Real Money Retiree DGI Portfolio: An Introduction

Summary

Dominion cut the dividend, so it was sold from our holdings.

I screened the Dividend Champions list to find a model portfolio to replace our D holdings.

There are no MLPs or REITs in the portfolio.

The portfolio has a 3.7% average yield and an average P/E ratio of 13.

Introduction

There are a lot of articles written about stocks and portfolios for retirement. As a retired person, I am disappointed in and see several problems that are common among these articles.

The issues

It is not always clear if the article is meant for a portfolio of a retired person or if it is for a retirement portfolio for a person still in accumulation phase. In many cases, these allocations and specific investment selections should be different.

Many of the articles seem to reach for yield. While yield is important, taking inappropriate risks to get it not only jeopardizes income safety but also risks a permanent loss of capital, resulting in a double whammy of reduced account balance and the need to replace income. This can create a domino effect of reaching for yield again. Some authors propose high allocations to REITs and MLPs. These industries are leveraged and, therefore, have risky business models. Now, I understand there are a few companies in each industry that are safe. But, for the most part, these highly leveraged companies are marginal in the best times and could be an absolute wealth-destroyer when times turn. This is playing out right now with the COVID-19 virus and related economic issues.

These companies can also be subject to political risk. The politicians can flat shut things down if they think it will buy them the next election. This is evident with recent pipeline approval delays or flat out denials. Lately, there has been talk of government-mandated outright rent forgiveness. Some REITs and MLPs have been well-managed and are poised to avoid these issues, but we can never really know the complete workings of the contracts these companies have with vendors and customers.

Few of the articles are written by someone who is retired. While the thirty-something crowd may have skilled and/or unique investing insight, they also have at least a 20-year runway to retirement, and possibly more. I do not see them having the same perspective on stock quality and safety as one that is retired and living from those investments.

While I am sure authors are well-intended, some of these articles seem to cheerlead for stocks. Some of this repetitive cheerleading can lead to a false sense of safety that is not there.

A new real money portfolio

I suffered a dividend cut with my Dominion (D) shares in early July. I managed to sell the shares early in the morning after the announcement, so I did not lose capital. I am taking the funds from the sale of these shares and putting them into this portfolio. I have $15,000 to invest in this portfolio. Each position will start at about $750. This will make a decent-sized portfolio of 20 stocks. Due to the sale of D shares, investing in this portfolio does not increase my overall equity exposure.

The methodology

Last week, I wrote about stock selection methodology for retirees. It was inspired by this article by the Dividend Diplomats on what a perfect payout ratio for a stock would be, and I thought, with a few adjustments, the analysis would make for a good retirement portfolio. You can find the detailed reasoning behind the portfolio I have created in the article from last week.

The screens from the article are as follows.

Screen Criterion

No. Companies

ALL CCC

763

Dividend streak at least 20 years

165

Yield 1.9% or greater

121

Payout ratio 65% or less

65

P/E less than 17

40

Market Cap greater than $1 billion

27

This was the list of stocks it generated.

Company

Symbol

Industry

Yrs

Yield

Payout

P/E

($Mil)

Aflac Inc.

(AFL)

Insurance

38

3.11

28.21

9.08

26,260

Albemarle Corp.

(ALB)

Chemicals

26

1.99

32.29

16.19

8,040

Archer-Daniels-Midland

(ADM)

Food Products

45

3.61

52.17

14.46

22,610

BancFirst Corp. OK

(BANF)

Banks

26

3.16

33.95

10.76

1,330

Bank OZK

(OZK)

Banks

24

4.60

32.73

7.11

3,080

Caterpillar Inc.

(CAT)

Machinery

26

3.26

43.69

13.41

69,080

Chubb Limited

(CB)

Insurance

27

2.46

38.95

15.81

58,840

Cullen/Frost Bankers

(CFR)

Banks

26

3.80

49.13

12.93

4,760

Eaton Vance Corp.

(EV)

Capital Markets

39

3.89

43.99

11.32

4,560

Emerson Electric

(EMR)

Electrical Equipment

63

3.22

54.35

16.86

36,970

Franklin Resources

(BEN)

Capital Markets

40

5.15

55.38

10.75

10,650

General Dynamics

(GD)

Aerospace & Defense

29

2.94

37.13

12.61

43,110

International Business Machines

(IBM)

IT Services

25

5.40

63.49

11.76

107,990

J.M. Smucker Co.

(SJM)

Food Products

22

3.33

51.54

15.49

12,300

McGrath RentCorp

(MGRC)

Commercial Services & Supplies

28

3.11

42.11

13.54

1,330

MDU Resources

(MDU)

Multi-Utilities

28

3.74

51.88

13.86

4,500

New Jersey Resources

(NJR)

Gas Utilities

24

3.83

62.50

16.33

3,060

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.

(NUS)

Personal Products

20

3.92

55.56

14.16

1,980

Nucor Corp.

(NUE)

Metals & Mining

47

3.89

62.40

16.05

12,570

Pentair plc

(PNR)

Machinery

44

2.00

33.78

16.88

6,300

People's United Financial

(PBCT)

Banks

28

6.22

56.69

9.11

5,080

Prosperity Bancshares

(PB)

Banks

22

3.10

38.66

12.47

5,510

Raytheon Technologies

(RTX)

Aerospace & Defense

26

3.08

40.00

12.97

97,000

T. Rowe Price Group

(TROW)

Capital Markets

34

2.91

44.83

15.38

28,320

UMB Financial Corp.

(UMBF)

Banks

28

2.41

33.42

13.89

2,570

United Bankshares Inc.

(UBSI)

Banks

45

5.06

60.09

11.87

3,730

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

(WBA)

Food & Staples Retailing

44

4.32

47.04

10.90

37,910

Let's pare the list a bit more

I do not think bank common stocks are appropriate for retirees, especially now that banks are suffering from dropping NIM and elevated delinquencies due to the economic lockdowns. Therefore, all the banks are removed from the list.

After the 7 banks are removed from the list, I took a quick peek at each of the remaining to check valuation to see if any of the others needed to be eliminated.

Caterpillar concerned me.

Source: FastGraphs

It seems a little overvalued on a current basis. Additionally, earnings are set to drop according to the analyst forecast such that, at the current price, it will still be overvalued in two years. CAT is removed from the list.

Next was Chubb.

Source: FastGraphs

Even though CB has a lower valuation than the broad market, it is currently valued higher than it has been historically on average since financial crisis. CB is removed from the list.

The same is true for Emerson.

Source: FastGraphs

EMR is removed from the list.

Pentair is in the same boat as well.

Source: FastGraphs

PNR is removed from the list. We are also removing Nu Skin for the same reason.

Nucor has an interesting earnings history.

Source: FastGraphs

Earnings are volatile. NUE is in a very difficult industry and has been able to maintain the dividend streak with superior management and a low cost (relative to US competitors) business model. While these factors are desirable, competition from abroad in the steel industry is vigorous and gives me pause. NUE is removed from the list.

We should also avoid over-concentration

There are 3 companies in the Capital Markets industry left on the list, Franklin Resources, T. Rowe Price, and Eaton Vance. I am going to limit the concentration here to two of them. To make it simple, I am going to pick the two with the lowest payout ratio. Therefore, BEN is removed from the list.

An addition

AT&T (T) was screened off the list in the first article. I had thought T would end up on the list, so I investigated. The Dividend Champions list has T with a payout ratio of 127%. The FastGraphs data set from FactSet Research Systems shows it to be in the range of 58% to 65% based on operating earnings. T has complex financial statements, but it looks like there were some asset writeoffs and a loss on the sale of the stake in Hulu that may have caused part of the discrepancy. I then looked at free cash flow payout. It was 52% in 2019 and projected to be 60% in 2020. I think this meets the intent of the screen, so T is added to the list.

Here is the initial portfolio

Company

Ticker

Sector

Industry

Streak

Aflac Inc.

AFL

Financials

Insurance

38

Albemarle Corp.

ALB

Materials

Chemicals

26

Archer-Daniels-Midland

ADM

Consumer Staples

Food Products

45

AT&T Inc.

T

Communications

Diversified Telecommunications Services

36

Eaton Vance Corp.

EV

Financials

Capital Markets

39

General Dynamics

GD

Industrials

Aerospace & Defense

29

International Business Machines

IBM

Information Technology

IT Services

25

J.M. Smucker Co.

SJM

Consumer Staples

Food Products

22

McGrath RentCorp

MGRC

Industrials

Commercial Services & Supplies

28

MDU Resources

MDU

Utilities

Multi-Utilities

28

New Jersey Resources

NJR

Utilities

Gas Utilities

24

Raytheon Technologies

RTX

Industrials

Aerospace & Defense

26

T. Rowe Price Group

TROW

Financials

Capital Markets

34

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

WBA

Consumer Staples

Food & Staples Retailing

44

And these were purchased the week of August 3rd. The following are the details.

Company

Ticker

Purchase Price

Shares

Div

Yield at Purchase

Cost

Tot Div

Aflac Inc.

AFL

$35.30

21

$1.12

3.2%

$741.30

$23.52

Albemarle Corp.

ALB

$82.79

9

$1.54

1.9%

$745.11

$13.86

Archer-Daniels-Midland

ADM

$42.66

18

$1.44

3.4%

$767.88

$25.92

AT&T Inc.

T

$29.81

25

$2.08

7.0%

$745.25

$52.00

Eaton Vance Corp.

EV

$37.22

20

$1.50

4.0%

$744.32

$30.00

General Dynamics

GD

$147.29

5

$4.40

3.0%

$736.45

$22.00

International Business Machines

IBM

$124.46

6

$6.52

5.2%

$746.76

$39.12

J.M. Smucker Co.

SJM

$111.89

7

$3.60

3.2%

$783.23

$25.20

McGrath RentCorp

MGRC

$59.26

13

$1.68

2.8%

$770.38

$21.84

MDU Resources

MDU

$21.13

35

$0.83

3.9%

$739.55

$29.05

New Jersey Resources

NJR

$31.36

24

$1.25

4.0%

$752.64

$30.00

Raytheon Technologies

RTX

$57.53

13

$1.90

3.3%

$747.89

$24.70

T. Rowe Price Group

TROW

$136.59

5

$3.60

2.6%

$682.93

$18.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

WBA

$40.61

18

$1.87

4.6%

$730.98

$33.66

3.7%

$10,434.67

$388.87

The list has the following statistical attributes

Attribute

Average

Yield

3.73%

Payout Ratio

46.86%

Dividend Growth Streak

32

P/E

13.04

As of now, there are 14 stocks in the portfolio. To get this to the final amount of 20 stocks, each month, I will review the Dividend Champions list in search of the final 6 additions to the portfolio.

Even though I have purchased them, I would not recommend blindly buying the stocks on the list. An investor should do his/her own due diligence. Every person will have different risk tolerances or maybe industries or stocks they don't feel comfortable holding. However, this list can serve as a good starting point for a retiree to begin due diligence and portfolio selection. Also, the screens can be tweaked or added to for investors that have different tolerances and situation than me.

Some other things to consider when selecting stocks from the list is volatility. If it is difficult emotionally for an investor to handle high price fluctuations, the beta and standard deviation should be reviewed. This review did not consider the dividend growth rate, only that it did grow. If an investor wants fast dividend growth, it should be reviewed before making selections.

I hope you enjoyed this article written by a retiree for retirees. You can find my most recent motorhome retirement update here. If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest articles, click "Follow" next to GrayBeard Retirement at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AFL, ALB, ADM, T, EV, GD, IBM, SJM, MGRC, MDU, NJR, RTX, WBA, EMR, TROW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.