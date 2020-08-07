Investment Thesis

We believe that the uncertainty linked to the COVID-19 crisis is far from over. Although numerous businesses have reopened, cases are still rising uncontrolled and additional lockdown measures are not beyond the realms of possibility. This represents a significant risk especially for shopping center REITs whose revenue often depends on their tenants remaining open. Most of them have already seen their aggregate rent collection fall in 1Q2020. In this environment, quality of portfolio and balance sheet are thus more important than ever to identify buying opportunities. Site Centers (SITC) is one of these opportunities and its recent 2Q2020 performance shows the beginning of a recovery.

Tenants Are Reopening and Rents Are Coming

While the company reported that 49% of tenants were open in 1Q2020, the number has now increased to 92%, with anchors (91%) slightly behind shop tenants (94%). This is not a problem in the short run as larger anchor stores tend to be financially less vulnerable than small shops and should thus be able to pay their rent despite the closures. However, them being closed for a longer period risks affecting the properties' overall attractiveness for shoppers and this could end up harming smaller tenants. Still, the gap remains reasonable and it is even likely to decrease further.

In the breakdown of tenant operating status by categories, it is striking how most sectors were able to reopen almost completely apart from theaters and fitness, which are still significantly affected. This could spell trouble for their solvability, but they represent only 7% of the SITC portfolio.

(2Q2020 Earnings Presentation, Slide 7)

Aggregate rent collection has also improved as the company was able to collect an additional 17% of its April rent (50% had been collected as of the 1Q2020 report). For the periods from May to July, one can see a steady increase in rent received. Deferral arrangements have also been concluded, which leaves the portion of rent unpaid at around 20% for each month. We are confident that the number will continue to improve as SITC carries on with its collection efforts.

(2Q2020 Earnings Presentation, Slide 8)

Overall, financial results have obviously decreased compared to last year, with the company reporting $0.21 in FFO per share versus $0.32 in 2019. Same store net operating income on a pro rata basis has also decreased by 19.1%. Considering the fact that this was during the worst of the pandemic with less than half of its tenants open, SITC has proved remarkably resilient.

Balance Sheet Is Still Strong

Despite this very difficult quarter, SITC's liquidity has remained largely unchanged. In fact, it has only decreased from $839 million in 1Q2020 to $813 million in 2Q2020, with the most significant activity being the $360 million repayment of the company's outstanding balance on unsecured lines of credits. This explains the change in distribution between consolidated cash and available lines of credit.

(2Q2020 Earnings Presentation, Slide 16)

This is reassuring as we can see that the company is indeed able to break even from a cash standpoint as long as it manages to keep its aggregate rent collection above 60%. Furthermore, there are no significant maturities in the short run, which means the risk of SITC having to raise cash and possibly diluting shareholders' ownership is minimal.

Dividend Is Suspended, But Valuation Is Attractive

Unsurprisingly, the company has decided to suspend payment of dividends for the third quarter as well. While this kind of decision would normally test investors' patience, in times like these it is a proof of effective management. Retaining these earnings will help strengthen even more its balance sheet and will allow the company to make opportunistic value-adding acquisitions. Besides, lack of dividends also makes its stock trade at a very attractive price.

Despite a steady stock price increase from its $4 per share in April, SITC is still undervalued in our opinion. It currently trades at 6.5 times its trailing FFO, with a hypothetical dividend yield above 10%. The stock is not only due for a price increase, but it is also a good dividend opportunity that will reward patient investors as the situation is likely to improve in 2021.

Bottom Line

The COVID-19 crisis is not over and it is difficult to estimate how this will affect businesses and owners such as SITC. The most vulnerable ones will go bankrupt, those that are poorly managed will barely survive, and the ones with a strong balance sheet and a resilient portfolio will eventually recover and thrive, assuming the correct decisions are made. We believe that SITC is in the third group and that the market has not given it the valuation it deserves yet. We thus believe that there is a buying opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.