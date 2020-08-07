Expectations for Carvana have been incredibly strong after car-buying shifted online in the wake of the coronavirus.

Virtually every single internet/e-commerce stock has seen record performance in the wake of the coronavirus. Both consumer staples and leisure purchases - and everything in between - have seen rapid rises.

E-commerce has also taken off for auto sales, and for the used car market as a whole. With the closure of car dealerships across the country, people have taken to the internet to make purchases as big as cars. Against this backdrop, the market was expecting extremely strong earnings for Carvana (CVNA) in Q2 - and instead, we got the opposite.

In spite of the earnings weakness, shares of Carvana shot up >20% - and year to date, the stock is still sitting on handsome ~2x gains.

Even though Carvana has chalked up its Q2 revenue disappointment to supply constraints, we believe the company has mis-executed (but to its credit, in an incredibly challenging environment) and missed out on an opportunity to gain market share and mindshare in a time that has shuttered most of its traditional competition. Consider the fact that Carvana's ~2x stock price performance is based on the company's ability to use the pandemic as a turning catalyst in its path to greater market share and eventual profitability (similar to how Wayfair (W) has turned the pandemic into an opportunity). With the rapid deceleration we've seen in Carvana's growth rates, we're not sure if the company's beefy all-time highs can be justified.

The bottom line on Carvana: enthusiasm for all e-commerce related names has lifted Carvana to new all-time highs this year, but Q2 has shown itself to be a mixed bag with both winners and losers. With Carvana executing below expectations, it's a good time to lock in gains on this trade.

Q2 download: inventory shortages dampen the quarter's revenue, and are bleeding into July

The key theme running across Carvana's results is that the company believes sales were lost due to a depletion of inventory. Be that as it may, there are a lot of negative trends to point out in Carvana's most recent results.

See the full earnings summary below:

Figure 1. Carvana 2Q20 results Source: Carvana Q2 shareholder letter

Carvana's revenue grew just 13% y/y to $1.12 billion, missing Wall Street's mark of $1.16 billion (+17% y/y) by a four-point margin, and also representing an exceedingly rare earnings miss for a company that usually sets targets low and crosses the bar easily with room to spare. We note also that Carvana's revenue decelerated sharply from 45% y/y in Q1, and as recently as 2019 Carvana's revenue growth rates were in the ~100% range.

Similarly, unit sales in the quarter - while still notching a record - saw a materially weakened pace of growth, despite high expectations for auto e-commerce (plus, importantly, very strong trends for the used car market as a whole). The company sold through 55.1k units in the quarter (less than a 3k improvement sequentially from Q1), while unit sales growth decelerated from 43% y/y in Q1 to just 25% y/y in Q2.

Figure 2. Carvana unit trends Source: Carvana Q2 shareholder letter

The funny thing is that in Q1, Carvana blamed less-than-expected sales on a coronavirus-related demand impact. At the time, CEO Ernie Garcia said on the Q1 earnings call that:

We began to see significant reductions in demand in the back half of March with a sales trough in early April at approximately 30% reduction in sales year-over-year."

This time around, on the Q2 earnings call CFO Mark Jenkins blamed the weak sales on supply:

The sales growth started to rebound in April and continued to improve to approximately 40% later in the quarter, despite significant inventory constraints brought on by COVID [...] Record demand for our offering, combined with production capacity constraints, has led us to sell the available vehicles on our website faster than at any point in our history. This demonstrates our ability to turn cars extremely quickly, a noticeable positive for the long-term model. But we believe our current inventory is meaningfully limiting sales, making growing inventory our top company priority."

CEO Garcia added later on in the Q&A portion of the earnings call that Carvana's June inventory levels were roughly 1/4 to 1/5 of pre-pandemic levels, severely limiting customer options. He also noted that "We actually continue to see inventory constraints elevate early in the month [of July]", which foreshadows a potentially weak Q3 as well.

While it's understandable that inventory-reliant businesses are facing exceptionally challenging macro circumstances at the moment, for a company to blame weak pandemic-related demand shocks in one quarter then flip to blaming supply and inventory in the next is definitely a red flag for mis-execution. With the full understanding that cars are expensive pieces of inventory to hold, Carvana simply wasn't able to react to changing demand trends quickly enough to keep its sales pipeline healthy. The lost sales in one quarter is one issue - the damage to the Carvana brand, of a customer logging onto the site and finding minimal inventory or stock-outs of the car they want, is potentially even more significant (and more difficult to quantify).

These weaker sales have also bled over into Carvana's gross profit trends - which after sales is the next-most watched metric for the company that is its key lever to achieving overall profitability. Carvana's gross profit per unit (GPU) at $2,726 in the quarter was boosted slightly versus Q1 (due to a greater mix of customer-acquired vehicles), but still down -13% y/y. Note that's worse than a -7% y/y decay in Q1.

Figure 3. Carvana GPU trends Source: Carvana Q2 shareholder letter

The good news is that Carvana, though refusing to provide any guidance either for the next quarter or full year, commented in its shareholder letter that "Looking toward Q3, we expect Total GPU to increase relative to Q2, primarily driven by higher retail GPU, and we expect meaningful EBITDA margin improvement."

Key takeaways

The fact that Carvana shares have doubled year-to-date and are sitting at all-time highs doesn't jive with the fact that the business is facing a serious inventory issue (that has sustained into July, per CEO commentary) with immediate no line of sight to recovery. We think it's senseless to award all-time high share prices to a company that isn't projecting pure strength.

Steer clear of this stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.