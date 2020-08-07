Therefore, I continue to stand by my belief that investors should wait for dips before adding new exposure, and I see no reason to chase the stock above $6.85 where reward to risk is less favorable.

We're now more than halfway through the Q2 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and B2Gold (BTG) is one of the first African gold producers to report its results. Despite COVID-19 related headwinds affecting the sector, the company had another blow-out quarter, with 241,600 ounces produced in Q2, pushing year-to-date production to over 506,000 ounces, which is well on track to meet guidance. Given the company's incredible growth metrics with yet another quarter of record revenue, the company also elected to double its dividend, giving the stock a forward yield of over 2.15%. However, while B2Gold remains a top-5 African gold producer, the stock remains extended short term, suggesting that risks are elevated for starting new positions there. Therefore, investors would be wise not to chase the stock at current levels as a better opportunity will likely present itself.

B2Gold released its Q2 results last week and reported quarterly gold production of 241,600 ounces, an increase of 15% from the prior-year period. Meanwhile, all-in sustaining costs came in at industry-leading costs of $712/oz for Q2, more than 11% below the $807/oz reported last year. This exceptional performance has pushed the company's year-to-date gold production to 506,000 ounces at $705/oz, making B2Gold the lowest-cost million-ounce producer in the sector in H1 2020, edging ahead of Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) which saw its costs rise following the Detour Gold (OTCPK:DRGDF) acquisition. These exceptional operating results contributed to record revenue of $442 million, and quarterly earnings per share up 120% year-over-year ($0.11 vs. $0.05). Let's take a closer look at the quarter below:

As we can see from the chart below, B2Gold had its lowest-cost quarter in the past two years as its lowest-cost Fekola Mine continues to ramp-up, making up a more substantial portion of consolidated production. During the quarter, we saw costs coming in at the lowest levels in over two years at $712/oz as Fekola contributed 147,400 ounces out of the 241,600-ounce quarterly total, representing more than 61% of total production. It's worth noting that while quarterly production was slightly below the trailing-twelve-month average of 253,500 ounces, the culprit for this drop-off was less of a contribution from B2Gold's stake in Calibre Mining (OTCQX:CXBMF), which came in at just 2,000 ounces in Q2. This was significantly lower than the expected quarterly contribution of 12,000 ounces per quarter in attributable production, due to Calibre's decision to voluntarily stop mining activities to protect its workers. Therefore, if not for the COVID-19 related shutdown for Calibre, quarterly production would have come in roughly in line with the trailing-twelve-month average, closer to 252,000 ounces for the quarter.

If we dig into the results at Fekola a little deeper, we can see that the mine had another incredible quarter, with quarterly gold production up 29% year-over-year. The higher production vs. the year-ago quarter resulted from an expansion of the mining fleet and optimization of pit designs, which allowed B2Gold to access higher-grade zones of Fekola earlier than anticipated. During the quarter, we saw mill throughput of 1.56 million tonnes, down from 1.82 million tonnes in the prior-year quarter due to required interruptions related to the ongoing expansion project. However, despite the lower throughput, grades more than offset this, which drove the sharp increase in quarterly gold production. As we can see below, average mill feed grade came in at 3.11 grams per tonne gold, up 50% year-over-year from 2.07 grams per tonne gold in Q2 2019. Meanwhile, all-in sustaining costs came in at an incredible $562/oz, making Fekola one of the lowest-cost gold mines worldwide with margins above 67%. However, we should see slightly higher costs in the second half as some sustaining capital expenditures were delayed and will be realized in H2.

B2Gold's expansion project at Fekola is expected to be completed by the end of Q3, with the expectation to increase throughput to 7.5 million tonnes per annum, up from 6 million tonnes per annum currently. As noted by the company, the mill expansion is 75% complete as of the end of June. Meanwhile, B2Gold has not abandoned its plans to go ahead with its Solar Project at Fekola, but COVID-19 temporarily delayed them. The new timeline is to complete the Solar Project by the end of April latest, based on a six-month construction schedule and work beginning at the end of September.

Moving over to the company's Otjikoto Mine in Namibia, B2Gold also had a solid quarter with gold production of 46,800 ounces, up 16% year-over-year. During the quarter, mill throughput was roughly flat year-over-year at 867,000 tonnes, but we saw a significant improvement in grades as the company mined the higher-grade ore in the Wolfshag Pit. Mill feed grade for Q2 came in 16% higher year-over-year at 1.58 grams per tonne gold, which helped drive increased production on a year-over-year basis. Given the higher ounces sold and lower fuel costs, and a weaker Namibian Dollar, we saw a massive improvement in all-in sustaining costs, with costs plummeting from $1,174/oz to $757/oz. The mine is well on track to meet its guidance of 170,000 ounces of gold production at $1,030/oz, though we should see much higher costs in H2 with higher sustaining capital in the back half of the year.

Based on the outstanding operational results from B2Gold's two flagship mines and a much higher gold price, we saw record revenue in the quarter, which has further bolstered the company's balance sheet. As of quarter-end, B2Gold has a net cash position of $157 million, with just $471 million in net debt. Given the nearly $1.05 billion in estimated revenues in H2 of this year, the company should be able to pay down the majority of its debt. Therefore, there's an outside chance we could see an even further lift to the dividend in FY2021 if gold prices remain at these levels. Currently, B2Gold has one of the most attractive yields in the sector after its recent dividend raise, now ahead of Newmont (NEM), which has a forward yield of 1.50% at current prices. Let's take a look at the company's growth metrics below:

As we can see from B2Gold's earnings trend above, the company continues to see a strong uptrend in annual earnings per share [EPS] with estimates climbing further the past few weeks. Based on current FY2020 estimates of $0.51, the company is expected to grow annual EPS by over 130% this year, which would give the company one of the highest earnings growth rates in the sector. Generally, the top-performing stocks grow annual EPS by 20% or more each year, and the current growth rate places B2Gold among the top-150 growth stocks in the market based on both revenue growth and annual EPS growth. This is a positive development as the funds tend to flock towards the top-growth companies.

If we take a look at the company's revenue growth rate above, we also see an impressive uptrend with the two-quarter average revenue growth rate continuing to accelerate. As noted earlier, quarterly revenues hit a record high of $442 million in Q2, up 65% year-over-year. This translated to a 1400 basis point acceleration sequentially in B2Gold's two-quarter average revenue growth rate. However, given the recent tailwind in the gold price, this acceleration is expected to continue. Currently, Q3 2020 revenue estimates are sitting at $510.1 million, which would translate to 64% growth year-over-year from the $310.8 million reported in Q3 2019, and this would push the two-quarter average revenue to 64% assuming B2Gold meets these estimates. This is one of the highest revenue growth rates in the market currently and confirms the acceleration in annual EPS we see above, as earnings growth without an acceleration in sales is low-quality growth.

So, why not pay up for the stock here?

While B2Gold is one of the lowest-cost gold producers in the sector currently and was the lowest-cost 1-million ounce gold producer in H1 2020, the stock remains a little extended short term, more than 50% above its 200-day moving average (yellow line). This slightly overbought reading does not mean we have to see a correction here, but it certainly increases the probabilities of one, meaning that chasing the stock at current levels is probably not the best move. Some investors will argue that the higher dividend yield and record revenue suggest that this time is different; however, I would argue that much of this is priced in at $7.30 and that a move lower to relieve overbought conditions would not be surprising. I could be wrong, of course, but regardless of how this plays out, the reward to risk is no longer favorable for entering new positions at current levels.

B2Gold continues to be one of the top 20 gold producers in the sector based on industry-leading margins, a world-class asset in Fekola, and one of the industry's top earnings growth rates. However, as noted in my previous article, I believe the easy money has been made here, which is why I noted that it might be wise to take partial profits above $6.85. This is because the 'easy' phase of B2Gold's growth is now complete, and the only way to move the needle on further gold production above 1.1 million ounces per year is through either M&A or Gramalote, and the latter will take time. Therefore, while I see B2Gold is a buy below $6.25, I believe investors would be wise not to chase the stock at current levels, and instead think about booking a little profits if they haven't yet.

