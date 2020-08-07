IMAX China's revenue and earnings outlook in FY 2021 will be dependent on a number of factors, but it has the balance sheet and cost structure to weather the storm.

Movie theaters in low-risk areas in China were allowed to reopen on July 20, 2020, and 401 IMAX theaters have reopened in China as of July 29, 2020.

Elevator Pitch

I upgrade my rating for IMAX China (OTC:IMXCF) (OTC:IXCNY) [HKG:1970], a 68%-owned subsidiary of IMAX Corporation (IMAX) and the market leader in theater screening technology in China, from Neutral to Bullish.

Movie theaters in low-risk areas in China were allowed to reopen on July 20, 2020, and 401 of IMAX China's 714 IMAX theaters have reopened in China as of July 29, 2020. IMAX China's revenue and earnings outlook in FY 2021 will be dependent on a number of factors, but it has the balance sheet and cost structure to weather the storm.

I believe that negatives for IMAX China have been priced in with the stock trading at a low-teens consensus forward FY 2021 P/E, and the worst is likely over with the reopening of movie theaters in China bringing back hopes of recovery. As such, I see a Bullish rating for IMAX China as justified.

This is an update of my prior article on IMAX China published on February 28, 2020. IMAX China's share price has declined by -20% from HK$14.60 as of February 26, 2020, to HK$11.66 as of August 6, 2020, since my last update. IMAX China trades at 13.3 times consensus forward FY 2021 P/E, which represents a significant discount to its historical three-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiple of 18.7 times. The stock also offers a consensus forward FY 2021 dividend yield of 2.2%.

Readers have the option of trading in IMAX China shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the tickers IMXCF and IXCNY or on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 1970:HK. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For those shares listed in Hong Kong, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $900,000, and market capitalization is above $500 million, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges. Institutional investors who own IMAX China shares listed in Hong Kong include RBC Global Asset Management, Capital Research Global Investors, The Vanguard Group, and Norges Bank Investment Management, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers or Fidelity, or international brokers with Asian coverage like Hong Kong's Monex Boom Securities and Singapore's OCBC Securities.

Reopening Of Movie Theaters In China

The key positive news for IMAX China and the Chinese movie industry in the past month has been the reopening of movie theaters in China, and this is seen as the crucial first step in the industry's gradual recovery. Prior to this, movie theaters were temporarily closed since late-January 2020 as part of measures to contain COVID-19 in China. A few hundred movie theaters in China reopened briefly in March 2020, before being requested by the authorities to close again.

Movie theaters in China (with the exception of certain parts of the country deemed as medium- or high-risk with respect to COVID-19) were allowed to reopen on July 20, 2020. Various pandemic control and social distancing measures such as temperature taking, an increased frequency of cleaning activities, a ban on the consumption of foods and drinks, and the compulsory wearing of masks for movie-goers were put in place. More importantly, movie theaters in China can only operate at 30% of their capacity, and the number of movies screened per day has to be reduced by about half. IMAX China estimated that approximately 40% of movie theaters in China have commenced operations as of end-July.

On July 27, 2020, IMAX China issued a press release, which disclosed that 369 IMAX theaters have reopened in China as of July 26, 2020, with expectations of a minimum of 600 IMAX theaters (out of a total of 714) open for business by mid-August 2020. The company noted at its 1H 2020 earnings call on July 29, 2020, that 401 of its IMAX theaters in China are already open as of the date of the call.

1H 2020 Loss And FY 2020/2021 Outlook

IMAX China reported a net loss of -$35.2 million for 1H 2020, as compared to a net profit of $24.0 million in 1H 2019. The company's revenue fell-89% YoY from $59.3 million in 1H 2019 to $6.7 million in 1H 2020, which was expected considering the closure of movie theaters for most of the 1H 2020 period.

Market consensus expects IMAX China's top line to decrease by -59% YoY to $50.1 million this year but rebound strongly by +150% YoY to $125.4 million next year. This implies a strong HoH (half-on-half) revenue recovery in 2H 2020 which is reasonable, considering that more than half of IMAX China's IMAX theaters have already reopened as of end-July 2020. Sell-side analysts also see IMAX China still reporting a net loss of -$6 million for full-year FY 2020, but expect the company to register a net profit of $42.5 million for FY2021 which is comparable to its net profit of $44.6 million in FY2019.

IMAX China's revenue and earnings outlook next year will be dependent on a number of factors that I discuss below.

Firstly, an easing of limits on operating capacity (from 30% now) in movie theaters and the number of movies screened per day by the Chinese authorities going forward will be a significant boost to IMAX China's efforts to restore revenue back to pre-COVID-19 levels.

In the worst-case scenario with a significant new wave of COVID-19 infections, the reverse could possibly happen with movie theaters in China having to close again. But the coronavirus pandemic situation in China appears to be under control, with daily confirmed cases of COVID-19 staying below 100 for a few months as per the chart below.

Daily Confirmed Cases Of COVID-19 In China

Source: Worldometer

Secondly, a strong line-up of movies, expected to be released in 2020 and 2021, could potentially draw movie-goers back to the movie theaters. IMAX China highlighted at the company's 1H 2020 earnings call that "the prolonged period of theater closures and the global travel restrictions currently in place should lead to a release in pent-up demand for out-of-home, domestic entertainment."

Selected Movies Expected To Be Released 2020 And 2021

Source: IMAX China's 1H 2020 Results Presentation Slides

As an example, "Peninsula", the sequel to the hit movie "Train To Busan" attracted 350,000 movie-goers on the first day of its release in South Korea. "Peninsula" delivered the best first-day box office performance in South Korea since the start of the year, and even beat other movies which were screened in January 2020 prior to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Thirdly, IMAX China's partners, such as movie theater operators and movie studios, continue to exhibit confidence in IMAX and the Chinese movie industry, as evidenced by recent deals concluded during the COVID-19 period. On June 5, 2020, IMAX China announced that the company is partnering Universal Studios to build "the first-ever theme park destination IMAX theater in China" referred to as Universal CITYWALK Cinema, which will be part of the new Universal Beijing Resort that is expected to be open in 2021. Separately, IMAX China signed a new 20-theater agreement with Wanda Film, China's largest movie theater operator in July 2020, which comprises of 10 new IMAX system installations and 10 IMAX system upgrades.

IMAX China, currently, has a backlog of 271 IMAX system installations as of June 30, 2020. At the company's 1H 2020 results briefing on July 29, 2020, IMAX China acknowledged that the company "would defer any guidance with respect to second half 2020 installations until we have greater visibility" and "we do expect certain delays" for IMAX system installations due to the pandemic. The company only installed three new IMAX systems in 1H 2020, but it added at the recent earnings call that the fourth quarter has "historically representing close to half of our full-year installs." IMAX China also reiterated its view that "in the long term, our existing partners continue to see the value of IMAX to their customers and business" as seen with recent partnerships announced.

Strong Balance Sheet And Favorable Cost Structure To Weather The Storm

As highlighted in the prior section of this article, it is challenging to determine the exact timeline for the recovery of China's movie industry and IMAX China since this is dependent on multiple factors, most of which are beyond the company's control.

On the positive side of things, IMAX China has the balance sheet strength and a favorable cost structure, which will enable the company to weather the current storm, even assuming that China's box office takes a longer-than-expected time to return to pre-COVID-19 levels.

As of June 30, 2020, IMAX China has a net cash balance of $73.8 million, which represents 14% of the stock's market capitalization and 59% of its FY 2019 revenue. In addition, the company also has RMB200 million credit facility which "remains largely un-drawn" according to its comments at the recent 1H 2020 earnings call.

Also, unlike most other capital intensive movie theater operators which are burdened by content production costs and theater leasing expenses, IMAX China's cost structure is largely variable implying limited operating leverage. This is evidenced by the fact that IMAX China's current monthly cash burn is only $1 million, which is minimal compared to its net cash balance of $73.8 million.

Valuation And Dividends

IMAX China trades at 12.0 times historical FY 2019 P/E and 13.3 times consensus forward FY 2021 P/E based on its share price of HK$11.66 as of August 6, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's historical three-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiple was 18.7 times. IMAX China is expected to be loss-making for full-year FY 2020.

IMAX China offers consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 dividend yields of 1.5% and 2.2%, respectively. The company announced an interim dividend of $0.02 per share for 1H 2020, which was the same as what it paid out for 1H 2019. IMAX China emphasized at the company's 1H 2020 earnings call that the fact that it maintained its interim dividend payout is "a reflection of our stability and confidence in the long-term growth potential of China's film industry."

Market consensus expects IMAX China's dividends per share to decrease by -43% YoY from $0.040 in FY 2019 to $0.023 in FY 2020. IMAX China did not give any indication whether the company will maintain its final dividend for 2H 2020, but it noted at its recent 1H 2020 results briefing that "we will continue to review our (dividend and capital return) policy in the context of the ongoing business environment."

Apart from dividends, IMAX China also returned excess capital to shareholders via share buybacks. Year-to-date, the company repurchased 906,400 shares, or approximately 0.26% of its shares outstanding, at an average price of HK$13.11.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for IMAX China include movie theaters being shut down in China again due to a new wave of COVID-19 infections and lower-than-expected dividends going forward.

Note that readers who choose to trade in IMAX China shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Hong Kong) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!



Disclosure: I am/we are long IMAX CHINA [HKG:1970]. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.