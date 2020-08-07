IMF July Buys: The 14 Stocks Added To My Portfolio

Ian's Million Fund, "IMF," is a real-money portfolio that I've written about monthly since January 2016 here at Seeking Alpha. The portfolio is a largely buy-and-hold group of ~130 stocks. Each month, I buy 10-30 of the most compelling stocks available at then-current prices, deploying $1,000 of my capital plus accumulated dividends. If things go according to plan, this portfolio, which began when I was 27, will hit one million dollars in equity in 2041 at age 52. I intend it to serve as a model for other younger investors.

I made the monthly IMF buys on July 30. There were no portfolio sales this month, so I allocated the usual $1,000 plus the $193 of dividends that arrived in June. Here's what I picked up for July:

First things first, June's dividends were invested into Global Water Resources (GWRS). I'm eagerly building this position with the stock back here below $11. The Arizona Inland Port is coming along, with the anchor tenant, Nikola Corp (NKLA) breaking ground on its $600 million factory in Coolidge, Arizona last week. Global Water will be doing the utilities there.

Nikola's groundbreaking ceremony, July 24, 2020. Source

Global Water remains a unique case within the utility industry as you get an already profitable and self-sustaining water firm with a starting 2.5% dividend paid monthly. You also have heaps of growth potential, as Global Water controls water distribution rights for hundreds of square miles of land in fast-growing areas around Phoenix and Tucson. Global Water already has installed infrastructure for future growth, meaning that as new development, such as the Nikola plant ramp up, Global Water should be able to add many thousands of new customers to its network at a modest cost.

Folks bearish on the stock are focused on trailing results, which might make sense if Global Water were a no-growth water utility in a stagnant part of the country. However, Phoenix is one of the nation's fastest-growing cities, and Global Water has scoped out good land packages within that hot market. To the extent that investors are treating it as just another generic utility stock, it creates opportunity for us. The fact that the company pays a healthy monthly dividend and tends to increase it annually makes it even more appealing for a long-term buy and hold portfolio.

Banks & Financials

While banks had a reasonably good month thanks to a string of way better than expected earnings reports, investors remain skittish. The U.S. 10-year yield plowed to new all-time lows recently, and investors believe that this implies plunging bank profits ahead. That will be true for some banks, though it's a much more nuanced relationship than people realize.

In any case, the pandemic hasn't hit earnings as hard as expected - at least not yet. Meanwhile, mortgage banking is utterly on fire right now. Some of the portfolio's banks are reporting record numbers almost entirely thanks to mortgage banking, and anecdotal reports from social media are jaw-dropping. It appears housing may be the biggest winner - aside from tech - as a result of the virus.

You can see that at something like Washington Trust (WASH), Rhode Island's largest independent bank. Washington Trust reported record earnings, and that was despite the fact that their Net Interest Margin "NIM" actually dipped on the quarter. However, booming transaction volume led to a blowout quarter:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Mortgage banking revenues rose 144%. Yes, you read that correctly. Helpfully, provisions for credit losses sharply receded, implying that Washington Trust's usually conservative loan book has made it through another recession with minimal pain. The bank sailed through 2008 without a meaningful uptick in loan losses, and we appear headed that direction again.

I considered not buying more WASH stock after the earnings report because it had popped significantly. Then I zoomed out and remembered that buying a stock at $33 instead of $30 is not a big difference when the stock recently traded at $55 and is arguably still worth that today.

Washington Trust is a dividend growth machine -- it regularly hikes the dividend, sometimes even twice a year. And with a starting yield of 6%, there's plenty of income to be had there for people opening a position today as well.

Data by YCharts

Bizarrely, the stock recently yielded more than it did at the bottom of the 2008 mess. This is the time when growth and income investors can lock in huge future income streams, buying stable highly-conservative banks. WASH stock usually pays 3%, maybe 4%, yet now it's at 6%.

Meanwhile, Washington Trust tends to raise the dividend by around 10%/year. And they didn't cut even in the financial crisis, merely pausing the dividend for a year before resuming increases:

Source: Seeking Alpha

It doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out that when banks like Washington Trust are generating twice as much mortgage income as they were previously, people are going to need title insurance in record numbers as well.

That brings us to the country's second-largest title insurer: First American (FAF). It reported strong earnings for Q2. Revenues were up 7% despite the economy being shut down for a fair chunk of the quarter.

And EPS of $1.05 beat expectations by a whopping 20 cents per share. The company announced a surge in residential activity though the mix was tilted toward (lower-margin) refinancing transactions last quarter. With the housing market sizzling, I expect both refis and purchases to be strong next quarter. Meanwhile, FAF reported a big decline in commercial real estate title transactions - while that won't heal overnight, activity should pick up at least a bit as the commercial market starts to unfreeze.

There's also the information and data business. I recently highlighted how FAF's information business appears dramatically undervalued against peers like Black Knight (BKI). With deal-making active in the space, an activist investor could take a run at First American and seek to unlock the value from its data department. Meanwhile, even if that doesn't pan out, the core business is enjoying a surge in activity and the overall enterprise goes for just 11x earnings.

I have less to say about First American peer Investor's Title (ITIC) -- the thesis hasn't changed much since my detailed report on the company. Just know that the housing market is heating up, so it makes no sense that ITIC stock isn't catching a bid yet.

Back to banks, I continue adding to both TFS Financial (TFSL) and Wells Fargo (WFC) and have exhaustively discussed their bull cases, so I'll refrain from further comment today.

More interesting is First of Long Island (FLIC), which you can probably tell by the name, mostly serves suburban areas outside of New York City proper:

Source: First of Long Island's website/Google Maps

Yet, the stock is still down more than 50% from recent highs. It's clearly trading as if it were exposed to the Death of Manhattan thesis that is so trendy nowadays.

And sure, the value of both multi-family housing and commercial real estate in Manhattan has dropped a fair amount this year. It's not as bad as the bears say - look at New York Community Bancorp's (NYSE:NYCB) excellent Q2 earnings report if you want hard evidence of that. In any case, First of Long Island isn't even primarily a Manhattan bank yet it still has the Big Apple blues.

Back to FLIC, this gives us the chance to snag one of the country's best growth banks at a silly price - down 55% off its all-time high, and selling at fire sale valuations:

That's right, it's now going for just 9x earnings, and a discount to book value. This for a highly-conservative lender that never loses money - it pulled off a 10% ROE even in 2008 and 2009 - and which has grown assets and income at 8-9%/year compounded for the past decade. 9x earnings, discount to book, and 9% growth every year? That's a nice mix. The 4.9% dividend yield is a nice kicker as well. How's FLIC stock done historically? Glad you asked:

Data by YCharts

Even with the recent price decline, a $10,000 investment in FLIC stock in 2000 has turned into nearly $80,000 today. When you hear folks saying banks are bad long-term investments, they're probably just thinking about a few mega-cap banks rather than the whole sector.

Finally, in the financials category, we have CBOE (CBOE). CBOE stock has been drifting lower recently, while most exchanges have traded higher. Folks fear falling volatility trading, along with lagging trading volumes out of CBOE's European business. I'm not as concerned. CBOE is a widely-diversified business, and certain elements such as stock and non-VIX options trading are going well. And the volatility trading will come back whenever the market hits another bump.

Even bears on the stock aren't that bearish. See this funny bit of analyst research for confirmation:

Mexican Stocks

The Mexican airports have been selling back off after June's momentous rally. That's not surprising. Traffic recovery in U.S. airports rolled over in July, and presumably we'll see a similar stall in Mexico and Latin America. The virus is doing some of its worst damage in South America, and Mexico City has been a hotspot as well.

However, my thesis all along has been recovery in 2021 and on; the Mexican airport stocks have fantastic balance sheets and thus can ride out the current bust in a way leveraged, high overhead cost-bearing airlines simply can't withstand. Long airports, short (or at minimum avoid) the airlines remains the play.

Of the Mexican airports, Sureste (ASR) is now the cheapest from a valuation standpoint. That makes sense; its Colombian airports are particularly hard-hit by the pandemic (traffic down nearly 100% as the country remains under strict lockdown until the end of August at a minimum). Sureste's flagship Cancun, Mexico airport may recover more quickly, however I'm not especially bullish on international tourism compared to other traffic sources. Still, ASR is so cheap that I feel compelled to add regardless.

As for Centro Norte (OMAB) and Pacifico (PAC), it's neck and neck between them for the most attractive at this time. I'm happy to add to both -- at least as long as they remain at these prices while the overall market is going up. However, I should note that both OMAB stock and PAC stock jumped sharply on Thursday, with Pacifico in particular rising 9% on the day. So do watch prices there, the airports could move back out of the deep value zone if this trading action keeps up.

Also in Mexico, I continue to add to Bachoco (IBA) and Walmart de Mexico (OTCQX:WMMVY) for the same reasons I've discussed in recent articles. Both stocks are flat since the June portfolio purchases, so my opinion hasn't changed.

Empire State Realty

Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) reported earnings recently, and they were quite strong given the dismal economic backdrop for both offices and retail. For ESRT, rent collections for both its offices and street-level retail showed a strong uptick in July:

Source

It's too early to claim total victory on a turnaround. For example, if Congress fails to approve large PPP and unemployment extensions, these figures could easily resume a downward drift again in coming months.

However, July's numbers are a clear sign that the bearish narrative about New York City going into a death spiral might be a bit overblown.

Empire State has a ton of excess liquidity and is aggressively cutting costs. It's making big reductions across the board to ride out this downturn. Impressively, these cuts include the CEO taking a 33% pay reduction. As a shareholder, that's the sort of sacrifice you want to see in times like this.

Also, encouragingly, the company continues to buy back a good deal of stock. Remember that I got bullish on them early in this downturn because they didn't lever up aggressively during the previous boom. ESRT wasn't buying back stock in 2018 or 2019 when the rest of the REIT world wanted to lever up. Empire State's CEO waited until prices crashed and is now deploying cash to buy the stock down two-thirds from its prior peak. This quarter, Empire State took more than 6 million additional shares off the market:

The Company repurchased $52 million of its common stock shares at a weighted average price of $7.99 per share in the second quarter, and year-to-date through July 28, 2020, the Company repurchased $119 million of common stock at a weighted average share price of $8.67.

Data by YCharts

Rare is the REIT that is willing to sit on more than a billion dollars of liquidity for years, and then spring into action only after its stock falls to its lowest level since its IPO. As such, at a time when most bombed-out REITs are slashing or eliminating their dividends, we have a REIT that easily covers its dividend and is actively sopping up its outstanding stock, thus improving dividend coverage even more.

Notably, on Friday, Empire State announced that the Qatari investment fund that owns 30 million shares of the company may be selling out though the filing doesn't indicate that it is necessarily making any transaction now. For what it's worth Qatar invested in 2016, at the top of the market, and if it were to sell now, it'd be at a dramatic low point:

Data by YCharts

ESRT's stock price since August 23, 2016, the day the Qatari fund bought those 30 million shares of ESRT stock.

Par for the course as far as state investment funds go - in general, doing the opposite of state investment funds is a reasonable strategy for generating alpha. Still, we don't know the precise details. On the last conference call, Empire State suggested that Qatar was potentially willing to finance more acquisitions with the REIT. Until they actually sell their stake, there's a real possibility that the registration filing is just keeping their window open.

In any case, the market seemed to overreact to that concern. ESRT stock should have traded up on the strong Q2 report and instead it went a little lower. I remain a buyer.

This is an Ian's Insider Corner report published July 31 for our service's subscribers. If you enjoyed this, consider our service to enjoy access to similar initiation reports for all the new stocks that we buy. Membership also includes an active chat room, weekly updates, and my responses to your questions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL THE STOCKS IN THE TABLE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.