Saputo and Ritchie Bros. Auctionneers both came through for shareholders last week.

We are in the middle of earnings season, and once again there are several Canadian Dividend All-Stars scheduled to report earnings. Of those, only one is due to announce a dividend raise.

Before we jump into what to expect this week, let's look at last week's results. Of note, all figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Recent dividend updates

Normalcy is quietly returning to the markets as the pace of dividend growth is beginning to outpace cuts. This is great news for dividend growth investors who spent the better part of the last quarter on edge. Last week was another strong one.

As expected Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA)[TSX:RBA] and Saputo (OTCPK:SAPIF)[TSX:SAP] both came through for investors.

On the flip side, Keyera Corp (OTCPK:KEYUF)[TSX:KEY] and Stingray Digital Group [TSX:RAY.A] both kept the dividend steady. Although it might be disappointing, keeping the dividend steady was the most likely course of action for these two All-Stars.

Taking a cautious approach was the appropriate course of action. They still have plenty of time to raise the dividend and keep the streak alive. In fact, anything other than a dividend cut in this environment can be considered a win.

EST DGR EST Increase ACTUAL DGR ACTUAL Increase NEW DIV Ritchie Bros. 5% $0.01` 10.0% $0.02 $0.22 Saputo 2.94% $0.005 2.94% $0.005 $0.175

Saputo's $0.005 per share raise was inline with historical averages. Low, single-digit growth has been the norm as the company extents its dividend growth streak to 21 years - the 12th longest streak in Canada.

Overall, it was a non-eventful quarter for this global dairy processor and cheese producer. It remains one of the most reliable dividend growth stocks in the country.

For its part, Ritchie Bros. surprised to the upside with a 10% raise - double expectations. The raise was well above historical averages and a sign that the company is doing quite well despite the pandemic.

In fact, the company beat on both the top and bottom lines despite the pivot to 100% online auctions. Overall it was a strong quarter, and the $0.02 per share raise extends the dividend growth streak to 18-years - the 18th longest streak in Canada.

Upcoming dividend raises, cuts or suspensions

Exchange Income Corp (OTCPK:EIFZF)[TSX:EIF]

Current Streak: 9 years

9 years Current Yield: 8.23%

8.23% Earnings: August 12, 2020

What can investors expect: Exchange Income Corp is an aerospace and aviation services and equipment company. The Aerospace & Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service, and emergency medical services to primarily northern communities. It also recognizes revenue on the sale or lease of aircraft and aftermarket parts. Whereas its Manufacturing segment recognizes revenue on the sales of manufacturing products and services.

As an airline, Exchange Income Corp has been one of the hardest hit stocks on the TSX Index. The stock is down by ~40% this year and investors are rightfully questioning the safety of the dividend.

The company has no discernible raise pattern, but it last raised the monthly dividend in August of last year. Although a raise is unlikely, all eyes will be on the safety of the dividend.

Thus far, the company has kept the dividend steady an impressive accomplishment all things considered. Although the company has not provided a formal pandemic update since the last quarter, there were warnings signs at that time.

The payout ratio as a percentage of trailing twelve month adjusted earnings and free cash flow grew to 82% and 68%, up from 75% and 56% previously.

Since these results were as of March 31, 2020, I would expect these ratios to jump considerably this quarter. Last quarter was not reflective of the full impacts of COVID-19.

Despite this, I remain cautiously optimistic. In the last quarter, the company alluded to the fact that Exchange Income Corp's strong balance sheet has it well positioned to take advantage of M&A opportunities:

This crisis will also create opportunities for Regional One as competitors who are not as well capitalized as EIC will struggle and will need to offload assets at a discount to generate cash flow. - CEO, Mike Pyle

Furthermore, the company has had plenty of opportunity to cut the dividend as it declares monthly. It hasn't, and all things considered, the most likely course of action is no action.

