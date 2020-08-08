Management confirmed steady dividends and much higher free cash flow for the second half of 2020.

Profile:

Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) IPO'd in May 2019. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services to Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG). It owns and operates 528 miles of crude oil gathering pipelines, natural gas gathering pipelines, and an integrated water system on acreage that overlays Diamondback's six core Midland and Delaware Basin development areas.

(RTLR site)

In addition to servicing Diamondback's production, RTLR also has an interest in five JVs, three of which are in service. The Wink to Webster project is expected to come online in 2021, while the Amarillo Rattler project's online date is yet to be determined:

(RTLR site)

Earnings:

Since it only IPO'd in May 2019, management uses predecessor data for quarterly comps. As you would expect from a midstream startup, growth has been very strong in its first year of operations. The share count has been flat.

Q2 2020 revenue and net income suffered from Diamondback curtailing production in the quarter, directly impacting Rattler’s second quarter volumes, while adjusted EBITDA was similar to Q1 2020. However, Q1-2 2020 adjusted EBITDA was down ~-22% vs. Q3-4 2019.

"Average produced water gathering and disposal volumes for Q2 2020 were 771 MBbl/d, flat from Q2 2019 and down 18% from Q1 2020. Average sourced water volumes were 78 MBbl/d, down 83% from both Q2 2019 and Q1 2020 due to Diamondback suspending almost all completion activity between mid April and late June. Average crude oil gathering volumes were 91 MBbl/d, up 17% over Q2 2019 and down 6% from Q1 2020. Average gas gathering volumes were 108 BBtu/d, down 9% from Q1 2020 and up 27% over Q2 2019." (RTLR site)

Net income fell to $12.5M, partially due to a $15.8 million impairment charge associated with goodwill related to its interest in the OMOG JV, a decrease of 77% from the first quarter of 2020 and a decrease of 73% from the second quarter of 2019.

Operating cash flow has been lumpy on a quarterly basis, with a big gain in Q1 '20, but much lower in Q2 '20:

This utilization table points out two sides of the RTLR's story - how much its assets are under-utilized, due to the COVID-19 shutdowns, and the capacity for growth in the future, when the US gets past this plague:

Even with low utilization, RTLR's overall first half volumes were on a higher pace than in 2019:

(RTLR site)

Guidance:

Management adjusted full-year 2020 guidance again on the Q2 2020 earnings release, with upward revisions to adjusted EBITDA, capex, and a reaffirmation of $1.29 in distributions. Free cash lfow guidance was down ~-9% vs. the earlier full year guidance, however, the second half of 2020 should see much higher free cash flow (see the next section for more on this):

Management sees higher free cash flow in 2021 as capex investments for its infrastructure should decrease.

(RTLR site)

Distributions:

Management declared a $.29 distribution based upon Q2 cash flow, consistent with prior quarterly payouts. RTLR goes ex-dividend next week, on 8/14/20, and pays on 8/29/20.

In spite of lower volumes in Q1-2 2020, RTLR still had a 1.59X FCF/ Distribution coverage factor, which equals a payout ratio of 62.81%:

If RTLR achieves full-year 2020 free cash flow of $126M, it should have even stronger distribution coverage of 2.48X, or an FCF payout ratio of 40.33%.

The $126M full-year FCF guidance implies $86M in the second half of 2020, twice the amount RTLR had in Q1-2 2020:

Taxes:

Although RTLR is an LP, it issues a 1099 at tax time, much like several shipping LPs in the high yield space.

Valuations:

At $8.07, RTLR looks much cheaper than industry averages on a price/book basis, .90X vs. 2.97X. Its price/sales and EV/EBITDA are slightly higher than the averages, while its 14% yield is much higher, in an already high yield space.

Financials:

RTLR's ROA, ROE and EBITDA margin all look much better than industry averages, while its debt leverage is much lower.

Debt and Liquidity:

Management successfully accessed the capital markets in July:

On July 14, 2020, RTLR completed an offering of $500M in aggregate principal amount of its 5.625% Senior Notes due 2025, receiving net proceeds of ~$489.5M. The company loaned the gross proceeds to Rattler Midstream LLC, which used such proceeds to pay down borrowings under its revolving credit facility.

As of June 30, 2020, Rattler had $11.2M of cash and $566.5M available under its $600M revolving credit facility, resulting in total liquidity of $577.7M.

(RTLR site)

RTLR's parent, Diamondback, FANG, presented its debt ladder, which also incorporated RTLR and the VNOM royalty trust, on its Q2 '20 presentation. FANG's first major maturity isn't until 2024, when it has $1B coming due. RTLR's new 2025 notes are its first major maturity.

(FANG site)

Diamondback is well capitalized, with $1.9B of standalone liquidity as of 6/30/20:

(FANG site)

