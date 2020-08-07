Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc. (CDAY) CEO David Ossip on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Q2 2020 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2020 5:00 PM ET

David Ossip

Thanks, Jeremy. Good evening, everyone, and thank you for joining our earnings call. I hope everyone is staying healthy and safe during this time of uncertainty. Before we go to Q&A, I want to spend a few minutes on some important points from our stockholder letter.

First, we had a strong quarter. Despite COVID-19 headwinds, Dayforce recurring revenue ex float on a constant-currency basis grew by 24.2%. In addition, cloud recurring services gross margin increased by 140 basis points to 70.7%, and excluding float revenue, it expanded by 360 basis points. Second, we continue to see strong demand for Dayforce.

Sales in the second quarter increased year over year, and it was our best second quarter in our history. Sales momentum and pipeline has accelerated, and we expect sales in the third quarter to also be a record-setting quarter and in line with our pre-COVID-19 growth targets. Third, Dayforce Wallet was launched in the second quarter, and it's going well. We have over 40 customers piloting the Dayforce Wallet and have over 100 more who have signed and are ready for implementation.

While it's too early to disclose specific metrics, we are pleased with the product and confident in the business model. I would now like to hand it back to the operator to open the call up for questions.

[Operator instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Siti Panigrahi from Mizuho Group.

Hi there. This is Michael Berg on for Siti. Congrats on a great quarter. I wanted to ask real quick. I saw you had some nice new additions this quarter, actually increased from Q1. And you mentioned that Q3 is, correct me if I'm wrong, is on pace for a record new bookings quarter. So how can we expect in terms of net new additions trending from here on for the rest of the year?

Is it going to be close to the pre-COVID levels of 150 to 200 new adds? And what are the size of those new customers? Are they larger or increased revenues? Looking at your 13% increase in Dayforce revenue per customer in trailing 12 months, I'm wondering if that applies to your new customers as well.

David Ossip

Yeah. So Mike, let me answer the last question. Yes, it does. The incremental revenue per new client went up by 68% in the quarter, so we're very pleased with that.

So I would expect in Q3 to see the trend continue, where the trailing 12-month Dayforce revenue per client will continue to increase. As to the start of your first question, in terms of the number of adds, as you know, it fluctuates quarter to quarter. I would look at Q3 and Q4 probably combined. But more so, I would look at the product of the number of adds multiplied by the incremental Dayforce revenue per client, which, obviously, we would expect to go up.

All right. That helps clarify it. And then a quick follow-up. Is there anything competitively or -- just in the market in general for new business that you feel like will be key to point out? Any color or commentary on just the market in general you're seeing and for pipeline volume?

David Ossip

As I pointed out, our shift to digital marketing has worked very well for us. We've seen attendance at our virtual summits go up two times year over year. As I mentioned, we're very confident on Q3, and we expect Q3 sales to be in line with our targets that we set at the beginning of the year before COVID began. So there's obviously been an acceleration of sales pipeline and momentum with inside the business.

I would say that we're doing quite well competitively.

[Operator instructions] Your next question comes from the line of Bryan Bergin.

Good evening. Thank you. I wanted to ask about implementation pace. So can you give us a sense how the pace of the pipeline and the signings is converting to implementation in live clients? Curious if you're seeing any material deferrals by some signed clients and really just how the behavior has changed from, let's say, April, May to kind of July.

David Ossip

So as mentioned in the shareholder letter, clients continue to go live. And obviously, we're very pleased with that. In terms of how bookings translate into revenue, generally, it takes us about six to nine months from time of contract signing before we take the customer live and we start to begin recognizing recurring revenue on those accounts. In terms of the trends that we've seen in the market, I would say that at the very start of COVID, there were -- a lot of companies were distracted in moving to work-from-home environment.

And so we saw some delays, and we saw utilization levels go down within the quarter basically in response to that. When I look toward Q3 and Q4, I would say that our implementation and professional service people are working tremendously hard and doing great work. And we're confident they'll get the customers live.

Okay. And then as far as retention, can you just give us some color there? Are you seeing any notable changes in enterprises that are going away, or has it been still relatively sticky there?

David Ossip

It's been very sticky. We'll report the retention rates at the end of the year, but we haven't seen any material change or negative change in terms of retention on the Dayforce side.

Bryan Bergin

