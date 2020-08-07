Currency Weakness, Not Fear, Drives Gold Higher

It can be argued that for most of 2019 (and the first part of 2020), gold rallies were driven mainly by fear. Whether it was the widespread worries over U.S.-China trade relations or concerns over the coronavirus earlier this year, the "fear factor" was seemingly the primary impetus behind gold's bull market.

Since March, however, a new phase in gold's long-term upward trend has begun, only this time it isn't being impelled by fear. Instead, the currency factor (i.e. dollar weakness) is the driving force for higher gold prices. In this report, we'll discuss the reasons why the dollar is declining and why that decline likely won't be arrested anytime soon. I'll also make the case that a continued weak dollar will assure that gold prices remain strong for the rest of this year.

To understand what's happening in the gold market, a brief discussion of the dollar is necessary. A nation's currency can be viewed as an indication of whether or not its economy is living up to its full potential. While a weak currency can sometimes help "juice" the economy for short periods (by boosting exports and increasing the rate at which money changes hands), prolonged currency weakness is symptomatic of an economy faced with deep structural issues.

In the case of the U.S., the problem facing the economy is obvious: the political response to this year's pandemic resulted in a massive shutdown, in turn, hampering several industries and throwing millions of workers into unemployment. And while the overall economy has bounced back in recent months, some key industries have yet to fully rebound.

Included in the list of lagging industries are airliners and cruise lines, hotels and resorts, bars and restaurants, and brick-and-mortar retailers. Take the relative weakness of the airline industry for instance. The following graphs illustrate the notable underperformance of the U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) compared to the S&P 500 Index (SP500). Indeed, this lagging performance is typical of many leading stocks in each of the aforementioned industries.

Source: BigCharts

Virus-related restrictions concerning travel, eating in restaurants, etc., are obviously a central reason behind this underperformance. With so many key industries not operating at full capacity right now, it's no wonder why the dollar is getting weaker. The classic definition of inflation is "too much money chasing too few goods and services," and right now, there's a flood tide of central bank liquidity and a reduced rate of goods and services production due to virus-related restrictions. Thus, we now have the ingredients for inflation. With this in mind, the sustained drop in the U.S. dollar index (DXY) since March begins to make sense.

Source: BigCharts

Some argue that the fear of an economic depression, more so than currency weakness, is driving gold prices higher. I would dispute this argument by pointing out that if fear were truly the motive force behind gold's latest rally, it would show up in other defensive-oriented areas of the financial market. Yet, some of the most defensive market sectors - namely utilities and consumer staples - haven't exactly been in raging bull markets. Below is a chart showing the recent progression of both the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP), which I use as proxies for both sectors. While consumer staple stocks have been on the upswing lately, this group is still underperforming the S&P 500. Utilities, meanwhile, are still stuck in neutral - and utilities are even more defensive than consumer staples (since in a recession people still need water and electricity). If the recession is on investors' minds, they'll usually start piling into utilities and staple stocks, but this isn't currently the case.

Source: BigCharts

While investors, clearly, aren't worried about an imminent recession, they're definitely piling into gold. But this increased gold demand isn't being driven by the fear of a collapsing economy; rather, it's motivated by the need to hedge against a weakening dollar. And it should be kept in mind that dollar weakness is a classical stimulant for higher gold prices.

The extent to which gold has benefited from a falling greenback already this year can be seen in the continuous contract gold chart. Gold has soared 40% since March, which is a testimony to the widespread urge among participants to protect themselves from future inflation. Historically, the strongest bull markets in gold are inflation-driven; that is, when the dollar is persistently weak, it normally results in a powerful and sustained gold rally (like the ones we've seen this year).

From a technical perspective, the gold price has overstretched from its widely-watched 50-day moving average. This means that we'll likely see either a "pause that refreshes" in gold or else a pullback (likely not a deep one). As overheated as the gold market is right now, a consolidative pause would be most welcome. But if the dollar continues to decline from here, we may not even see a pause in gold's upward trend since a falling dollar would put more upward pressure on prices.

Source: BigCharts

Regardless of what happens in the immediate term (1-4 weeks), it's probably safe to assume that the dollar will remain weak on an intermediate-term (3-6 month) basis. This is because policymakers in states around the U.S. have made it abundantly clear they have no plans to completely reopen their economies anytime soon. Consequently, the dollar will likely remain weak for months to come as productivity remains subdued while a monetary stimulus is ramped up - the classic ingredients for inflation. In view of these considerations, an intermediate-term bullish stance toward gold is still justified in my opinion.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.