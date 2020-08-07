Real Money Retiree DGI Portfolio: An Introduction

We made it to Yellowstone National Park in July. This is a photo of Gibbons Falls, one of about a half dozen or so waterfalls in the park. More to come in the Motorhome Retirement monthly update that should be out next week.

Introduction

There are a lot of articles written about stocks and portfolios for retirement. As a retired person, I am disappointed in and see several problems that are common among these articles.

The issues

It is not always clear if the article is meant for a portfolio of a retired person or if it is for a retirement portfolio for a person still in accumulation phase. In many cases, these allocations and specific investment selections should be different.

Many of the articles seem to reach for yield. While yield is important, taking inappropriate risks to get it not only jeopardizes income safety but also risks a permanent loss of capital, resulting in a double whammy of reduced account balance and the need to replace income. This can create a domino effect of reaching for yield again. Some authors propose high allocations to REITs and MLPs. These industries are leveraged and, therefore, have risky business models. Now, I understand there are a few companies in each industry that are safe. But, for the most part, these highly leveraged companies are marginal in the best times and could be an absolute wealth-destroyer when times turn. This is playing out right now with the COVID-19 virus and related economic issues.

These companies can also be subject to political risk. The politicians can flat shut things down if they think it will buy them the next election. This is evident with recent pipeline approval delays or flat out denials. Lately, there has been talk of government-mandated outright rent forgiveness. Some REITs and MLPs have been well-managed and are poised to avoid these issues, but we can never really know the complete workings of the contracts these companies have with vendors and customers.

Few of the articles are written by someone who is retired. While the thirty-something crowd may have skilled and/or unique investing insight, they also have at least a 20-year runway to retirement, and possibly more. I do not see them having the same perspective on stock quality and safety as one that is retired and living from those investments.

While I am sure authors are well-intended, some of these articles seem to cheerlead for stocks. Some of this repetitive cheerleading can lead to a false sense of safety that is not there.

A new real money portfolio

I suffered a dividend cut with my Dominion (D) shares in early July. I managed to sell the shares early in the morning after the announcement, so I did not lose capital. I am taking the funds from the sale of these shares and putting them into this portfolio. I have $15,000 to invest in this portfolio. Each position will start at about $750. This will make a decent-sized portfolio of 20 stocks. Due to the sale of D shares, investing in this portfolio does not increase my overall equity exposure.

The methodology

Last week, I wrote about stock selection methodology for retirees. It was inspired by this article by the Dividend Diplomats on what a perfect payout ratio for a stock would be, and I thought, with a few adjustments, the analysis would make for a good retirement portfolio. You can find the detailed reasoning behind the portfolio I have created in the article from last week.

The screens from the article are as follows.

Screen Criterion No. Companies ALL CCC 763 Dividend streak at least 20 years 165 Yield 1.9% or greater 121 Payout ratio 65% or less 65 P/E less than 17 40 Market Cap greater than $1 billion 27

This was the list of stocks it generated.

Company Symbol Industry Yrs Yield Payout P/E ($Mil) Aflac Inc. (AFL) Insurance 38 3.11 28.21 9.08 26,260 Albemarle Corp. (ALB) Chemicals 26 1.99 32.29 16.19 8,040 Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) Food Products 45 3.61 52.17 14.46 22,610 BancFirst Corp. OK (BANF) Banks 26 3.16 33.95 10.76 1,330 Bank OZK (OZK) Banks 24 4.60 32.73 7.11 3,080 Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Machinery 26 3.26 43.69 13.41 69,080 Chubb Limited (CB) Insurance 27 2.46 38.95 15.81 58,840 Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) Banks 26 3.80 49.13 12.93 4,760 Eaton Vance Corp. (EV) Capital Markets 39 3.89 43.99 11.32 4,560 Emerson Electric (EMR) Electrical Equipment 63 3.22 54.35 16.86 36,970 Franklin Resources (BEN) Capital Markets 40 5.15 55.38 10.75 10,650 General Dynamics (GD) Aerospace & Defense 29 2.94 37.13 12.61 43,110 International Business Machines (IBM) IT Services 25 5.40 63.49 11.76 107,990 J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM) Food Products 22 3.33 51.54 15.49 12,300 McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) Commercial Services & Supplies 28 3.11 42.11 13.54 1,330 MDU Resources (MDU) Multi-Utilities 28 3.74 51.88 13.86 4,500 New Jersey Resources (NJR) Gas Utilities 24 3.83 62.50 16.33 3,060 Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) Personal Products 20 3.92 55.56 14.16 1,980 Nucor Corp. (NUE) Metals & Mining 47 3.89 62.40 16.05 12,570 Pentair plc (PNR) Machinery 44 2.00 33.78 16.88 6,300 People's United Financial (PBCT) Banks 28 6.22 56.69 9.11 5,080 Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Banks 22 3.10 38.66 12.47 5,510 Raytheon Technologies (RTX) Aerospace & Defense 26 3.08 40.00 12.97 97,000 T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) Capital Markets 34 2.91 44.83 15.38 28,320 UMB Financial Corp. (UMBF) Banks 28 2.41 33.42 13.89 2,570 United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) Banks 45 5.06 60.09 11.87 3,730 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) Food & Staples Retailing 44 4.32 47.04 10.90 37,910

Let's pare the list a bit more

I do not think bank common stocks are appropriate for retirees, especially now that banks are suffering from dropping NIM and elevated delinquencies due to the economic lockdowns. Therefore, all the banks are removed from the list.

After the 7 banks are removed from the list, I took a quick peek at each of the remaining to check valuation to see if any of the others needed to be eliminated.

Caterpillar concerned me.

Source: FastGraphs

It seems a little overvalued on a current basis. Additionally, earnings are set to drop according to the analyst forecast such that, at the current price, it will still be overvalued in two years. CAT is removed from the list.

Next was Chubb.

Source: FastGraphs

Even though CB has a lower valuation than the broad market, it is currently valued higher than it has been historically on average since financial crisis. CB is removed from the list.

The same is true for Emerson.

Source: FastGraphs

EMR is removed from the list.

Pentair is in the same boat as well.

Source: FastGraphs

PNR is removed from the list. We are also removing Nu Skin for the same reason.

Nucor has an interesting earnings history.

Source: FastGraphs

Earnings are volatile. NUE is in a very difficult industry and has been able to maintain the dividend streak with superior management and a low cost (relative to US competitors) business model. While these factors are desirable, competition from abroad in the steel industry is vigorous and gives me pause. NUE is removed from the list.

We should also avoid over-concentration

There are 3 companies in the Capital Markets industry left on the list, Franklin Resources, T. Rowe Price, and Eaton Vance. I am going to limit the concentration here to two of them. To make it simple, I am going to pick the two with the lowest payout ratio. Therefore, BEN is removed from the list.

An addition

AT&T (T) was screened off the list in the first article. I had thought T would end up on the list, so I investigated. The Dividend Champions list has T with a payout ratio of 127%. The FastGraphs data set from FactSet Research Systems shows it to be in the range of 58% to 65% based on operating earnings. T has complex financial statements, but it looks like there were some asset writeoffs and a loss on the sale of the stake in Hulu that may have caused part of the discrepancy. I then looked at free cash flow payout. It was 52% in 2019 and projected to be 60% in 2020. I think this meets the intent of the screen, so T is added to the list.

Here is the initial portfolio

Company Ticker Sector Industry Streak Aflac Inc. AFL Financials Insurance 38 Albemarle Corp. ALB Materials Chemicals 26 Archer-Daniels-Midland ADM Consumer Staples Food Products 45 AT&T Inc. T Communications Diversified Telecommunications Services 36 Eaton Vance Corp. EV Financials Capital Markets 39 General Dynamics GD Industrials Aerospace & Defense 29 International Business Machines IBM Information Technology IT Services 25 J.M. Smucker Co. SJM Consumer Staples Food Products 22 McGrath RentCorp MGRC Industrials Commercial Services & Supplies 28 MDU Resources MDU Utilities Multi-Utilities 28 New Jersey Resources NJR Utilities Gas Utilities 24 Raytheon Technologies RTX Industrials Aerospace & Defense 26 T. Rowe Price Group TROW Financials Capital Markets 34 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. WBA Consumer Staples Food & Staples Retailing 44

And these were purchased the week of August 3rd. The following are the details.

Company Ticker Purchase Price Shares Div Yield at Purchase Cost Tot Div Aflac Inc. AFL $35.30 21 $1.12 3.2% $741.30 $23.52 Albemarle Corp. ALB $82.79 9 $1.54 1.9% $745.11 $13.86 Archer-Daniels-Midland ADM $42.66 18 $1.44 3.4% $767.88 $25.92 AT&T Inc. T $29.81 25 $2.08 7.0% $745.25 $52.00 Eaton Vance Corp. EV $37.22 20 $1.50 4.0% $744.32 $30.00 General Dynamics GD $147.29 5 $4.40 3.0% $736.45 $22.00 International Business Machines IBM $124.46 6 $6.52 5.2% $746.76 $39.12 J.M. Smucker Co. SJM $111.89 7 $3.60 3.2% $783.23 $25.20 McGrath RentCorp MGRC $59.26 13 $1.68 2.8% $770.38 $21.84 MDU Resources MDU $21.13 35 $0.83 3.9% $739.55 $29.05 New Jersey Resources NJR $31.36 24 $1.25 4.0% $752.64 $30.00 Raytheon Technologies RTX $57.53 13 $1.90 3.3% $747.89 $24.70 T. Rowe Price Group TROW $136.59 5 $3.60 2.6% $682.93 $18.00 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. WBA $40.61 18 $1.87 4.6% $730.98 $33.66 3.7% $10,434.67 $388.87

The list has the following statistical attributes

Attribute Average Yield 3.73% Payout Ratio 46.86% Dividend Growth Streak 32 P/E 13.04

As of now, there are 14 stocks in the portfolio. To get this to the final amount of 20 stocks, each month, I will review the Dividend Champions list in search of the final 6 additions to the portfolio.

Even though I have purchased them, I would not recommend blindly buying the stocks on the list. An investor should do his/her own due diligence. Every person will have different risk tolerances or maybe industries or stocks they don't feel comfortable holding. However, this list can serve as a good starting point for a retiree to begin due diligence and portfolio selection. Also, the screens can be tweaked or added to for investors that have different tolerances and situation than me.

Some other things to consider when selecting stocks from the list is volatility. If it is difficult emotionally for an investor to handle high price fluctuations, the beta and standard deviation should be reviewed. This review did not consider the dividend growth rate, only that it did grow. If an investor wants fast dividend growth, it should be reviewed before making selections.

I hope you enjoyed this article written by a retiree for retirees. You can find my most recent motorhome retirement update here. If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest articles, click "Follow" next to GrayBeard Retirement at the top of this article.

Lakota Lake in Black Hills National Forest

Disclosure: I am/we are long AFL, ALB, ADM, T, EV, GD, IBM, SJM, MGRC, MDU, NJR, RTX, WBA, EMR, TROW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.