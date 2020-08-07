The U.K.-based estate agency and property consultancy Savills (OTCPK:SVLPF, OTCPK:SVLLY) released its half-year results on Thursday.

The Non-Transactional Business is Holding Up Well

As well as its estate agency business, the company is involved in fields such as consultancy and facilities management, which gives it some diversity of revenue streams across the economic cycle.

These held up well - property and facilities management revenue actually improved by 4% versus the equivalent period last year, and even consultancy edged up 1%. Consultancy spending often gets cut in a downturn, so while I am impressed by the consultancy uptick I remain skeptical that it can be sustained.

Meanwhile, revenue in the transaction advisory business (the estate agency) fell by 20%. While that is a steep fall, it is not as bad as I had feared. Given that many key markets such as the U.K. have essentially been closed for the estate agent business for two or three months of the six-month period, to fall only by 20% is an impressive performance.

Source: company half year results

In fact, the U.K. overall has seen barely any property dip - the main driver for the revenue falls has been the North American market.

Source: company half year results

This remains a bit confusing. Why would the U.K. do alright when the U.S., with a somewhat lower level of lockdown, do much worse? In fact the key numbers here are the quarterly split. The U.K. commercial transactions had a very strong first quarter, after a December general election and mostly before the widespread impact of COVID-19 in the U.K., with market volumes up by 33%. In Q2, they fell by 56%.

Revenue in this part of the business fell by only 4% in the second quarter, as Savills continued to earn money by advising on strategic options and re-financing transactions. This is a good way to plug the revenue gap, though whether it was a one-off or can be spun out to last over a few more quarters, time will tell.

The company said that the U.S. started the year "robustly", although without giving figures as they did for the U.K., so one wonders just how robustly. The reason for the much larger fall in revenues in the North American business versus the U.K. business seems to be down to its greater reliance on transactional volume, whereas the U.K. was able to tap others revenue streams, such as its advisory business. The U.S. did at least produce a small consultancy revenue from a standing start (which is why the headline consultancy revenue was up 1%, when in fact consultancy revenue in all of the company's previously established consultancy markets was down by 1%).

Asia Pacific commercial transaction fees fell by 39%, so although the prior narrative was that HK was not locked down and mainland China saw a swift recovery - the latter point is reiterated in the results statement - clearly the Asia Pac market has taken a big hit.

Profits Fell Sharply

The non-transactional business is good for being less beholden to the economic cycle than the transactional business. On the downside, it is much less profitable. Thus, the mix of the results in the first half led to a greater profit fall than revenue fall.

Source: company half year results

What's promising about the profit numbers is that, stripping out the transactional part of the business for a moment, the profits have held up alright, showing only a small fall overall. It is the transactional business alone which is really behind the fall of almost two thirds in profits.

While that large fall is undesirable, the reason I find cheer in the performance of the non-transactional parts of the business is that they are basically able to tick over without requiring large additional resources, while the focus is on doing what can be done to restore the transactional business.

The change in transaction advisory profits on my calculation is (259%), incidentally: I don't understand why the company has chosen to describe it as "n(ot)/a(pplicable)" when it clearly is highly applicable. As always, beware of estate agents' descriptions.

The Dividend Remains Suspended

Having cancelled the final dividend earlier in the year, the company did not declare an interim dividend. Looking forward to next spring, I doubt that it will have recovered sufficient confidence to declare a meaningful final dividend. The company said that it will look to restart distributions as soon as is prudently appropriate. But it also noted that, during the pandemic, it has "focused on liquidity and cash management", which one would expect to be the case for some time to come. So it may be some time before Savills shareholders again receive a dividend.

Savills is Performing Decently in a Difficult Time

The overall takeout from the results is that, while the transactional business has had a very tough time, the rest of the business is holding up well. The question then becomes, first, how fast and to what extent will the transactional business recover and, to a lesser extent, secondly, will the resilience in the non-transactional businesses seen during the pandemic continue, or was it a one-off?

The company in line with its usual salesman like optimism, paints a picture of markets returning to health: "the wider context for real estate investment is largely positive", "(i)n recent weeks we have seen signs of recovery in residential markets and a number of commercial transaction markets" and so on.

However, it also recognized that "as a consequence of COVID-19 the economic environment remains highly uncertain, chiefly in respect of expected recovery trajectories across the world and the occurrence of second wave outbreaks causing further lockdowns. In addition, it is unclear how significantly the longer term economic impact of COVID-19 will weigh on corporate and investor sentiment." I think that is the more important part of the picture. I also think that the company is underestimating the fact that even before COVID-19 - and as its profit warning last year showed - the economic clouds were gathering in ways that might be detrimental to the property market.

So a lot remains up in the air. Savills has proven itself capable of navigating the worst part of the COVID-19 crisis so far, it will now have to navigate any subsequent impact and broader economic deterioration. Earnings per share are around two thirds, but the key driver for Savills's full year earnings per share is the second half (last year it accounted for 79% of the total EPS) so the first-half results are not a reliable indicator of what the earnings picture will look like for the full year.

Conclusion: Continue to Avoid

Since my piece Savills: Overpriced In The Current Property Market was published on Seeking Alpha on 30th June, the shares have fallen around 7%. I believe that they have further to fall. The market valuation remains high. If the second half earnings mirror the first, the forward P/E at the current share price of 770p is close to 40x. Meanwhile, next year's earnings will likely continue to be depressed by post-pandemic overhang even if there is no further spike in cases, and a generally deteriorating macro-economic environment weighing on the property market. I continue to rate the shares a sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.