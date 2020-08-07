The recovery potential of these units should lead to an above-average return over the next year or so and a great distribution percentage for long-term holders.

Earlier in the year (and before), activists have agitated to separate MPLX (MPLX) from the parent company Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC). But the initial partial spinoff did not have the desired effect. Therefore, it is not surprising that Marathon Petroleum has elected to allow the structure to remain as it is currently.

In fact, since the coronavirus challenges have caused the capital markets to at least partially seize, the result of such a separation could be very detrimental to the corporate health of both the surviving companies. Separations, generally, cost money. That money would have to be borrowed in a current climate that is not friendly to borrowing.

Current Structure

In the meantime, the parent company can benefit from the dividends of the midstream company. That will help decrease the volatility of cash flow during uncertain times like the present. Typically, these "captive" subsidiaries are run conservatively. Therefore, if borrowing is needed to maintain the distribution, then the subsidiary usually has access to that borrowing capability due to the conservative capital structure.

That means the parent company and the shareholders have an interest in keeping that distribution at the same level for the foreseeable future. Only if things get very stressed at the parent company should investors expect a stock repurchase agreement (for example) to alleviate the financial problems of the parent at common unitholder expense.

Source: MPLX LP 2019 10-K

Clearly, Marathon Petroleum controls this company. Common unitholders really do not have a voice as long as the current situation is maintained. However, Marathon Petroleum does have an incentive to maximize the market value of the units outstanding because that value strengthens the balance sheet of the parent company. Therefore, there is likely to be a greater emphasis on the efficient operation of the midstream company because Mr. Market can now see the results of the standalone midstream.

Furthermore, investors can expect a relatively conservative distribution coverage ratio so that this partnership does not have to raise capital to dilute the common unit holdings. That attitude goes very well with the market attitude to limit periodic capital raises.

There is always the risk of the considerable dependency of Marathon Petroleum for a significant amount of revenue. However, conservative finances should balance some of that risk. Investors also need to be aware that the financial strength of a partnership like this one is often "capped" by the financial strength of the major customer.

In this case that is an extremely strong balance sheet with darn good profitability ratios. In short, this is a midstream company whose financial strength is definitely above average for the industry dependent upon one of the better-run companies in the industry. This is not a bad combination. Furthermore, future growth is likely to lead to less dependence upon one customer for revenue and profits in the future.

The current structure will work as long as every subsidiary is operated in a way that maximizes profits and cash flow long term. In fact, integration often helps any company insulate itself from short term market pressures to emphasize profitable long-term growth. The weakness of this kind of integration usually only presents itself when management concentrates on one division at the expense of the rest of the company.

Finances

The debt due schedule is not the best. But the conservative leverage should allow for the debt due to be refinanced. However, that refinancing could cost investors some extra interest expense as the current debt market is probably not in the best shape.

Source: MPLX LP Second Quarter 2020, Earnings Conference Call Slides

Long term, management will most likely try to get the leverage back below 4. But there is certainly no rush to do that. Cash flow to repay debt is likely to be generated due to a lack of capital spending. Plus, the market does not appear to be in the mood to reward higher payouts. Another possible use of cash would involve unit purchases on the open market.

There is some preferred stock outstanding. But the preferred stock does not appear to be sufficient enough to significantly increase the risk to common unitholders from higher leverage.

Operations

This company has a significant presence in areas that are becoming more opposed to pipeline construction. Therefore, the current pipeline assets are likely to steadily increase in value in the future.

Source: MPLX LP 2019 10-K

The pipelines in the Illinois part of the picture probably will increase in value as time goes on. This company also has export terminals that will increase in value as the United States exports more production in the future. In some cases, the advantage of "being there first" can be tremendous.

The Future

Capital requirements this year will be minimal and most likely relate to maintenance activities with maybe a few fast payback (but small) capital projects. Investors could expect a pause in the partnership growth in the future as a result of the challenges of the current year.

However, distribution coverage is excellent. Therefore, an increase in the distribution coverage as coronavirus challenges fade is a decent possible near-future event. A lot will depend upon the growth projects available to management in the future combined with the amount of capital necessary to finance those projects outside of loans. A key goal is probably to decrease the current leverage ratio somewhat in the long term. Therefore, shareholders should expect the conservative distribution policy to continue.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website August 6, 2020

The current distribution yield (company issues a K-1) reflects some uncertainty with the parent company Marathon Petroleum Corporation as the midstream itself is reporting healthy results.

This coronavirus is one of the few events that has managed to nullify the advantages of several kinds of integration. Hence, the fears of Mr. Market about the distribution in the future. Nonetheless, Marathon Petroleum benefits significantly from that relatively solid midstream distribution. That gives the parent company a considerable competitive advantage over non-diversified competitors.

Assuming that refining margins do not again get flattened as oil prices recover, the outlook should be perceived by Mr. Market as improving in the future. That more optimistic future should reflect itself in a higher unit pricing.

Many midstreams, including this one, offer recovery potential as well as a decent distribution. MPLX probably offers at least a 20% return annually from the current price. The partnership also offers a fair amount of safety as a NYSE listed with a decent market cap. Investors could do far worse than this investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MPLX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor and this is not a recommendation to buy or sell a security. Investors are recommended to read all of the company's filings and press releases as well as do their own research to determine if the company fits their own investment objectives and risk portfolios.