) is a clinical-stage biotech company looking to treat neurological disorders like frontotemporal dementia and Alzheimer's disease and also potentially cancer as well. Alector's lead program is AL001 for treatment of frontotemporal dementia patients with a single GRN mutation, and it has been given an orphan drug designation from the FDA due to the complete lack of current treatment options for these patients. Alector recently was trading in the $20s and $30s but has dropped dramatically into the mid-teens after releasing top-line, preliminary data from its ongoing AL001 Phase 2 trial. In this article, I discuss this Phase 2 data and why I believe Alector is likely to see a share price recovery.

Strong Rationale Supports The Role Of AL001's Target, Progranulin, In Frontotemporal Dementia Disease Pathology

Alector's focus is on immunoneurology and most specifically on microglia. Microglia are a type of immune cells found in the CNS tissue. Microglia are involved in all sorts of functions in the brain, ranging from synaptic organization to debris removal. In recent years, scientists have increasingly found evidence to support that microglial dysfunction is at least partially responsible for neurodegenerative disorders rather than merely a symptom of them. Alector intends to use antibodies to target microglia with the hope that properly regulated microglial function will address some of the root causes of neurodegenerative disorders and provide meaningful relief for patients.

Figure 1: Chart Showing Alector's Theory of Targeting Microglia via Antibodies (Source: Alector's website)

Alector's leading program uses such a theory to target frontotemporal dementia. Frontotemporal dementia is a disease that causes degeneration to the front portions of the brain. This causes particularly devastating damage given that these are the portions of the brain that give you your personality and much of your ability to communicate. There are currently no treatments for frontotemporal dementia, so this is clearly a huge unmet need for our society.

Progranulin is an important protein that is produced in neurological tissue and regulates lysosomal and microglial function. In Alector's case, the regulation of microglial function obviously fits well with the company's overall approach to treating neurological disorders. Although Alector is attempting to boost microglial function to remove things like tau tangles in an Alzheimer's disease setting, microglial function may actually need to be suppressed in frontotemporal dementia because it is thought that microglia are actually causing damage via overactive synaptic pruning. Progranulin has been shown to suppress this destructive microglial behavior.

Having a mutation in the GRN gene that codes for progranulin causes less progranulin to be made and has been known for years to lead to frontotemporal dementia, consistent with what we just saw about progranulin's role in regulating microglial behavior. On the flipside of this, other studies have demonstrated that the presence of progranulin is neuroprotective. This specific mechanism is the reason behind the first potential indication being only in patients known to have a GRN mutation.

Alector's potential treatment for frontotemporal dementia AL001 is a monoclonal antibody delivered via IV infusion that acts by inhibiting a cell surface receptor, Sortilin or SORT1, that would ordinarily bind to and degrade progranulin.

Figure 2: Mechanism of Action of AL001 (Source: Alector's August 2020 Investor Presentation)

Thus, AL001 blocks uptake of progranulin by SORT1 which in theory should increase the overall tissue concentration of progranulin. Again, since loss of progranulin is what leads to this particular type of frontotemporal dementia, it stands to reason that restoring it could help delay or reverse symptoms of frontotemporal dementia and loss of neurological function.

AL001 Phase 2 Trial Setup And Recent Data Release

The data that was released on July 28 that is the focus of this article is preliminary data from Alector's Phase 2 open label trial investigating AL001 in frontotemporal dementia. Alector hopes to eventually enroll up to 40 patients, but things have been slow moving due to the pandemic. Enrolled patients will receive treatment for up to 96 weeks, and patients from Alector's ongoing Phase 1b trial can also roll over into the Phase 2 trial upon completion. It's also worth noting that Alector already initiated a Phase 3 program in this indication which got rolling in July.

The preliminary update was from all 15 patients that were enrolled in the Phase 2 trial at the time. Five of these patients have asymptomatic disease and 10 are already symptomatic. Alector openly said that the data is very limited and preliminary due to pandemic-related issues, such as two patients missing a dose, biomarker data being missed at some follow-up visits, and a few follow-up visits having to be conducted remotely. This is obviously not ideal, but under the circumstances, Alector's explanation does alleviate some of the potential concern that the company could be trying to hide something with this type of a limited release.

The headline data reported related to the patients' progranulin levels. As stated above, raising progranulin is the actual mechanism by which frontotemporal dementia is to be alleviated, so while we don't have a measure of actual cognitive improvement, this would seem to be as useful of a biomarker as possible under the circumstances. Alector reported that all participants in the preliminary update showed an increase in progranulin levels, into the range the company determined to be normal based on data from a healthy volunteer.

Figure 3: Chart Showing Progranulin Levels in Phase 2 Patients (Source: Alector's Presentation on AL001 Preliminary Phase 2 Data)

This means that, at least as far as progranulin is concerned, AL001's mechanism is working as expected. The result doesn't speak to ultimate efficacy in improving cognition, but it is still a strong positive given progranulin's causative role in at least this particular type of frontotemporal dementia.

Neurofilament light chain (NfL) is another biomarker that Alector uses to attempt to see if AL001 is having its intended ultimate effect of protecting neurons. NfL is a protein found in the cell structure of neurons. The theory Alector is working off of is that when neurons are increasingly damaged in neurological disorders like frontotemporal dementia, NfL is released into the blood stream. Thus if one measures the level of NfL pre-treatment and then measures it again and finds a decrease after use of AL001, it stands to reason that AL001 is preventing at least some neurons from being damaged due to disease.

Alector did report some data on NfL in its preliminary Phase 2 results, but it looks fairly incomplete as compared to what was released on progranulin levels. Alector says this data shows that the majority of patients (6 of 8) who had full NfL measures showed a decrease. Just from eyeballing the company's chart from its own presentation though, it looks a little more mixed than the simple statement that a majority showed a decrease would imply. In fact, two of the four longest users of AL001 showed an increase.

Figure 4: Preliminary NfL Data Chart (Source: Alector's August 2020 Investor Presentation)

To Alector's credit, the company at least acknowledged that this data was more preliminary and less complete than what was given for progranulin. In an attempt to make up for this lack of data, Alector presented a case study of one particular AL001 Phase 1 patient that rolled over into the Phase 2 study. That patient's NfL levels decreased during Phase 1, increased during the gap between treatment, and then decreased again during Phase 2. While this is the exact effect Alector was hoping for, the fact that it occurred in any one given patient is pretty trivial.

Figure 5: AL001 Phase 1b Biomarker Data (Source: Alector's August 2020 Investor Presentation)

Additionally, Alector's Phase 1b data has a much more complete set of biomarker data already, and it did actually demonstrate a clear trend of reduced NfL levels.

Where Does This Leave Alector Now?

Although the market reacted extremely negatively to these preliminary results, I think one needs to keep in mind that these results were still positive but just more preliminary than investors were hoping for given COVID-19-related delays. So far, this Phase 2 data makes it look promising that AL001 can indeed raise progranulin levels in frontotemporal dementia patients, and the NfL data is starting to look suggestive that less neuronal damage is taking place, meaning that the outlook is at least no worse than before the data release and arguably some better now.

As I said above, Alector has already begun enrollment in a pivotal Phase 3 trial that will finally directly assess efficacy in alleviating symptoms.

Figure 6: Chart of AL001 Phase 3 Endpoints (Source: Alector's Presentation on AL001 Preliminary Phase 2 Data)

Studies on the topic of clinical trial success have generally suggested that trials of neurology candidates like AL001 have a higher-than-average likelihood of failure. I've seen success estimates for Phase 3 neurology trials as low as 46% versus the 64% that I usually use in my analysis, and if you look at something like Alzheimer's in particular, one 2014 study found a Phase 3 success rate of just 1.8%.

It also concerns me that none of the critical Phase 3 endpoints on which success will ultimately hinge were assessed at all in the Phase 1 or 2 trials to date. Combined with the high likelihood of failure seen in similar neurology trials, a company like Alector has to be considered a very high-risk investment. A clinical failure in one of its main programs could clearly result in a huge loss of capital for investors.

That being said, the potential market opportunity in both frontotemporal dementia and Alzheimer's disease is huge precisely because these markets have so few, if any, truly effective therapies. There are 170k patients with frontotemporal dementia in the US and EU combined, with an estimated 15k of those having the mutation to match AL001's initial indication. Alector also estimates that its Alzheimer's disease programs have the potential to target more than 35 million patients worldwide. I've seen one estimate that the frontotemporal dementia market should be about $450 million in the years after AL001 could hit the market, and the Alzheimer's disease market would be an even higher opportunity at an estimated $12+ billion. If Alector is successful in getting to market in both of these indications, the company would almost certainly be valued at several multiples above where it is currently trading.

Alector also has a rather large pipeline overall even in addition to these two diseases, but it is all early stage aside from AL001 for FTD.

Figure 7: Alector's Pipeline (Source: Alector's August 2020 Investor Presentation)

The partnerships are a good sign and could provide significant income down the road. In particular, the AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) partnership carries with it close to $1 billion in potential milestone payments, not to mention royalties if either of these products hits the market.

Another point in Alector's favor is its balance sheet, which showed a meaty $548.5 million in cash and investments as of the end of Q1. That is a huge amount for a company with only one late-stage asset and will fund the company for quite a while. Cash burn in Q1 was only $40 million, implying that the company could fund its operations for 3+ years at current levels with no additional fundraising. Spending will increase though as Alector's pipeline progresses which is likely why the company only estimates its cash to last through the end of 2022. Alector's market cap is only about $1.2 billion at current levels, which means that nearly half of it is supported by the cash balance alone. If there are any substantial setbacks in the pipeline though, Alector could be forced to raise a large amount of dilutive capital which could greatly harm existing shareholders.

Conclusion: At Worst Alector Looks About The Same As When It Was Trading 20%+ Higher

Despite all the negativity surrounding the data release, Alector doesn't look a whole lot different now than it did a month ago. A month ago, everyone knew that the AL001 data would only be on biomarkers and not true efficacy, yet the stock price was trading dramatically higher.

Figure 8: Alector Stock Chart (Source: Finviz)

If anything, Alector looks less risky to me now than it did a month ago because it's hard to see what could push the stock significantly lower after this drop. After all, the company has a big pipeline, a good partnership with a big pharma company, cash that makes up nearly half its market cap, and a Phase 3 product targeting an unmet need in neurology. The potential upside of success is too high for there to be much risk of further downside, especially when you factor in Alector's large cash position. I've purchased a substantial amount of Alector shares for a short-term trade, but I might hold onto a small portion as a speculative, long-term investment given the positive data and Alector's novel approach to targeting these huge markets.

